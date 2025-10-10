SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Resmed to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on October 30, 2025

October 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, Resmed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

 Location:https://investor.resmed.com
 Date:Thursday, October 30, 2025
 Time:1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT
 International:London, Thursday, October 30, 2025, 8:30 p.m. GMT
Sydney, Friday, October 31, 2025, 7:30 a.m. AEDT
    

Please note, Resmed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed’s investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from October 30, 2025, until November 13, 2025, at:

 U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
 International: +1 201.612.7415
 Conference ID: 13756529
   

About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For investors 
+1 858.221.3304 
investorrelations@Resmed.com
For media
+1 619.510.1281
news@Resmed.com

Southern California Earnings
