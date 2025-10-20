PreveCeutical Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement with BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce that, further to its News Releases of September 4, 2025, September 19, 2025 and October 10, 2025, it will be proceeding to complete its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "") to be effected under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("").On September 9, 2025, the Company obtained an interim order from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "") authorizing the Company to call a shareholder's meeting to, among other things, approve the Arrangement. Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement at a meeting held on October 10, 2025. On October 17, 2025, the Court rendered a final order approving the Arrangement.Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement (the ""), PreveCeutical intends to spin-out 12,000,000 common shares of BioGene (the "") to the shareholders of PreveCeutical (the "") on a pro rata basis. PreveCeutical received the BioGene Spinout Shares on November 15, 2024, in consideration for the sale of certain intellectual property assets to BioGene.Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, PreveCeutical will, among other things, conduct a share capital reorganization whereby the existing common shares of PreveCeutical (the "") will be renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares (each, a "") and a new class of voting common shares (each, a "") will be created. Each PreveCeutical Class A Share will be exchanged for one New PreveCeutical Share, and such number of BioGene Spinout Shares, which is equal to 12,000,000, divided by the number of issued and outstanding PreveCeutical Class A Shares on the effective date of the Arrangement. Once the Arrangement is complete, PreveCeutical Shareholders will own shares in two companies: BioGene, which will focus on the development of the Dual Gene Therapy program, and PreveCeutical, which will continue to focus on developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company has set October 31, 2025 as the record date for the purposes of determining the PreveCeutical Shareholders entitled to receive New PreveCeutical Shares and BioGene Spinout Shares. The Company intends on completing the Arrangement shortly thereafter.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669 Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit