Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Worth $10.91 Billion by 2035, Growing at 13.2% CAGR

The global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market is projected to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2025 to USD 10.91 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to a market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The market is witnessing strong momentum due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of precision oncology, and a robust pipeline of radioligand therapeutics. Advances in targeted radiopharmaceuticals, growing utilization of PSMA and SSTR imaging for patient selection and expanding regulatory approvals are further accelerating market growth.

Radioligand therapy has emerged as a transformative treatment modality that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Continued investments in next-generation ligand design, isotope production capabilities, and strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to drive future innovation across the market.

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Prostate Cancer Segment Leads Market Growth

Based on indication, the prostate cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing global burden of prostate cancer, particularly metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), has created substantial demand for targeted treatment options. Radioligand therapies such as Lutetium-177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto) and emerging PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals are demonstrating significant improvements in patient outcomes, including extended survival and enhanced quality of life.

PSMA Segment Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

By target, the Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of PSMA-targeted imaging and therapy approaches is enabling more accurate patient selection and improved therapeutic effectiveness, supporting wider clinical adoption.

Lutetium-177 Vipivotide Tetraxetan Segment Shows Strong Potential

By product, the Lutetium-177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto) segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing clinical acceptance, expanding indications, and favorable treatment outcomes continue to strengthen demand for Lu-177-based radioligand therapies worldwide.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America accounted for the largest share of the global radioligand therapy market in 2024. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative oncology treatments, strong regulatory support, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The region's extensive network of academic medical centers and comprehensive cancer treatment facilities continues to drive clinical research, commercialization, and patient access to cutting-edge radioligand therapies.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in nuclear medicine infrastructure, increasing availability of PET/CT and SPECT imaging systems, expanding theranostics programs, and growing cancer incidence are supporting regional market expansion.

Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are strengthening isotope production capabilities and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure to meet growing demand for radioligand therapies.

Industry Focus Shifts Toward Next-Generation Radioligand Therapies

The market is increasingly moving toward advanced alpha-emitting therapies, including Actinium-225 and Lead-212, which offer highly localized radiation delivery with the potential for improved efficacy and reduced toxicity compared with traditional beta-emitting therapies.

Manufacturers are also investing in innovative ligand technologies designed to improve tumor targeting, increase therapeutic stability, and enable combination treatment strategies with immuno-oncology therapies.

Key Market Participants

Major companies operating in the global radioligand therapy market include Novartis, Bayer, Curium, Eli Lilly & Co., AstraZeneca, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Ariceum Therapeutics, Telix Pharmaceuticals, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Convergent Radiopharma, Orano SA, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Perspective Therapeutics, and Clarity Pharmaceuticals.

According to the report, Novartis continues to maintain a strong position in the market through its approved radioligand therapy products and global theranostics infrastructure, while companies such as ITM Isotope Technologies are expanding isotope production capabilities to address growing industry demand.

The report highlights that increasing approvals, manufacturing scale-up initiatives, strategic partnerships, and continued innovation across the radiopharmaceutical ecosystem will play a critical role in shaping the future of the global radioligand therapy market.

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