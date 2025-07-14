Premier Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress West Returns to San Diego This September

Gain exclusive insights and cutting-edge perspectives from pharmaceutical compliance industry pioneers at this year’s conference.

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2025—Pharmaceutical compliance professionals from across the industry will gather at the Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress West on September 4-5, 2025, at the Estancia La Jolla in San Diego, California.

Executive leaders from leading companies, including Gilead Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Dexcom, Amgen, Neurelis, and Genentech, will join other industry experts and authorities to address pressing regulatory challenges impacting daily operations.

Conference Highlights:

Executive Leadership Spotlight: Senior compliance officers and general counsel sharing strategic insights

Latest updates on shifting regulations and DOJ enforcement priorities

Latest updates on shifting regulations and DOJ enforcement priorities Mergers & Acquisitions : Compliance considerations during corporate transitions

: Compliance considerations during corporate transitions Data Utilization & Governance: Best practices for managing data in a highly regulated environment

Best practices for managing data in a highly regulated environment Patient Support Programs: Ethical frameworks and compliance strategies

Attendees will have the opportunity to forge new connections with industry experts, gain clarity on regulatory changes and new guidance, discuss guardrails for interactions with patients and healthcare professionals, and explore risks and opportunities associated with emerging technologies like AI.

Registration is now open for this must-attend event for pharmaceutical compliance professionals. For more information and to register, visit the Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress West website.

About PCC West

PCC West is the premier pharmaceutical and MedTech compliance-focused conference on the West Coast. The event brings together compliance professionals, legal experts, and industry leaders to discuss best practices, regulatory updates, and emerging trends in pharmaceutical compliance.

