Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) Announces New Member of Its Advisory Board

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM), an emerging innovator in the biotechnology and alternative wellness sector, today announced the first members of its Advisory Board.



Established in August 2025, the Advisory Board will comprise select business leaders and strategic advisors chosen to expand the company’s access to key industry knowledge, strategic relationships, and global market insights. The Advisory Board provides management with seasoned counsel on matters that open new doors for business development, identify strategic opportunities globally, and enhance the company’s ability to navigate complex market conditions—contributing to the creation of long-term shareholder value.

This strategic move signifies a major milestone in the company’s ongoing transformation and growth, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, innovation, and long-term shareholder value. The Advisory Board will provide independent guidance, strategic insights, and governance support as TXTM expands its operations and product pipeline, globally.

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects Protext Mobility’s ongoing commitment to building a foundation of transparency, innovation, and shareholder value. The company emphasized that this initiative brings together diverse expertise in science, business strategy, and governance to support its next phase of growth and expansion, globally.

The New Member of the Advisory Board:

Name/Title: HE Mr. J. M. K. Nkosi

Position: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to Chad, Based in: N’Djamena, the capital of Chad

Enhancing Market Visibility and Strategic Growth

This announcement marks another step in Protext Mobility’s continued evolution and its commitment to transparency, innovation, and shareholder value. The Advisory Board’s collective expertise will help align operational goals with strategic market expansion initiatives, while supporting ongoing efforts to increase visibility, attract strategic partners, and strengthen investor confidence.

About Protext (OTC: TXTM):

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing, and development of highly bioavailable botanical products, all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Website: www.protxtm.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dylon Du Plooy at: dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr.J at: exportintl@aol.com

Follow us at:

https://x.com/ProtextP

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.