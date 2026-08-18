Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. Announces Closing of Environmental Infrastructure Acquisitions

Company will operate under the Arvia brand, with the Vacterra brand retained exclusively for its hydrovac truck operations

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTCID:PRTT) (the "Company" or "PRTT") today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Vacterra Hydrovac Inc. ("Vacterra") and Clearwater Environmental Ltd. ("Clearwater") from Horizon Enterprises Ltd. ("Horizon"), together with the acquisition of Arvia Environmental Systems Inc. ("Arvia"). The combined gross revenue for Vacterra and Clearwater during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 was over CDN$9.8 million.

Following the closing, the Company has transitioned into an environmental infrastructure holding company operating through its subsidiaries Vacterra, Clearwater and Arvia, and will operate under the Arvia brand going forward. The Vacterra brand will be retained exclusively for the Company's hydrovac truck operations.

Under the terms of the transactions, Horizon and the seller of Arvia received separate exchangeable shares of PRTT's Canadian subsidiary. Those exchangeable shares mirror the economic and voting rights of corresponding series of PRTT preferred stock, providing the Canadian shareholders with the ability to defer certain Canadian tax consequences of the transactions.

In connection with the closing, PRTT also completed the cancellation of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, issued Series C Preferred Stock, and established Series B Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, and Special Voting Stock to support the exchangeable share arrangements.

Vacterra, founded in 2018 and based in Langley, British Columbia, provides hydro-excavation and related underground utility services throughout British Columbia. Its services include 24-hour emergency response, trenching and hydro excavation, hydro flushing and jetting, utility locating, storm drain and catch basin cleaning, CCTV inspections, non-destructive exposure of underground utilities and utility pole hole excavation.

Clearwater operates a hydrovac transfer station on the Surrey-Langley border that accepts non-contaminated hydrovac slurry and separates the solids from the water for recycling and reuse.

The businesses provide complementary services across the hydrovac value chain. Vacterra uses pressurized water and vacuum technology to safely expose underground infrastructure and perform related cleaning and maintenance work. Clearwater processes the resulting slurry into reusable dry material, including screened topsoil and dry fill, while filtering recovered water for reuse in hydrovac operations or irrigation. The businesses operate from locations in Langley and Surrey, British Columbia.

Going forward, the Company's environmental processing, recycling and broader infrastructure platform will be marketed under the Arvia brand, while the Vacterra brand will identify its hydrovac truck operations.

Management intends to pursue a roll-up strategy targeting additional acquisitions in the environmental processing and hydrovac services sectors, with an initial focus on British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as Washington and Colorado in the United States, as part of a broader effort to consolidate the fragmented North American environmental services market.

In connection with the closing, the Company's Board of Directors has also approved a proposed change of the Company's corporate name to Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd., subject to the filing of Articles of Amendment with the Wyoming Secretary of State and approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), including the issuance of a new trading symbol. The name change is not yet effective, and the Company will continue to trade under the symbol "PRTT" unless and until these approvals are obtained.

"The acquisition of Vacterra and Clearwater represents the first major step in repositioning PRTT as an environmental infrastructure company," said Brodie D'Arcy Scott Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of PRTT. "Our name change to Arvia Environmental Holdings Ltd., which remains subject to Wyoming state filing and FINRA approval, reflects that transformation and establishes Arvia as the umbrella brand for our environmental infrastructure platform. Vacterra will remain our dedicated hydrovac truck operations brand as we pursue organic growth and complementary acquisitions."

About Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC:PRTT) is a Wyoming corporation that, following the closing of the transactions described herein, operates as an environmental infrastructure holding company. Its principal operating businesses are Arvia Environmental Systems Inc., Vacterra Hydrovac Inc. and Clearwater Environmental Ltd., which provide hydro-excavation, underground utility services and hydrovac slurry processing and recycling in British Columbia.

The Company will operate under the Arvia brand, with the Vacterra brand reserved exclusively for its hydrovac truck operations.

About Arvia, Vacterra and Clearwater

Arvia is the Company's umbrella brand for its environmental infrastructure, hydrovac slurry processing and recycling activities. The Vacterra brand is reserved for the Company's hydrovac truck operations, which provide 24-hour hydro-excavation and related underground utility services throughout British Columbia, including trenching, utility locating, hydro flushing and jetting, storm drain and catch basin cleaning, CCTV inspections and non-destructive exposure of underground infrastructure.

Clearwater also operates a hydrovac transfer station in Surrey that accepts non-contaminated hydrovac slurry, separates solids from water and recycles the recovered materials for reuse.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Investor Relations

Email: John@arviaenvironmental.com

Website: www.arviaenvironmental.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein, the Company's planned roll-up acquisition strategy, and expected expansion into additional markets. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets at otcmarkets.com.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Protect Pharmaceutical Corp

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