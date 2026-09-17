Ratio Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Kenan Turnacioglu to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. ("Ratio") a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, today announced the appointment of Kenan Turnacioglu, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Turnacioglu brings more than two decades of experience spanning healthcare investing, biotechnology company building, oncology and corporate governance, including current board leadership roles at companies applying advanced technologies to cancer care and drug development.

"Kenan brings a rare combination of scientific depth, long-term healthcare-investing experience and firsthand perspective helping build and govern innovative life sciences companies," said Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "We are incredibly enthusiastic to welcome his encyclopedic knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry to our Board."

"Ratio has assembled an experienced team, a differentiated set of technology platforms and a compelling opportunity to advance precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients," said Dr. Turnacioglu. "I am particularly excited by the company's focus on addressing the practical challenges that shape the potential of radiopharmaceutical therapies, including drug delivery, tumor uptake and manufacturability. We are at an exciting inflection point in the evolution of the radiopharmaceutical industry and Ratio is poised to play a significant role in the future of the field."

Dr. Turnacioglu is a healthcare investor and biotechnology board leader with experience across oncology, precision medicine and data-enabled life sciences. He currently serves on the boards of Immunai, Massive Bio and Sentonix. Previously, Dr. Turnacioglu was a General Partner and member of the Investment Committee at Catalio Capital Management. He co-founded PointState Capital Management in 2011, where he managed the firm's healthcare and consumer portfolios and investment teams. Earlier, he managed healthcare investments at Duquesne Capital Management and was a biotechnology research analyst at Credit Suisse. Dr. Turnacioglu previously served on the boards of Paige AI, StemCentrx, Agensys and NYU Langone Cancer Center. He earned a B.A. from Rutgers University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed postdoctoral training at Johns Hopkins University.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose heterobifunctional radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its hybrid manufacturing approach with CDMOs and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. View Ratio's pipeline here.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.