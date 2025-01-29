Prendio-BioProcure Announce Strategic Partnership with CIC to Accelerate Biotech Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio-BioProcure, industry leaders in life science procurement solutions, are proud to announce their latest strategic partnership with CIC, a global leader in building innovation ecosystems and providing premium lab spaces. This partnership aims to empower early-stage biotech companies to conduct groundbreaking research as efficiently and effectively as possible by leveraging Prendio-BioProcure’s tailored procurement solutions and CIC’s state-of-the-art lab infrastructure.

With CIC’s lab spaces specifically designed to support life sciences innovation, this collaboration will provide biotech founders with the critical resources they need to focus on discovery and growth. Through this partnership, Prendio-BioProcure will offer CIC’s lab clients access to streamlined procurement applications, preferred supplier networks, and cost saving opportunities honed from years of serving the unique needs of the biotech community.

Built for Life Sciences

CIC’s members will gain access to Prendio-BioProcure’s full suite of procurement solutions which are tailored specifically for the needs of biotech labs. For example, startups developing new biologics can leverage Prendio-BioProcure to source high-quality reagents and lab equipment at industry-leading prices, delivered directly to CIC’s labs which provide ready-to-use facilities for cell culture and molecular biology. Additionally, mid-stage companies expanding their operations can benefit from integrated procurement workflows that streamline large-scale sourcing of consumables and capital equipment, cost efficiently and in a fully compliant manner.

This collaboration ensures that biotech companies have the resources and support to tackle their unique challenges at every stage of growth. Together, Prendio-BioProcure and CIC are redefining how innovation and scalability are achieved in the life sciences sector.

Aligning Innovation and Growth

“We are thrilled to partner with CIC to support the next generation of life science companies,” said Tyler Mizenko, Chief Revenue Officer at Prendio-BioProcure. “By combining CIC’s cutting-edge lab spaces with our unparalleled procurement solutions, we are creating a seamless path for biotechs to achieve their growth milestones faster and more efficiently.”

A Shared Vision for Biotech Advancement

“At CIC, we are committed to building ecosystems where innovation thrives,” said Kelsey Henderson, Associate Director of Lab Development & Partnerships. “Our partnership with Prendio-BioProcure aligns perfectly with our mission to support groundbreaking work in life sciences by ensuring our clients have access to best-in-class procurement systems and expertise.”

While this partnership will initially focus on CIC’s flagship lab spaces across key innovation hubs, providing a collaborative foundation to foster life science breakthroughs, the benefits of the partnership are available to all CIC clients across US sites. Together, CIC and Prendio-BioProcure are poised to redefine how biotech companies scale and innovate in an increasingly competitive market.