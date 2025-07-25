Protein Expression Technology Market Strengthens USD 5.58 Billion by 2034

Development of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins: Major Potential

The global protein expression technology market possesses many opportunities, mainly, the production of monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant therapeutic proteins based on this kind of technology. These emerging recombinant therapeutic proteins are highly used in the treatment of widespread diseases, including diabetes, growth hormone deficiency, hemophilia, and cancer, as well as for immune modulation and as diagnostic tools. Besides this, protein expression technology is also employed in the development of enzymes for numerous industrial applications, like biofuel production and food processing.

Widespread Developments of Protein Derivatives

Made a strategic partnership with a global contract manufacturing organization (CMO) to allow large-scale manufacturing and supply of enzymes, proteins, and other bio-based ingredients.

Partnered with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC) to discover and evolve monovalent targeted protein degraders as potential new therapeutic options for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune diseases.

Invited the country’s vaccine manufacturers to align with it to introduce and sell a malaria vaccine that its Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar, has developed.

Complex Downstream Processing and Lack of Expertise: Major Challenge

Generally, the downstream processing involved in the purification of recombinant proteins, particularly from complex systems or those prone to aggregation, is mainly challenging in the global protein expression technology market. Also, efficient use of protein expression technologies needs specialized professionals, developing as limitation in the developing market.

The Protein Expression Technology Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America was dominant in the market share by 45%, due to crucial investments in research and development by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, resulting in wider focus on protein expression technologies. Additionally, this region is increasingly adopting recombinant DNA technologies and genetic engineering advancements, which have allowed high efficiency and inexpensive protein manufacturing.

U.S. & Canada Protein Expression Technology Market Trends:

Whereas, in the U.S., heavy demand for biologics, which are reliant on protein expression systems by many pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, is boosting the overall protein expression technology market growth. With immense breakthroughs in genetic engineering and biotechnology, like CRISPR and other gene editing technologies, being increasingly developed in the US market.

In Canada, the government is stepping up with novel initiatives, such as the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Strategic Innovation Fund, offering a vital expansion for R&D in life sciences, accelerating innovation and growth in this protein expression technology market. As well as a major surge in research activities, particularly in synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and RNA-based therapies, is fostering technological breakthroughs with raised adoption of protein expression in Canada.

The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Register the Fastest Expansion During 2025-2034

Primarily, the protein expression technology market, a rapid expansion in Asia Pacific is driven by accelerating demand for biologics and biosimilars, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. As well as in many ASAP countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are assisting in government funding and initiatives. These funds are further boosting research and development in the biopharmaceutical area with the expansion of protein expression technology market. Besides this, various academic institutions of ASAP are widely involved in proteomics biotechnology research activities are also contributing to the overall market growth.

China & India Protein Expression Technology Market Trends:

In Asia Pacific, China is a major hub for the production of different biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, recombinant protein production, biosimilars, and vaccines. And these biologics are fueled by growing incidences of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Besides this, China is also fostering the development of customized treatments by using protein expression technology.

On the other hand, India is facing widespread growth in cancer, heart conditions, and genetic diseases, which are fueling greater demand for protein-driven therapies and diagnostics. As well as the Indian government is providing initiatives and investments for research in proteomics and genomics with increasing collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.

The Protein Expression Technology Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Expression System Type Analysis

The bacterial expression systems segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Majorly involved factors, including especially E. coli, enable affordable culture and faster protein production is developing as a popular choice for research and industrial applications. Also, this segment has crucial importance in various industrial productions, such as enzyme production and biofuel development.

Although the mammalian cell expression systems segment will expand rapidly, with significant innovations in cell line development, like the use of CHO (Chinese hamster ovary) and HEK293 (Human embryonic kidney) cells. These innovations assist in boosting protein expression output and quality. Moreover, this segment is widely used in the production of complex proteins like antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins.

By Product Type Analysis

In 2024, the recombinant proteins segment led the protein expression technology market. The segment is driven by its broad applications in diagnostic assays, including immunoassays and vaccine development, which is a necessary tool in disease diagnosis and monitoring. Furthermore, these proteins are important for assessing protein-protein interactions, drug discovery and basic research in various biological processes.

However, the antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR, with its several uses in research activities, like as Western blotting, ELISA, and immunohistochemistry to study protein expression, function, and disease mechanisms. Although growing cases of chronic diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders, are propelling the need for more effective protein-based therapies, like antibodies.

By Application Type Analysis

The pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals segment was dominant in the protein expression technology market in 2024. Mainly, the segment is fueled by broad applications of protein expression in diagnostics, industrial biotechnology, and research with new opportunities, as well as raised demand for these technologies in drug development and research. These novel drugs are greatly employed in addressing healthcare issues, like cancer, genetic conditions, and other severe diseases.

And, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, with innovations in expression systems, including cell-free and plant-based systems, offering robust and inexpensive ways to produce diagnostic proteins. Moreover, advances in protein purification approaches boost the yield and purity of diagnostic proteins, resulting in more sensitive and reliable diagnostic assays. Also, the microfluidic devices are widely used in protein profiling for diagnostics, especially in areas like cancer research, enabling opportunities for further development and refinement of diagnostic tools.

By End user Analysis

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global protein expression technology market in 2024. Significant contribution of these companies in R&D to evolve novel protein-based therapies, with rising approval and adoption of biosimilars, is impelling demand for protein expression with enhanced protein production systems. Large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic enzymes is highly impacting the segment’s expansion.

On the other hand, the academic & research institutes segment will register the fastest growth, with increased investments by government and non-government organizations in protein research, which is highly influencing the market expansion. Besides this, novel developments, such as cell-free protein expression systems, gene editing tools, and AI-driven protein design, are supporting in enhancement of protein production efficiency and therapeutic accuracy is assisting researchers.

Protein Expression Technology Market Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Lonza Group AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare (Cytiva)

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Novoprotein Scientific Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Proteintech Group

Takara Bio Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Creative Biolabs

Abcam plc

Pierce Biotechnology (part of Thermo Fisher)

LakePharma, Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

What are the Major Developments in the Protein Expression Technology Market?

In July 2025, Vector Laboratories, a leader in innovative proteomic and glycomic research solutions, introduced the Glysite Explorer in situ PLA glycan detection kit to advance functional proteomics research.

In March 2025, GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage AI-powered biotherapeutics company, collaborated with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) to develop novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates.

In November 2024, Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company, partnered with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, to expand innovative R&D efforts and assist the continued development of the biomedical science ecosystem in the region.

In June 2024, Syngene International, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), launched a new protein production platform focused on faster production.

Protein Expression Technology Market: Segmentation

By Expression System

Bacterial Expression Systems (e.g., E. coli)

Yeast Expression Systems

Insect Cell Expression Systems

Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

Cell-Free Expression Systems

Plant-Based Expression Systems

By Product Type

Recombinant Proteins

Antibodies

Enzymes

Vaccines

Others (e.g., Peptides, Growth Factors)

By Application

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Research & Development

Diagnostics

Industrial Enzymes

Agriculture & Animal Health

By End Use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Industrial Companies

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

