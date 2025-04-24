Repertoire® Immune Medicines Enters into Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech for the Development of T cell-Targeted Therapies for an Autoimmune Disease

Repertoire will deploy its industry leading DECODE™ platform to generate target discoveries



that Genentech will further optimize and translate into new immune medicines

Repertoire is eligible to receive $35M upfront and up to $730M in additional milestone



payments, as well as tiered royalties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repertoire® Immune Medicines, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of programmable T cell-targeted immune medicines, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to discover and develop innovative T cell-targeted immune medicines to treat an autoimmune disease. Repertoire will deploy its DECODE™ platform, which uniquely maps the immune synapse, to discover novel therapeutic targets.

"Repertoire's DECODE™ platform uniquely maps the entire immune synapse in patients and thereby enables development of transformative T cell-targeted medicines for autoimmune diseases and cancer," said Torben Straight Nissen, Chairman and CEO of Repertoire and Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "The enormous breadth of DECODE's therapeutic target discovery potential is well beyond what we could realize on our own. Given Genentech's commitment and experience as the global market leader in developing treatments for autoimmune diseases, we are delighted to partner with them to bring medicines to patients that reset the immune system and have the potential to provide significant therapeutic benefits."

"Roche and Genentech have been investing in breakthrough therapies for autoimmune disorders for more than 20 years, and we are proud of the advances in treatment we have pioneered," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Roche Corporate Business Development. "As we seek new opportunities to bring an even greater impact to patients, we look forward to translating the new discoveries DECODE™ and the team at Repertoire will reveal to develop novel medicines for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases."

Under the terms of the agreement, Repertoire will lead target discovery activities using its DECODE™ platform to explore a large antigenic space, and Genentech will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development as well as the global commercialization of innovative therapies that incorporate the target discovery work. Repertoire is eligible to receive $35M upfront as well as up to $730M in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

About Repertoire® Immune Medicines

Repertoire Immune Medicines is discovering the unique immune codes that determine how we maintain health and respond to disease. Our proprietary DECODE™ platform uniquely elucidates the entire immune synapse, providing a comprehensive understanding of the interactions between T cell receptors and their cognate antigenic epitopes. Repertoire is translating these insights into new and potentially transformative T cell-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Repertoire was founded in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering. Its team operates from sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Zurich. To learn more about Repertoire, please visit our website: www.repertoire.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

press@flagshippioneering.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repertoire-immune-medicines-enters-into-collaboration-and-license-agreement-with-genentech-for-the-development-of-t-cell-targeted-therapies-for-an-autoimmune-disease-302435298.html

SOURCE Repertoire Immune Medicines