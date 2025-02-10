Receptor.AI and Moexa Pharmaceuticals Partner to Advance AI-Powered SMAD3 Inhibitors

–

–

Receptor.AI and Moexa Pharmaceuticals Limited today announce a partnership aimed at accelerating the development of Moexa’s novel SMAD3-targeting therapeutics by leveraging Receptor.AI’s validated modular AI-driven workflows. Receptor.AI’s multiplatform drug discovery ecosystem—which includes Small Molecule, Peptide, and Induced Proximity platforms—has been refined through more than 40 projects to design therapeutics with optimal efficacy and safety profiles. Moexa has developed preclinical-stage SMAD3 inhibitors showing promising in vivo results against various cancers and potential applications in fibrosis.

Boston, MAFebruary 10, 2025

Moexa and Receptor.AI’s partnership has obtained unique data characterizing the dynamics of the only known SMAD protein heterotrimer. The technology enables conformational space exploration and analysis of previously uncharted PPI structures interacting with Moexa’s molecules. The deployment of AI techniques provides high-throughput and high-precision assessment of the binding modes of candidate compounds together with the reliable prediction of therapeutic performance. The LLM-powered knowledge will continue to be used to evaluate the potential therapeutic effects of combining investigational compounds in combination therapy with approved cancer and fibrosis drugs.

Moexa’s progress through standard FDA preclinical protocols towards eventual first-in-human trials has accelerated aided by Receptor.AI’s technology solutions. Both organizations expect to use this dynamic process to refine candidates more efficiently by integrating Receptor.AI’s AI-based predictions and laying the foundations for more efficient clinical analysis and success. The partnership continues into clinical trials where it will refine further product enhancements as the programs advance.

About Receptor.AI

Receptor.AI is a preclinical TechBio company specializing in generative AI for drug discovery. Built on extensive experience and over 40 successful joint discovery projects, Receptor.AI’s multiplatform ecosystem empowers researchers to design small molecules, peptides, and induced proximity agents with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By focusing on validated, modular workflows that integrate seamlessly into existing R&D processes, Receptor.AI has become a trusted partner to top pharma companies and academic institutions worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.receptor.ai/.

About Moexa Pharmaceuticals Limited

Moexa Pharmaceuticals Limited is a preclinical-stage biotech company focusing on novel SMAD3 inhibitors with demonstrated efficacy against various cancers in small animal studies, as well as potential applications for fibrosis. Moexa is bringing first-in-class therapeutics to market, improving outcomes in oncology, fibrosis, and beyond through standard drug development pathways and innovative collaborations. For more information, visit https://moexa.com/.

Press & Media Inquiries

● Receptor.AI

Tetiana Skakun, Marketing Specialist

tetiana.skakun@receptor.ai

● Moexa Pharmaceuticals Limited

Anthony Desir, CEO

anthony@moexa.com