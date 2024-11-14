Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Size to Worth USD 8,546.6 Million By 2030

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global prosthetics and orthotics market size is calculated at 6,923.2 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 8,546.6 billion by 2030 with a remarkable CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics: The Prosthetics and Orthotics market is driven by increasing prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Moreover, around 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures, as will 1 in 5 men aged 50 years and older. Thus, rising cases of osteoporosis is fueling demand for orthopedic implants, prosthetics, and orthotics which provides support and enhances mobility. Moreover, technological advancements in prosthetics and orthotics such as use of lightweight implant materials, myoelectric prosthetics which uses sensors and computers to detect electrical signals from muscles and nerves is another factor augmenting the market growth over the forecast period. Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6003 Market Trends: 3D printing of prosthetics is one of the emerging trends in the prosthetics and orthotics market. 3D printing allows for lightweight and customized prosthetics based on patient’s anatomy which offers better fit and comfort. For instance, Össur, one of the major players, offers 3D printed prosthetics solutions called Pro-Flex which is 30% lighter than other traditional sockets. Moreover, increasing adoption of carbonfiber as a material for prosthetics and orthotics is another trend witnessed in the market. Carbonfiber is lightweight, durable and corrosion resistant which makes prosthetics and orthotics comfortable for long term use. For example, Ottobock uses carbonfibers for knees, feet, and arms. Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6,923.2 million Estimated Value by 2030 $8,546.6 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing number of road accidents • Growing burden of sports injuries Restraints & Challenges • High cost of prosthetics and orthotics • Inadequate healthcare infrastructure Market Opportunities With the rising prevalence of diabetes and vascular diseases globally, the incidences of limb amputations have increased considerably over the past few years. As per estimates, over 185,000 lower-limb amputations are performed annually in the U.S. alone due to diabetes-related complications. Similarly, vascular diseases lead to several hundred thousand amputations worldwide each year. Since prosthetic devices are required post-amputation to restore the patient's mobility, rising amputation rates translate to increasing adoption of prosthetic products. This rising disease burden and the subsequent increase in amputations present a lucrative growth opportunity for players in the prosthetics and orthotics market. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6003 Technological advancements are revolutionizing the prosthetics industry, with computer-assisted or bionic prosthetics gaining immense popularity. Integrated with sensors, microprocessors, and pattern recognition technology, these myoelectric and electronically controlled prosthetic devices mimic the movements of muscles and joints more closely than traditional elastic socket prosthetics. As the functionality and usability of computer-assisted prosthetics continue to improve, their demand is accelerating globally. The unprecedented precision, high-energy return and natural motion provided by computer-assisted solutions are boosting their adoption. This trend offers significant growth prospects to innovative device manufacturers operating in the prosthetics market. Competitor Insights Key Market Takeaways: The global prosthetics and orthotics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is owing to the rapidly aging worldwide population and rising incidences of age-related health conditions. On the basis of product, the orthotic products segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 60% market share in 2030 due to the higher usage of orthotic devices for lower back pain, knee injury, ankle sprain and plantar fasciitis compared to prosthetics. On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence of diabetes, rapid technological advancements, and supportive reimbursement policies in the region. Europe is also expected to capture a major share of the global prosthetics and orthotics market over the coming years. Competitor Insights - Össur, - Ottobock, - Bauerfeind AG, - Fillauer LLC, College Park Industries and Blatchford Group. These established market players are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to gain leadership positions in the global market. Recent Developments in Prosthetic And Orthotics Market Technological Integration and AI: The introduction of AI and robotics into prosthetic devices is a significant trend. For example, WillowWood’s Alpha Control Liner System, released in May 2023, incorporates machine learning to improve myoelectric control, offering more precise user interaction with prosthetic devices. This system helps enhance the comfort and functionality for prosthesis users by ensuring more consistent electrode contact. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6003 Detailed Segmentation: By Type: Prosthetics



Global medical grade silicone market was valued at US$ 1,245.4 Million in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030). The global orthopedic prosthetic market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.46 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.62 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2031. China orthosis and prosthetics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,740.1 Mn in 2023, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global upper limb prosthetics market was valued at US$ 864.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,219.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2028. Global assistive technology market size was valued at US$ 22.98 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 32.25 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

