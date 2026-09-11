Rad Source Technologies Introduces Sterile Insect Farms™

Now offering Sterile Mosquitoes for Non-Chemical & Non-GMO Vector Control





BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rad Source Technologies, a leading innovator in X-ray solutions for life sciences, is proud to announce Sterile Insect Farms, a new division offering sterile mosquitoes for sale to mosquito control districts and public health organizations seeking a non-chemical alternative for mosquito population reduction.

Sterile Insect Farms uses Rad Source's advanced X-ray irradiation systems to sterilize male Aedes aegypti - the mosquito species responsible for transmitting dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever. This process, known as the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), is a proven, non-chemical method for reducing mosquito populations: once released, sterile males mate with wild females, but the resulting eggs fail to hatch, driving down the local population.

SIT’s effectiveness is well documented across real-world programs:

Florida, USA: Between 2020 and 2022, the Lee County Mosquito Control District released more than 24 million sterile male Aedes aegypti, produced using Rad Source's RS 2400 Sterile Insect Irradiator, reducing the wild mosquito population by up to 79%. [1]

Between 2020 and 2022, the Lee County Mosquito Control District released more than 24 million sterile male Aedes aegypti, produced using Rad Source's RS 2400 Sterile Insect Irradiator, reducing the wild mosquito population by up to 79%. [1] Southern California, USA: In a year-long program using Rad Source's RS 2400 irradiator, the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District released over 106,000 sterile male mosquitoes, reducing mosquito numbers by up to 65% at treated sites and reducing resident service requests by 45%. [2]

In a year-long program using Rad Source's RS 2400 irradiator, the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District released over 106,000 sterile male mosquitoes, reducing mosquito numbers by up to 65% at treated sites and reducing resident service requests by 45%. [2] Cuba: A field trial in Havana released approximately 1.27 million sterile male mosquitoes over 20 weeks. By the trial's final weeks, researchers found no eggs in monitoring traps in the treated area - a sign that the wild mosquito population had been effectively suppressed. [3]



"We saw results within weeks, with real-time population decline. Compared to traditional methods, SIT has been much more effective, delivering up to 80 - 100% reduction. Residents strongly preferred this non-chemical approach, making it easy to gain community support. The Rad Source team has been outstanding, knowledgeable, responsive, and supportive throughout the process," said Jackson Mosley, Mosquito Control Director, Polk County.

George Terry, Rad Source Technologies' Executive Vice President, emphasized the significance of the launch. He said, “Sterile Insect Technique has more than 70 years of proven use across agricultural and public health programs, and Sterile Insect Farms makes it accessible to mosquito control districts looking for an effective, non-chemical method to reduce mosquito populations”.

Sterile Insect Farms is now open for business, welcoming inquiries from mosquito control districts and public health organizations. Rad Source Technologies also offers educational resources on how Sterile Insect Technique works and how it compares to Wolbachia-based and chemical or insecticide methods.

Learn more about Sterile Insect Farms by visiting https://sterileinsectfarms.com.

About Rad Source Technologies

Founded in 1997, Rad Source is the global leader in biological irradiator solutions for life science. Our mission is to deliver life-changing X-ray technology that protects human health and empowers our customers to advance the world through scientific research and innovation - from safeguarding the blood supply and enabling cancer and cell research to, most recently, reducing the spread of mosquito-borne disease through Sterile Insect Technique. Our global network of employees and partners delivers an unrivaled combination of the world's most innovative X-ray-based life science solutions and a highly trained and responsive global service and support footprint.

Sources:

Morreale, R., Carvalho, D. O., Stenhouse, S., Bajonero, J., Pereira, R., Hahn, D. A., Lloyd, A., & Hoel, D. F. (2024). Suppression of Aedes aegypti by sterile insect technique on Captiva Island, Florida, USA from 2020 to 2022. bioRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.10.18.618919 Birhanie, S. K., Hans, J., Castellon, J. T., Macias, A., Casas, R., Hoang, H., Mormile, D., Pitts-Love, K., & Brown, M. Q. (2025). Reduction in Aedes aegypti Population After a Year-Long Application of Targeted Sterile Insect Releases in the West Valley Region of Southern California. Insects, 16(1), 81. https://doi.org/10.3390/insects16010081 Gato, R., Menéndez, Z., Prieto, E., Argilés, R., Rodríguez, M., Baldoquín, W., Hernández, Y., Pérez, D., Anaya, J., Fuentes, I., Lorenzo, C., González, K., Campo, Y., & Bouyer, J. (2021). Sterile Insect Technique: Successful Suppression of an Aedes aegypti Field Population in Cuba. Insects, 12(5), 469. https://doi.org/10.3390/insects12050469





Media Contact Information:

Nicole Bailey

Phone: 678.785.7900

Email: nbailey@radsource.com

SOURCE: Rad Source Technologies

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Rad Source®, QUASTAR®, Sterile Insect Farms™, and related products are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rad Source Technologies, Inc. © 2026 Rad Source Technologies. All rights reserved.

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