PumasAI Launches New Clinical Pharmacology Webinar Series Showcasing End-to-End AI-Powered PK Analysis

Four-part PumasCP End-to-End series demonstrates how clinical pharmacology teams can move from raw data to regulatory-ready reporting within a single reproducible environment

PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced the launch of PumasCP End-to-End, a new four-part educational webinar series designed to help clinical pharmacology professionals streamline pharmacokinetic (PK) analyses through a single reproducible environment enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI).

The series will guide attendees through every stage of a modern clinical pharmacology workflow, beginning with raw concentration data and ending with a submission-ready pharmacokinetic clinical study report. Along the way, participants will see how AI can accelerate data preparation, analysis, visualization, and reporting.

"As clinical pharmacology programs become increasingly complex, organizations need workflows that are just as sophisticated," said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. "Our goal with this series is to show how teams can eliminate unnecessary handoffs, improve reproducibility, and spend more time interpreting science instead of managing disconnected software."

Designed for clinical pharmacologists, PK/PD scientists, pharmacometricians, quantitative scientists, regulatory professionals, and biostatisticians, the webinar series provides a practical look at how modern technologies are reshaping clinical pharmacology analysis. Throughout each session, attendees will also see how PumasAI's intelligent agents can accelerate specific stages of the workflow while keeping scientists fully in control of every decision.

The four-part series includes:

● Session A – Getting Started with PumasCP: Learn how to build analysis-ready datasets through data import, wrangling, CDISC-aligned ADNCA construction, and agent-assisted data preparation.

● Session B – From Concentrations to Conclusions: Explore noncompartmental analysis (NCA), bioequivalence, dose proportionality, and superposition analyses, alongside reusable workflows that standardize analyses across studies.

● Session C – Publication-Quality PK Graphics: Create high-quality pharmacokinetic figures using built-in templates and custom visualization tools designed for publication and regulatory submissions.

● Session D – Drafting the PK Clinical Study Report: Bring the entire workflow together by assembling tables, figures, listings, and report narratives into a reproducible, submission-ready pharmacokinetic report, with a demonstration of end-to-end agent capabilities inside PumasCP.

Each session combines live demonstrations with an "Agent Spotlight," illustrating how AI can assist scientists throughout the clinical pharmacology workflow, from preparing datasets through drafting regulatory documentation.

"Clinical pharmacology sits at the center of many critical development decisions," added Dr. Ivaturi. "By bringing data preparation, analysis, visualization, and reporting together in one reproducible environment, we believe organizations can improve consistency, accelerate timelines, and give scientists more time to focus on the decisions that matter most."

The series also comes on the heels of the release of PumasCP 3.9, which expands the platform’s visualization capabilities with Advanced Figure support. Clinical pharmacology teams can now create a wider range of customized, publication-quality and regulatory-ready plots directly within PumasCP, including concentration-over-time visualizations, summary plots, box plots, violin plots, density plots, and histograms. The release also supports company-standard themes and styling, giving teams greater control over how results are presented and helping carry reproducibility through analysis and reporting.

The PumasCP End-to-End webinar series begins September 2, 2026, with additional sessions taking place on September 9, September 16, and September 23. Register to attend at https://pumas.ai/events/pumascp-end-to-end.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai

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