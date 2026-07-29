Qlaris Bio Appoints Parisa Zamiri, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Physician-scientist and ophthalmology drug development leader brings deep clinical and regulatory expertise to support Qlaris Bio’s late-stage pipeline

DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlaris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies for glaucoma, today announced the appointment of Parisa Zamiri, M.D., Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Zamiri's appointment comes as Qlaris continues to advance its lead development program, QLS-111, through late-stage clinical trials as a novel therapeutic agent for the treatment of glaucoma.

Dr. Zamiri is a physician-scientist and ophthalmologist by training, with clinical experience in retina, immunology, and inflammation, as well as extensive expertise in biopharmaceutical drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic areas. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Opthea Limited and previously held Chief Medical Officer roles at Complement Therapeutics and Graybug Vision, where she oversaw clinical, regulatory, medical affairs, and biostatistics. Prior to that, she served as Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development and Therapeutic Area Head for Ophthalmology at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, leading a group of clinical scientists and ophthalmologists that designed and executed Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical trials across ophthalmic indications.

Dr. Zamiri received her medical degree from King's College Hospital, University of London, and completed her ophthalmology residency at the North Thames Rotation, affiliated with Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. She earned her Ph.D. in ocular immunology at the Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a Harvard Medical School-affiliated institute, for her research on the immune privilege of the subretinal space.

“Dr. Zamiri brings a deep ophthalmic drug development expertise to the company,” said Ron Hunt, Chairman of the Board of Qlaris Bio. “As we advance QLS-111 through late-stage development, her extensive experience translating novel mechanisms into approvable therapies will be a tremendous asset to our board.”

“Qlaris is pursuing a truly differentiated approach to glaucoma by targeting episcleral venous pressure, a component of intraocular pressure that has gone unaddressed by currently approved treatments,” said Dr. Zamiri. “I'm looking forward to supporting the team as they advance QLS-111 through the next stage of clinical development and toward patients who need new treatment options.”

About QLS-111

QLS-111 is a novel vasodilatory topical ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator designed to reduce intraocular pressure by lowering episcleral venous pressure. Originally discovered at Mayo Clinic, QLS-111 was developed by Qlaris Bio into a preservative-free eye-drop formulation. In Phase 2 clinical trials (Osprey and Apteryx), QLS-111 demonstrated sustained intraocular pressure reduction with a favorable safety profile.

About Qlaris Bio, Inc.

Qlaris Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for unmet needs in ophthalmology. The Company’s lead candidate, QLS-111, is designed to treat glaucoma by targeting episcleral venous pressure and improving ocular perfusion. For more information, visit www.qlaris.bio.

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