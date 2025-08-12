Quantum BioPharma Announces Update to Previously Announced Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FSE: 0K91) ("" or the ""), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, announces that further to its press release dated June 27, 2025, the Company will be seeking shareholder approval of its non-brokered private placement of class A multiple voting shares ("") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600 (the "") at its upcoming annual general and special meeting being held on September 26, 2025 (the "").The Company expects that the entirety of the Offering will be subscribed for by the existing holders of MVS. The Offering is expected to close on or about September 26, 2025, subject to receiving the requisite shareholder approval at the Meeting. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws of Canada. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. For further details on the Offering, including Multilateral Instrument 61-101disclosure, refer to the Company's press release dated June 27, 2025.The Company has filed a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering in accordance with MI 61-101 on its SEDAR+ profile.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (""), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.11% (as of March 31, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.For more information on Quantum BioPharma, please visitZeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Quantum BioPharma Ltd.Email:Telephone: (416) 854-8884To view the source version of this press release, please visit