ProBio and GCP ClinPlus Partner to Accelerate Clinical Trials in China

ProBio and GCP ClinPlus today announced a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) in China and provide integrated, end-to-end clinical and development solutions for global biopharma customers.

HOPEWELL, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) continues to grow, biopharma sponsors frequently encounter challenges related to operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and fragmented vendor management in China. To address these complexities and streamline the pathway from early development to clinical operations, ProBio Inc. and GCP ClinPlus today announced a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) in China and provide integrated, end-to-end clinical and development solutions for global biopharma customers.

Integrated Development and Clinical Execution

This collaboration unites ProBio Inc.'s deep expertise in biologics and cell and gene therapy (CGT) CDMO services with GCP ClinPlus's robust capabilities in clinical trial execution and site management across China. The combined offering supports cutting-edge therapeutic modalities, including:

In vivo CAR-T

Gene therapy

Cancer vaccines

Gene editing therapies

This unified service model simplifies clinical execution in China and accelerates study timelines. ProBio Inc. contributes extensive experience in early development and translational science, having supported over 40 IIT programs across diverse CGT pipelines. Complementing this, GCP ClinPlus brings significant clinical execution expertise, with a track record spanning more than 80 CGT projects and a well-established network of principal investigators across leading public and private hospitals in China.

Streamlining the Bench-to-Bedside Pathway

The partnership creates tangible value by reducing the disconnect between development and clinical execution. Both companies combine excellence in development, regulatory affairs, and clinical operations, covering project management, clinical monitoring, pharmacovigilance, and biostatistics, to ensure higher-quality and more efficient trial execution. This coordinated, two-party model offers international biopharma companies a simplified entry point into China's clinical research ecosystem, reducing vendor complexity while accelerating local trial execution.

Allen Guo, CEO of ProBio, stated, "This marks an important step in how we support global innovators entering China. By bringing development and clinical execution closer together, we can help our clients move Investigator-Initiated Trials forward with greater speed, confidence, and simplicity."

By integrating CMC, non-clinical studies, and clinical operations into one coordinated solution, the collaboration accelerates IIT start-up timelines and enables more efficient engagement with global biotech partners. Ultimately, this strategic alliance aims to help bring innovative, potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing therapeutic development and improving patient access to innovative treatments in China.

Head of EU & US Regional Marketing: Tracy Humphries [tracy.humphries@probiocdmo.com]

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SOURCE ProBio Inc.