(Pr)SILIQ® (brodalumab injection) Now Reimbursed Under Alberta’s Public Drug Plan, Improving Access for Eligible Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health, Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC), announces that SILIQ® (brodalumab injection) is now listed under Alberta's public drug plan for eligible patients who meet the applicable reimbursement criteria.

SILIQ® (brodalumab injection) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.1

Available in Canada since 2018, SILIQ® has been covered by public drug plans nationwide, with the exception of British Columbia and Alberta. Alberta's recent reimbursement decision represents an important milestone in expanding patient access and brings SILIQ® one step closer to achieving comprehensive public coverage across Canada.

"Psoriasis can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, and timely access to treatment is essential. We are pleased that eligible patients in Alberta will now have access to reimbursed coverage for SILIQ®. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to improving access to innovative treatment options and supporting Canadians living with chronic dermatologic conditions," said Amy Cairns, General Manager, Bausch Health, Canada Inc.

"Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis is a chronic, often debilitating, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that can affect much more than the skin. Its impact on physical comfort, emotional well-being, and daily functioning can be substantial. For people living with this condition, finding the right treatment can make a meaningful difference in controlling symptoms and improving quality of life," said dermatologist Dr. Vimal H. Prajapati, MD, FRCPC, DABD, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Calgary, Co-founder and Co-director at Skin Health & Wellness Centre, Dermatology Research Institute, Dermphi Centre, and Dermphi Shop, as well as Councilor for the International Psoriasis Council. "The addition of SILIQ® to Alberta's public drug plan provides healthcare providers with another treatment option to support individualized patient care."

"As dermatologists, we see firsthand the significant hardship that moderate to severe plaque psoriasis can place on patients. Treatment goals extend beyond skin clearance to improving quality of life and helping patients regain confidence in their everyday lives. The public reimbursement of SILIQ® in Alberta is a positive development that expands the range of options available to eligible patients and supports individualized treatment decisions," said Dr. Jaggi Rao, MD, FRCPC, Dermatology Residency Program Director and Clinical Professor of Dermatology, University of Alberta.

About Psoriasis



Psoriasis affects an estimated 1-3% of people in Canada. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis, affecting approximately 90% of patients. It is a chronic inflammatory disease that manifests in the skin. Skin affected by psoriasis is inflamed and covered by a flaky white buildup called scale. Red plaques with white scale are typically seen in lighter skin types, whereas darker skin types tend to have more purple to grey plaques and tend to be thicker.2

Plaque psoriasis can develop on any part of the body, but most often occurs on the elbows, knees, scalp, and trunk. Signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis include raised, red, purple, brown or gray patches of skin covered with loose, silvery scales; bleeding where skin scales crack, flake or scrape; itchiness; pain; dryness; nail problems (tiny pits, yellowish colouring, build-up of dead skin under nails, nail dislodging or falling off) and scalp scaling or lesions.2

For some patients, psoriasis can greatly affect their quality of life and can often be emotionally disabling.2

Psoriasis can develop at any age, although it is typically seen in adults. The majority experience onset of symptoms between the ages of 15 and 35. What causes psoriasis is unknown, but genetic predisposition is considered a key factor, and environmental and behavioral factors may also play a major role.2

SILIQ® Clinical Data and Safety Information



SILIQ® (brodalumab injection) belongs to a group of medicines called interleukin (IL) inhibitors. It works by blocking the activity of IL-17 proteins, which are present at increased levels in diseases such as psoriasis.1

Treatment with SILIQ® may lead to improvements in skin clearance, including possible total skin clearance, and reductions in signs and symptoms such as itch, redness, scaling, burning, stinging, cracking, flaking, and pain.1

Common side effects of SILIQ® include headache, joint pain, feeling tired, mouth or throat pain and diarrhea.1

Suicidal ideation and behaviour, including completed suicides, have been reported in patients treated with SILIQ®. A causal association between treatment with SILIQ® and increased risk of suicidal ideation and behaviour has not been established. Please consult the Canadian Product Monograph for complete safety information.1

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors.

For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

The Bausch Health Canadian prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, chronic weight management, allergy, neuroscience and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Québec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

REFERENCES

Bausch Health, Canada Inc. SILIQ® Product Monograph. April 18, 2024. Available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00075300.PDF Psoriasis Canada. About Psoriasis. Available at: https://psoriasiscanada.ca/about-psoriasis/

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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.