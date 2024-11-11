Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size to worth US$ 327.63 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 172.94 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 327.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2031.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global

Increasing demand for biotechnology products such as insulin, growth hormones, antibodies and therapeutics drives market growth. Recombinant DNA technology has enabled mass production of these biotech products. It has also facilitated development of new drugs for diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases globally also drives growth for recombinant DNA technology. Advancements in gene therapy and stem cell research have also augmented market growth.

Market Trends

Growing adoption of gene therapy is a key trend driving market growth. Gene therapy involves modification of gene expression or altering genetic sequences. It holds potential to revolutionize treatment of various inherited disorders and cancer. Another trend gaining traction is increasing R&D investments by biotech companies. They develop novel biologic drugs for conditions with high unmet need.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $172.94 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $327.63 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Technological Advancements are Facilitating the Production of Novel Products • Growing Applications in Healthcare Restraints & Challenges • High Cost Associated with Clinical Trials • Strict Regulations and Ethical Concerns

Market Opportunities

Recombinant protein drugs segment is expected to dominate recombinant DNA technology market. It is expected to hold the largest market share of 25% in 2024. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and advanced product offerings from key players.

The therapeutics application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. It accounted for revenue of US$ 89.32 Bn in 2024. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Ongoing efforts to develop novel biologics for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases supports growth of this segment.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to dominate end user segment. This segment is expected to hold over 60% of the global market share in 2024. This is due to large R&D investments made by these companies in recombinant protein drug development.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market with a share of 40% in 2024. This is due to favourable regulatory environment and presence of major biotech players in the U.S. and Canada.

Key Market Takeaways

The global recombinant DNA technology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the strong product pipeline and significant funding in biologics R&D.

On the basis of product type, recombinant protein drugs segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to increasing usage of protein therapeutic across various therapeutic areas.

On the basis of application, therapeutics segment is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. This is due to robust adoption of gene therapy tools.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to availability of advanced research infrastructure and presence of major biopharma firms.

Competitor Insights

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- Biogen Inc,

- Sanofi

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Amgen, Inc.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Profagen,

- Mansanto Company

- Greentech, Inc.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Janseen Pharmaceutical Inc.

- GSK plc.

- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. developed recombinant COVID-19 vaccine ReCOV.

In January 2024, Core Biogenesis and Nucleus Biologics announced a collaboration. This collaboration aimed at manufacturing and distribution of cost-effective recombinant proteins.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

Recombinant Protein Drugs



Vaccines



Genetically Modified Crops



Cell and Gene Therapy



Gene Editing

By Application:

Therapeutics



Agriculture



Research



Others

By End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company



Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic and Government Laboratories



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

