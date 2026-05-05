Repligen Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

First quarter revenue of $194 million, a year-over-year increase of 15% as reported and 11% organic

GAAP EPS increased 50% year-over-year and adjusted EPS increased 23% year-over-year

Reiterating FY26 organic revenue growth guidance of 9%-13% and increasing adjusted EPS to $1.97-$2.05



WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2026, covering the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company is also providing updated financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “We delivered a very strong start to the year, achieving 11% organic revenue growth and 160 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, exceeding expectations as our team executed well across the business. Combined with recent order trends, these results reinforce our confidence in our full-year revenue outlook.”

“We also continue to make meaningful progress on our strategic priorities. We launched a Transformation Office initiative and divested a non-core filtration business as we accelerate our focus on profitable growth. In addition, we entered into a new partnership in China, which represents an important step in advancing our APAC strategy. We remain committed to disciplined, intentional investment—expanding our commercial capabilities and optimizing our infrastructure to support scalable, sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

China Partnership. In April, we signed a partnership agreement in China, which outlines an OEM relationship that will increase our competitiveness and access to local manufacturing.

In April, we signed a partnership agreement in China, which outlines an OEM relationship that will increase our competitiveness and access to local manufacturing. Launched Transformation Office. We recently launched a Transformation Office, focused on accelerating our fit-for-growth journey and our commitment to margin expansion. This includes efforts around site rationalization, product line margin optimization, and accelerating IT and AI investments, among other areas.

We recently launched a Transformation Office, focused on accelerating our fit-for-growth journey and our commitment to margin expansion. This includes efforts around site rationalization, product line margin optimization, and accelerating IT and AI investments, among other areas. Divested Polymem. As part of our transformation efforts, we divested Polymem on March 30th. The business generated $7 million of revenue and an operating loss in 2025. FY26 guidance now reflects this divestiture.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Q1 2026 Financial Performance (compared to prior year periods except as noted)

All adjusted figures are non-GAAP and, except for earnings per share (“EPS”), are rounded to the nearest million, and are reconciled in the tables included later in this press release.

Q1 reported revenue was $194 million, compared to $169 million, an increase of 15% as reported and 11% organic.

GAAP Results . Q1 income from operations was $16 million, compared to $7 million. Q1 EPS was $0.15 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.10.

. Q1 income from operations was $16 million, compared to $7 million. Q1 EPS was $0.15 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.10. Adjusted Results. Q1 adjusted income from operations was $30 million, compared to $23 million. Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.48 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.39.



MARGIN SUMMARY

GAAP Margins Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Gross Margin 55.7% 54.0% Operating (EBIT) Margin 8.2% 3.9% Net Income (Loss) Margin 4.3% 3.4% Adjusted (non-GAAP) Margins Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Gross Margin 55.5% 53.7% Operating (EBIT) Margin 15.4% 13.8% Net Income Margin 14.0% 13.1% EBITDA Margin 20.6% 19.3%

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at March 31, 2026, were $785 million, compared to $768 million at December 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2026

All adjusted figures are non-GAAP

Our financial guidance for the full year 2026 is based on expectations for our existing business. Our Adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance excludes the impact of any potential or pending business acquisitions in 2026, and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

CURRENT GUIDANCE (at May 5, 2026) FY 2026 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Total Reported Revenue $803M - $833M Reported Growth 9% - 13% Organic Growth 9% - 13% Gross Margin 53.7% - 54.2% Income from Operations $124M - $132M Operating Margin 15.4% - 15.8% Other Income (Expense) ~$19M Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.3% - 20.8% Tax Rate on Pre-Tax Income 22% - 23% Net Income $111.5M - $116.5M Earnings Per Share - Diluted $1.97 - $2.05

Revenue guidance reflects just under a one point benefit from foreign currency and a similar headwind primarily from the divestiture of Polymem.

Conference Call and Webcast Access

Repligen will host a conference call and webcast today, May 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2026 financial results, corporate developments and financial guidance for 2026. The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (833) 461-5787 for domestic callers and (585) 542-9983 for international callers. The meeting ID is: 931163466. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. You can access the replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the Company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the following Adjusted (“non-GAAP”) measures of financial performance are included in this release: organic revenue and organic revenue growth; adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin; organic adjusted operating margin year-over-year change; adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin; adjusted earnings per share (diluted); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company provides the impact of foreign currency translation, to enable determination of revenue and margin growth rates at constant currency. To calculate the impact of foreign currency translation, the Company converts the reported amounts from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior year periods.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition, integration and divestiture costs; restructuring charges including the costs of severance and accelerated depreciation among other non-cash charges; inventory step-up costs and adjustments; transformation costs including incremental, non-recurring expenses for discrete strategic projects that are designed to deliver long-term benefits, including improvements to enhance productivity and enable company growth that do not meet the definition of restructuring; contingent consideration related to the Company’s acquisitions; intangible amortization costs; non-cash interest expense related to the accretion of the debt discount; amortization of debt issuance costs related to Company’s convertible debt; foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans; loss on sale of business; and, the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges.

These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded. Additionally, for a project to be considered transformational, the project expenses are expected to bring long-term growth, profitability improvements and defined process and technology improvements. Our transformation initiative is multi-year but each project has a discrete, defined timeline. Further, organic adjusted operating margin year-over-year change excludes the effect of adjustments above, as well as the impact of mergers and acquisitions and foreign exchange. This measure is used by the Company in periods of acquisition because the timing, size and number of such transactions and their related impact on the financial statements may vary and make comparison of long-term results difficult.

All reconciliations of above GAAP figures to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures are detailed in the tables included later in this press release. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort. The Company cannot reasonably predict items including, but not limited to, the timing and amount of future restructuring and cost-savings actions or transformation, acquisition and integration related costs. These items are generally uncertain and are not indicative of ongoing operations of the business, and the impact could be material to our results in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to and in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, any express or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including our 2026 financial guidance and related assumptions; expected demand in the markets in which we operate; and the expected performance of our business and momentum across our portfolio, are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business; our ability to manage through and predict headwinds; the risk that we have assumed that markets and franchises will improve and grow as predicted; our ability to achieve our 2026 financial guidance; our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses and relevant personnel in a timely manner or at all, and to achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; the risk that demand for our products could decline, which could adversely impact our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing companies; risks around the Company’s effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; our compliance with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Evaluation Agency regulations; our volatile stock price; the impact of tariffs on our business, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Repligen’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequently filed reports with the Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and any subsequent filings made with the Commission, which are available at the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Repligen disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

(781) 419-0204

investors@repligen.com





REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 582,650 $ 566,021 Marketable securities 201,881 201,607 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,709 and $2,767 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 151,552 158,587 Inventories, net 179,256 170,458 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,021 40,712 Total current assets 1,161,360 1,137,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 173,461 186,614 Intangible assets, net 368,188 386,147 Goodwill 1,106,874 1,114,408 Deferred tax assets 1,362 694 Operating lease right of use assets 113,644 119,538 Other noncurrent assets 5,883 4,913 Total assets $ 2,930,772 $ 2,949,699 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,657 $ 30,010 Operating lease liabilities 21,071 21,559 Contingent consideration 5,226 5,049 Accrued liabilities 65,255 79,208 Total current liabilities 126,209 135,826 Convertible Senior Notes due 2028, net 546,585 542,213 Deferred tax liabilities 15,018 22,496 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 119,964 126,176 Noncurrent contingent consideration 778 1,304 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,755 15,555 Total liabilities 825,309 843,570 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 56,399,294 shares at March 31, 2026 and 56,325,429 shares at December 31, 2025 issued and outstanding 564 563 Additional paid-in capital 1,654,627 1,651,849 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,309 ) (2,531 ) Retained earnings 464,581 456,248 Total stockholders’ equity 2,105,463 2,106,129 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,930,772 $ 2,949,699





REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue: Product $ 194,211 $ 169,137 Royalty and other revenue 44 35 Total revenue 194,255 169,172 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 85,971 77,801 Research and development 14,458 12,114 Selling, general and administrative 76,536 70,706 Restructuring activities and other charges 1,496 1,973 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (146 ) — Total costs and operating expenses 178,315 162,594 Income from operations 15,940 6,578 Other (expense) income, net: Investment income 6,342 7,314 Interest expense (5,578 ) (5,250 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (419 ) (413 ) Loss on sale of business (13,763 ) — Other (expense), net (750 ) (286 ) Other (expense) income, net (14,168 ) 1,365 Income before income taxes 1,772 7,943 Income tax (benefit) provision (6,561 ) 2,113 Net income $ 8,333 $ 5,830 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 56,354 56,123 Diluted 56,666 56,558





REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 8,333 $ 5,830 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,762 18,704 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,372 4,039 Loss on sale of business 13,763 — Stock-based compensation 8,322 7,273 Deferred income taxes, net (7,700 ) (1,204 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (146 ) — Net unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 38 (8,207 ) Operating lease right of use asset amortization 4,775 4,484 Other adjustments and non-cash items (1,327 ) 10,475 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3,186 (9,921 ) Inventories (12,069 ) (3,828 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,978 ) (2,191 ) Other noncurrent assets 26 (1,202 ) Accounts payable 5,918 (6,693 ) Accrued liabilities (12,655 ) 1,807 Operating lease liabilities (5,594 ) (4,836 ) Noncurrent liabilities 1,269 475 Total cash provided by operating activities 28,295 15,005 Cash flows for investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (69,720 ) Purchases of marketable securities (64,625 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 66,000 — Additions to capitalized software costs (237 ) (867 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,710 ) (3,563 ) Sale of property, plant and equipment — 42 Other investing activities (416 ) — Total cash used in investing activities (3,988 ) (74,108 ) Cash flows for financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1,464 Payment of tax withholding obligation on vesting of restricted stock (5,543 ) (6,494 ) Total cash used in financing activities (5,543 ) (5,030 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (145 ) 4,007 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,619 (60,126 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 566,021 $ 757,355 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 584,640 $ 697,229





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and earnings per share data)

In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) Growth to Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) GROWTH 15 % 10 % Acquisition revenue (0 )% (1 )% Currency exchange (3 )% 1 % ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP) 11 % 11 %

Reconciliation of Income from Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted Income from Operations (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP) $ 15,940 $ 6,578 ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP): Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 2,691 6,033 Restructuring activities and other charges(1) 1,496 1,973 Transformation costs(2) 129 (884 ) Intangible amortization 9,794 9,121 Contingent Consideration (146 ) — Other(4) — 584 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP) $ 29,904 $ 23,405 OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN (GAAP) 8.2 % 3.9 % ADJUSTED OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN (NON-GAAP) 15.4 % 13.8 %

Reconciliation of Operating (EBIT) Margin Growth to Organic Adjusted Operating Margin Growth (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN (GAAP) YEAR-OVER-YEAR CHANGE 4.3 % Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (2.2 )% Restructuring activities and other charges(1) (0.4 )% Transformation costs(2) 0.6 % Intangible amortization (0.3 )% Contingent Consideration (0.1 )% Other(4) (0.3 )% ADJUSTED OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN (NON-GAAP) YEAR-OVER-YEAR CHANGE 1.6 % Impact of mergers and acquisitions 1.3 % Currency exchange (0.9 )% ORGANIC ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (NON-GAAP) YEAR-OVER-YEAR CHANGE 2.0 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 NET INCOME (GAAP) $ 8,333 $ 5,830 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME (GAAP): Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 2,691 6,033 Restructuring activities and other charges(1) 1,496 1,973 Transformation costs(2) 129 (884 ) Intangible amortization 9,794 9,121 Contingent Consideration (148 ) — Non-cash interest expense 4,074 3,747 Amortization of debt issuance costs 419 413 Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans(3) 890 — Loss on sale of business 13,763 — Other(4) — 584 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (14,287 ) (4,576 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP) $ 27,154 $ 22,241 NET INCOME MARGIN (GAAP) 4.3 % 3.4 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME MARGIN (NON-GAAP) 14.0 % 13.1 %

Reconciliation of EPS (GAAP) to EPS (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 EPS (GAAP) - DILUTED $ 0.15 $ 0.10 ADJUSTMENTS TO EPS (GAAP) - DILUTED: Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 0.05 0.11 Restructuring activities and other charges(1) 0.03 0.03 Transformation costs(2) 0.00 (0.02 ) Intangible amortization 0.17 0.16 Contingent Consideration (0.00 ) — Non-cash interest expense 0.07 0.07 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans(3) 0.02 — Loss on sale of business 0.24 — Other(4) — 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (0.25 ) (0.08 ) ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) - DILUTED $ 0.48 $ 0.39

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 NET INCOME (GAAP) $ 8,333 $ 5,830 ADJUSTMENTS: Investment income (6,342 ) (7,314 ) Interest expense 5,578 5,250 Amortization of debt issuance costs 419 413 Income tax (benefit) provision (6,561 ) 2,113 Depreciation 9,968 9,555 Intangible amortization 9,794 9,149 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) $ 21,189 $ 24,996 OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 2,691 6,033 Restructuring activities and other charges(1) 1,496 1,973 Transformation costs(2) 129 (884 ) Contingent Consideration (148 ) — Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans(3) 890 — Loss on sale of business 13,763 — Other(4) — 584 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) $ 40,010 $ 32,702 NET INCOME MARGIN (GAAP) 4.3 % 3.4 % ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (NON-GAAP) 20.6 % 19.3 %





FOOTNOTES FOR ALL TABLES ABOVE: (1) Restructuring activities and other charges includes the costs of severance and accelerated depreciation among other non-cash charges. Charges for the three months ended March 31, 2026, consists of activities to simplify the global manufacturing footprint of the organization and align its workforce to support long-term company growth. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, transformation costs include $1.0 million of expenses for discrete strategic projects that are designed to deliver long-term growth under our Transformation Office, partially offset by $0.9 million for the benefit received from the sale of inventory that had previously been reserved for as part of past restructuring plans. The three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $0.9 million for the benefit received from the sale of inventory that had previously been reserved as part of past restructuring plans. (3) During the three months ended March 31, 2026 we recorded foreign currency losses on certain intercompany loans of $0.9 million. This is recorded in other (expense), net within the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) Includes other expenses that are non-indicative of our ongoing performance and one-time events relating to a cybersecurity incident, net of insurance, and costs associated with the restatement of previously issued financial statements.



