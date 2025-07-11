Proteomics Market Surges to USD 31.41 Billion in 2025, Fueled by AI, Personalized Medicine & Biotech Expansion

The global proteomics market size is valued at USD 27.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.41 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow significantly, hitting approximately USD 93.48 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94% from 2025 to 2034.

Influential factors, such as rising developments in tailored medicine with the identification of specific protein biomarkers, along with increasing research and development activities, and the accelerating incidence of chronic diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, are fueling demand for proteomics-based diagnostics and research. As well as major technological innovations, especially in mass spectrometry and bioinformatics, are majorly impacting the market growth.

Proteomics Market Highlights

• The proteomics sector is pushing the market to USD 27.82 billion in 2024.

• Long-term projections show a USD 93.48 billion valuation by 2034.

• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 12.94% between 2025 to 2034.

• North America held the largest share of 46% of the global proteomics market in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

• By products & services, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By products & services, the services segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

• By technology, the spectrometry segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

• By technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to register a rapid expansion in the studied years.

• By application, the drug discovery segment dominated the global proteomics market in 2024.

• By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview: Upcoming Era with Technological Breakthroughs

Proteomics is a vast study of proteins, mainly their structures and functions, within a biological system. This market is experiencing major growth due to rising R&D activities in the healthcare industry, growing drug discovery and development, with accelerating demand for precision medicine. In this era, several technological advancements are arising, including single-cell proteomics, to allow the study of cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms, and optimized mass spectrometry techniques in proteomics with enhanced sensitivity, throughput.

Developments in Biomarker Discovery and Personalized Medicine: Major Potential

The global proteomics market has many applications, including the development of biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics. Particularly, in biomarker discovery, proteomics assists in identifying, validating biomarkers for different diseases like cancer, heart conditions, infectious diseases like tuberculosis and HIV, autoimmune disorders, respiratory diseases, and other diseases with enabling prior diagnosis and treatment response.

For instance,

• In June 2025, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Evosep Biosystems, a global leader in proteomics solutions, made a reseller agreement to co-sell SCIEX mass spectrometry systems with the newly announced Evosep Eno, for standardized high-throughput proteomics.

Data Complexity and High Expenditure: Major Challenges

Limitations arriving in the market are the need for high spending in advanced instruments, including mass spectrometers and high-throughput systems, along with expensive consumables like reagents and antibodies. Moreover, the generation of huge and complex datasets requires specialized software and expertise for analysis and interpretation.

The Proteomics Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to the raised demand for protein biomarkers with customized features to predict an individual’s response to treatment, and the vital role of proteomics in drug discovery and development to detect target and protein interaction. In this region, both public and private areas are providing investments widely in proteomics research, which is fostering breakthroughs in techniques and market expansion.

The U.S. is a major region in North America, possessing innovations in mass spectrometry, chromatography, and protein microarrays, which have increased pace, accuracy, and broad protein analysis. Along with this, the U.S. government’s encouragement with their favourable policies, funding, and initiatives is boosting R&D in proteomics is impacting the proteomic market growth.

Latest Developments in the US

Organization/ Company Latest Updates Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (June 2025) Launched its groundbreaking predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD, at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Chicago, Illinois. Regeneron Genetics Center (June 2025) Unveiled proteomics study of 200k Geisinger samples using the Olink platform Illumina, Inc. (June 2025) Agreed with SomaLogic, accelerating its proteomics business and advancing the company's multiomics strategy Bruker Co. (June 2025) Launched new Timsultra AIP system with further enhanced, extreme sensitivity for single-cell proteomics, FNA biopsy immunopeptidomics, and metaproteomics. Biogen (May 2025) Made a strategic collaboration with City Therapeutics to develop select novel RNAi-based therapies Azenta, Inc. (May 2025) Partnered with GENEWIZ from Azenta Life Sciences to boost adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy development through a fully integrated sequencing and data analysis solution