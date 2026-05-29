RadioMedix to Present at SNMMI 2026 and Mark 20 Years of Radiopharmaceutical Innovation

Company’s SNMMI week activities highlight scientific progress and two decades of advancing precision nuclear medicine for patients with hard-to-treat cancers

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and cancer therapy, today announced its upcoming participation at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 2 in Los Angeles, California.

During the meeting, RadioMedix leadership will participate in two sessions highlighting the Company’s work in targeted alpha therapy and lead-212 (²¹²Pb) radiopharmaceutical development.

Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of RadioMedix, will participate in an Emerging Technology session focused on the production and clinical use of alpha emitters, where he will discuss the potential role of ²¹²Pb in radiopharmaceutical development.

Izabela Tworowska, Ph.D., MS.Pharm, Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder and Board Member of RadioMedix, will present during the Oncology: Discovery & Translational Meet-the-Author Session, highlighting preclinical evaluation of ²¹²Pb-RMX-VH-PKM, a second-generation LDLR-targeting radioconjugate co-developed with Vect-Horus for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The presentation will include data on biodistribution, dose-dependent tumor response, survival, and preliminary tolerability in preclinical PDAC models.

In addition, Dr. Delpassand will participate in the 2026 IBA KOL Meeting, hosted by IBA RadioPharma Solutions during SNMMI week, on Saturday, May 30.

RadioMedix’s participation at SNMMI 2026 coincides with the Company’s 20th anniversary, marking a meaningful moment in its evolution as the broader radiopharmaceutical field continues to gain momentum. Since its founding in 2006, RadioMedix has helped shape the growth of radiopharmaceuticals through early clinical leadership in radioligand therapy, development of infrastructure across isotope supply and manufacturing, and contributions to foundational programs that have helped define the field.

“SNMMI has long been an important forum for scientific exchange and progress in nuclear medicine, making it a meaningful setting to share our latest work and mark RadioMedix’s 20-year journey,” said Dr. Delpassand. “When we founded RadioMedix, our goal was to help bring the promise of targeted radiopharmaceuticals closer to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Over the past two decades, that mission has guided our work across discovery, isotope supply, manufacturing, and clinical development, and it continues to shape how we approach the future of targeted radiopharmaceutical innovation.”

Today, RadioMedix continues to advance precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on diagnostics and targeted therapies for cancers with high unmet need. The Company’s work spans radiopharmaceutical discovery and development, isotope generation, radiochemistry, translational research, and GMP production through the SPICA Center, its 27,000 sq. ft. radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

“At RadioMedix, our scientific work has always been closely tied to patient need,” said Dr. Tworowska. “Our participation at SNMMI this year is an opportunity to share progress from our team, engage with the broader nuclear medicine community, and recognize the importance of continued innovation in targeted radiopharmaceuticals. This year’s SNMMI meeting is especially meaningful for us as our company celebrates 20 years of innovation in radiopharmaceutical development and clinical translation.”

Presentation Details

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting

Emerging Technology Session

Session: ET03: Alpha 2: At-211 and Pb-212 (Non-CE)

Date: June 1, 2026

Session Time: 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Presentation: Pb-212: Clinical Use

Presentation Time: 2:25 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. PT

Location: 511ABC, Convention Center

Presenter: Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder, RadioMedix

Poster Presentation / Meet-the-Author Presentation

Title: Homing alpha-emitter therapy to pancreatic ductal cancer using 212Pb–labeled LDLR-targeting peptide

Session: MTA11: Oncology: Discovery & Translational Meet-the-Author Session

Date: June 2, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Location: Science Pavilion - South Hall GHJK (Convention Center)

Abstract Number: 262146

Screen: 43

Presenter: Izabela Tworowska, Ph.D., MS.Pharm, Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder and Board Member, RadioMedix

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha-emitter Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. For more information, visit https://radiomedix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

RadioMedix Contact

info@radiomedix.com

Media Contact

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