Press Releases

Proteomics Market Surges to USD 31.41 Billion in 2025, Fueled by AI, Personalized Medicine & Biotech Expansion

July 11, 2025 
1 min read

The global proteomics market size is valued at USD 27.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.41 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow significantly, hitting approximately USD 93.48 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94% from 2025 to 2034.

Influential factors, such as rising developments in tailored medicine with the identification of specific protein biomarkers, along with increasing research and development activities, and the accelerating incidence of chronic diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, are fueling demand for proteomics-based diagnostics and research. As well as major technological innovations, especially in mass spectrometry and bioinformatics, are majorly impacting the market growth.

Proteomics Market Highlights

•  The proteomics sector is pushing the market to USD 27.82 billion in 2024.

•  Long-term projections show a USD 93.48 billion valuation by 2034.

•  Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 12.94% between 2025 to 2034.

•  North America held the largest share of 46% of the global proteomics market in 2024.

•  Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

•  By products & services, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

•  By products & services, the services segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

•  By technology, the spectrometry segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

•  By technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to register a rapid expansion in the studied years.

•  By application, the drug discovery segment dominated the global proteomics market in 2024.

•  By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview: Upcoming Era with Technological Breakthroughs

Proteomics is a vast study of proteins, mainly their structures and functions, within a biological system. This market is experiencing major growth due to rising R&D activities in the healthcare industry, growing drug discovery and development, with accelerating demand for precision medicine. In this era, several technological advancements are arising, including single-cell proteomics, to allow the study of cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms, and optimized mass spectrometry techniques in proteomics with enhanced sensitivity, throughput.

Developments in Biomarker Discovery and Personalized Medicine: Major Potential

The global proteomics market has many applications, including the development of biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics. Particularly, in biomarker discovery, proteomics assists in identifying, validating biomarkers for different diseases like cancer, heart conditions, infectious diseases like tuberculosis and HIV, autoimmune disorders, respiratory diseases, and other diseases with enabling prior diagnosis and treatment response.

For instance,

•  In June 2025, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Evosep Biosystems, a global leader in proteomics solutions, made a reseller agreement to co-sell SCIEX mass spectrometry systems with the newly announced Evosep Eno, for standardized high-throughput proteomics.

Data Complexity and High Expenditure: Major Challenges

Limitations arriving in the market are the need for high spending in advanced instruments, including mass spectrometers and high-throughput systems, along with expensive consumables like reagents and antibodies. Moreover, the generation of huge and complex datasets requires specialized software and expertise for analysis and interpretation.

The Proteomics Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to the raised demand for protein biomarkers with customized features to predict an individual’s response to treatment, and the vital role of proteomics in drug discovery and development to detect target and protein interaction. In this region, both public and private areas are providing investments widely in proteomics research, which is fostering breakthroughs in techniques and market expansion.

The U.S. is a major region in North America, possessing innovations in mass spectrometry, chromatography, and protein microarrays, which have increased pace, accuracy, and broad protein analysis. Along with this, the U.S. government’s encouragement with their favourable policies, funding, and initiatives is boosting R&D in proteomics is impacting the proteomic market growth.

Latest Developments in the US

Organization/ Company

Latest Updates

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (June 2025)

Launched its groundbreaking predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD, at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Chicago, Illinois.

Regeneron Genetics Center (June 2025)

Unveiled proteomics study of 200k Geisinger samples using the Olink platform

Illumina, Inc.  (June 2025)

Agreed with SomaLogic, accelerating its proteomics business and advancing the company's multiomics strategy

Bruker Co. (June 2025)

Launched new Timsultra AIP system with further enhanced, extreme sensitivity for single-cell proteomics, FNA biopsy immunopeptidomics, and metaproteomics.

Biogen (May 2025)

Made a strategic collaboration with City Therapeutics to develop select novel RNAi-based therapies

Azenta, Inc. (May 2025)

Partnered with GENEWIZ from Azenta Life Sciences to boost adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy development through a fully integrated sequencing and data analysis solution

In Canada, along with drug discovery and development, demand for personalized medicine, rising focus on biologics and biosimilars, is further accelerating the demand for proteomics techniques. As well as government-backed genomics initiatives and funding programs for health innovation are majorly influencing the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is Predicted to Grow Rapidly During 2025-2034

In the proteomics market, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. With the rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, are demanding widespread advanced diagnostics and therapeutic options, in ASAP supporting the market growth. Besides this, a robust hub of biotechnology and the biopharmaceutical industry in the region is also influencing the market expansion.

In ASAP, India is widely recognized for its proteomics market growth by accelerating investments in healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. Also, nowadays, India is highly focusing on the novel drug development with specified characteristics and based on individuals’ information, ultimately helpful for the expansion and adoption of healthcare predictive analytics in the development of customized therapies.

Whereas, China has significant development in clinical diagnostics, biomarkers coupled the proteomics in major autoimmune disorders, and the oncology sector. As well as, China has taken steps in the advancement of single-cell and spatial proteomics, which analyze protein expression and localization at the cellular level, and is also fueling the overall market growth.

The Proteomics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By products & services analysis

The reagents & consumables segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. These reagents and consumables are widely adopted in different proteomics techniques like mass spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, and microarray-based studies, along with their incorporation in the rising drug discovery process and clinical diagnostics development, is propelling the segment growth.

However, the services segment will register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Services, including the adoption of well-developed technologies and specialized expertise for protein analysis, like protein identification, quantification, and characterization, are contributing to the segment expansion. Also, the trend of outsourcing by many organizations for data analysis and mass spectrometry is escalating demand for specialized services.

By technology analysis

The spectrometry segment dominated the global proteomics market in 2024. Critical applications of spectrometry are to detect proteins, find post-translational modifications, and analyze protein-protein interactions, with its raised advantages in drug discovery, biomarker identification, and personalized medicine, by coupling with bioinformatics, are driving the segment growth.

On the Other hand, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is estimated to grow rapidly, due to its increased emergence in clinical diagnostics, oncology, reproductive health, and infectious disease management are impelling the segment growth. As it is affordable, widely adopted in research and clinical applications.

By application analysis

The drug discovery segment was dominant in the global proteomics market in 2024. Proteomics is valuable in numerous pharmaceutical industries to understand the molecular basis of diseases and supports the development of targeted therapies, along with these companies' major investments in the R&D sector to develop novel molecules with the help of proteomics.

Besides this, the clinical diagnostics segment will expand rapidly during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the use of protein-based diagnostics in the detection of disease markers in bodily fluids like blood and urine, to foster early diagnosis and intervention. Also, in this era, many advancements like mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, and bioinformatics for protein assays are boosting the overall market growth.

What are the Contributions of Top Market Players in the Proteomics Market?

Company

Contributions & Offerings

Agilent Technologies

Delivers advanced LC‑MS systems (e.g., Q‑TOF, 6460 Triple Quad) optimized for high-throughput proteomics and biomarker validation in precision medicine. Also offers integrated bioinformatics tools and custom proteomics services for oncology and neurology research.

Alamar Biosciences

Created the NULISA™ platform, combining immunocomplex capture with next-gen sequencing to achieve attomolar sensitivity. Offers single‑plex and multiplex protein assays via ARGO™ HT automation, delivering results in under 16 hours.

Applied Biomics, Inc.

Provides targeted proteomics services including high-resolution 2D DIGE workflows, host‑cell protein profiling, and custom assay development. Known for deep proteome coverage with field-validated analytical pipelines.

Bertis, Inc.

Offers proteomics consulting and custom assay support in targeted and discovery workflows—specializing in sample prep and mass spec bioanalysis.

BOC Sciences

Offers proteomics bespoke services and reagents—protein expression, purification, assay development, and target validation for research and drug discovery platforms.

Bruker Corporation

Develops advanced mass spectrometry platforms such as timsTOF Pro/Ultra, MALDI‑TOF/ESI‑TOF, and ion‑mobility systems. Also provides spatial proteomics imaging and collaborates in automation workflows with PreOmics.

Creative Proteomics

Ranks among top proteomics firms, offering protein profiling kits for metabolic disease markers, plus standard proteomics services across discovery to quantitation workflows.

Opentrons

Produces open-source liquid‑handling robots, automating proteomics sample prep. Their OT‑2 platform enables reproducible high-throughput workflows compatible with mass spectrometry analysis.

PreOmics

Provides automation and sample‑prep kits (in‑StageTip, BeatBox, Enrichplus), enabling deep, unbiased proteomics. Time-saving workflows (≤2.5 h prep) integrate with Bruker’s timsTOF for end-to-end pipelines.

Proteome Sciences

UK-based innovator in discovery proteomics services. Offers multiplexed biomarker discovery and validation via advanced LC-MS pipelines, serving pharma and translational research sectors.

Proteomics Market Top Companies

•  Agilent Technologies

•  Alamar Biosciences

•  Applied Biomics, Inc.

•  Bertis, Inc.

•  BOC Sciences

•  Bruker Corporation

•  Creative Proteomics

•  Opentrons

•  PreOmics

•  Proteome Sciences

•  Proteomics International Laboratories

•  Quantum-Si, Inc.

•  Thermo Fisher Scientific

What is Going Around the Globe in the Proteomics Market?

•  In June 2025, Gene Solutions, a global multinational biotechnology company, and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd., a prominent innovator in molecular diagnostics, allied to develop a Next-Generation Sequencing laboratory in Southern China.

•  In May 2025, Danaher, a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to scale precision medicine, including developing the next generation of AI-powered diagnostics.

•  In April 2025, Illumina Inc. and Tempus AI, Inc., a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, collaborated to expand clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing tests through novel evidence generation.

•  In February 2025, Imagene, a leader in AI-powered Oncology Intelligence, collaborated with Tempus AI, Inc., a technology company leading to expand AI-Driven diagnostics for non-small cell lung cancer.

•  In February 2025, Opentrons, a biotechnology company, announced a flex proteomics workstation for automated mass spectrometry sample preparation.

Proteomics Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

•  Reagents & Consumables

•  Services

•  Instruments

By Technology

•  Spectrometry

•  Next-generation Sequencing

•  Microarray Instruments

•  X-Ray Crystallography

•  Chromatography

•  Protein Fractionation Systems

•  Electrophoresis

•  Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

•  Other Technologies

By Application

•  Drug Discovery

•  Clinical Diagnostics

•  Others

By Region

•  North America

•  U.S.

•  Canada

•  Asia Pacific

•  China

•  Japan

•  India

•  South Korea

•  Thailand

•  Europe

•  Germany

•  UK

•  France

•  Italy

•  Spain

•  Sweden

•  Denmark

•  Norway

•  Latin America

•  Brazil

•  Mexico

•  Argentina

•  Middle East and Africa (MEA)

•  South Africa

•  UAE

•  Saudi Arabia

•  Kuwait

Access Options:

 Global Deep Dive Analysis

 Single Regional Analysis (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

 Proteomics Market Databook

 Cross-Sectional Analysis

