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ProMIS Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update on November 12, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
2 min read

Company to host investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide corporate updates on November 12, 2026.  The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: November 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-9208 (U.S. Investors)
1-201-493-6784 (International)
Conference I.D.: 13762779
CallMeTM: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here


A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the ProMIS website following the completion of the call.

ProMIS has also published an investor Q&A outlining the scientific rationale that differentiates PMN310 from other amyloid-targeting approaches, available in the Investors section of the ProMIS website: PMN310 Scientific and Clinical Update (November 2026).

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s disease (PD). ProMIS’ lead asset in Phase 1b development, PMN310, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (AβOs), believed to be among the earliest and most damaging drivers of Alzheimer’s disease, while avoiding binding to amyloid plaques and vascular deposits. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

Investor Relations Contact
Carie Pierce
VP Investor Relations & External Affairs
IR@ProMISNeurosciences.com

Media Contact
Maggie Whitney
LifeSci Communications
mwhitney@lifescicomms.com

For further information:
Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com


Massachusetts Earnings Neuroscience
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