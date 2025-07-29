ReAlta Life Sciences Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of Biotechnology Business Leader Ellen Lubman, MBA as Chief Business Officer

Accomplished biopharma executive brings nearly 25 years of experience in business development, capital formation, and enterprise strategy to this role

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Ellen Lubman, MBA as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Lubman will oversee business development, capital formation and corporate strategy.

“Ellen is a highly respected executive with a strong track record of building partnerships, raising capital, and developing successful corporate strategies for biotech and pharmaceutical companies,” said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of ReAlta. “We are excited to welcome Ellen at such a pivotal moment for our business with all three clinical programs reading out this year. Her deep strategic and transactional expertise strengthens our team, and she will play a key leadership role as we forge partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and investors alike to advance our transformative therapies for patients across numerous severe inflammatory diseases with high unmet need.”

“I am thrilled to join ReAlta and build on the company’s accomplishments in developing the EPICC platform and its lead asset pegtarazimod, which has the potential for clarity this year on a path to approval in hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a devastating disease where no pharmacologic treatment exists,” said Ms. Lubman. “It is a privilege to contribute to the advancement of this differentiated approach to support the delivery of innovative therapies treating neuroinflammation in newborns with HIE, acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD), and acute Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).”

Ms. Lubman brings seasoned leadership and broad experience across small to large-cap private and public biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong track record in strategic, transactional, and operational roles to ReAlta. She joins ReAlta from Werewolf Therapeutics where she was Chief Business Officer, ushering the company through multiple financings, including an Initial Public Offering, as well as business development transactions. Prior to Werewolf, she was Chief Business Officer of Impel Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Allergan, where she was responsible for strategic expansion of the company's diverse pipeline of therapeutics in a variety of disease areas. Ms. Lubman has held numerous other executive and leadership roles at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P., Robertson Stephens Investment Bank, and Abbott Labs. She serves on the Board of Directors of Reunion Neuroscience and Cytovation ASA and is a Strategic Advisor to Two Bear Capital. Ms. Lubman earned her M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business with a focus on Global Management and her B.A. in Biology from Rutgers College.

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing life threatening rare and acute inflammatory diseases by rebalancing the inflammatory response. The Company’s EPICC peptide platform leverages discoveries from the human astrovirus (HAstV-1), which uniquely inhibits components of the innate immune system. ReAlta’s therapeutic peptides employ the dual-targeting mechanisms of HAstV-1 to modulate both complement and innate inflammatory pathways by inhibiting complement cascade activation and two key neutrophil-driven mechanisms: myeloperoxidase (MPO) and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). The Company’s lead candidate, RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod), has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designations for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a devastating disease that causes brain damage and high mortality in oxygen-deprived newborns; Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency for HIE; FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) associated with bone marrow and stem cell transplants; and FDA IND clearance for acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Founded in 2018, ReAlta operates in Norfolk, Virginia and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

Investors

John Rickman

Chief Financial Officer

jrickman@realtals.com



Media

Harrison Wong

ICR Healthcare

ReAltaPR@icrhealthcare.com