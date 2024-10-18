Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Size to Hit USD 14.97 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market size was estimated at USD 4.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 14.97 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market is attributed to the improving efforts by governments to launch initiatives and programs and increasing prevalence rates of various genetic diseases that can drive research and development in the segment of genetic testing. Such innovative collaborations have allowed companies to provide feasible and comprehensive solutions to customers, boosting their adoption rates.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8925

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Key Takeaways:

North America led the market in 2024, accounting for a 45.9% global revenue share.

The predictive testing segment accounted for a significant market revenue share in 2024.

The consumer genomics segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The breast & ovarian cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024

The demand for predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics in screening for other forms of cancer is expected to witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2034.

The DTC segment accounted for a dominant revenue share in the market revenue share 80.0%in 2024.

The professional segment is anticipated to advance at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8925

Ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Recent Market Trends: Precision Medicine, Creating Advancements

The increasing awareness related to genetic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and various forms of cancer has created significant demand for predictive genetic testing. This is a cutting-edge technique that predicts the risk of these diseases in asymptomatic patients by studying their DNA for mutations or modifications in living organism genes. The use of expected genetic testing provides highly appropriate next-generation platform sequencing outcomes, thus improving the market growth.

The advancement of personalized medicine includes using a genetic structure to assist them in the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of diseases. Predictive genetic testing is an important aspect of this industry due to several advancements in genetic technologies and microarray in recent years. Companies included in the development of expected genomics and testing products are frequently investing in research and development initiatives to understand the prevalence of several diseases.

· For instance, 23 and Me published findings regarding the link between higher chances of certain blood clots and sickle cell trait in partnership with the National Institutes of Health and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Organizations are also collaborating with research and educational institutions to strengthen and introduce genetics education. This is anticipated to enhance awareness regarding the correlation of genetics to different disorders and predictive genetic testing.

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Growth Factors

· The increasing cases of surgeries and hospitalizations for people with sickle cell trait contributed to propel the market growth.

· The increasing awareness regarding genetic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope of Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.53 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 14.97 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 11.7% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Segments Covered Test, Application, Setting, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key Companies Profiled 23andMe, Inc.; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Abbott; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; BGI; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; ARUP Laboratories

By Test Insights

The predictive testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing focus on genetic counseling services and the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases across the global population. Molecular genetic diagnosis and predictive genetic testing have assumed an important role in translational research and clinical practices for neurodegenerative diseases. There is an expectation that the early and accurate identification of genetic risks or diseases in individuals will minimize the chances of mortality and morbidity through observation, screening, and early prevention or treatment.

By Application Types

The ovarian and breast cancer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of ovarian and breast cancer has fueled demand for predictive genetic testing globally to detect the risk of these diseases leading to the prevalence of an inherited gene mutation. For instance, leading to 670,000 deaths, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that around 10-15% of ovarian cancers and 5-10% of breast cancers are hereditary. Mutations in BRCA2 and BRCA1 genes increase the risk of such kinds of cancer.

The demand for predictive consumer genomics and genetic testing in screening for other forms of cancer is anticipated to experience significant growth in the market. The high adoption rate of therapeutic techniques to prevent cancer is estimated to fuel the segment growth.

By Setting Types

The DTC segment accounted for a dominant revenue share in the market revenue share 80.0% in 2024, as these tests are available at economical costs to consumers. Leading to increased competition across companies aiming to launch accurate testing kits, there is significant awareness among consumers regarding the test process and its limitations and features. These kits can be bought from online platforms or retail stores and allow consumers to compare products from various companies. The high accessibility and convenience offered by DTC tests have enabled consumers to understand their genetic makeup and ancestry without the involvement of a healthcare provider further fueling the segment growth.

Regional Analysis

North America will led the market

North America led the market in 2024, accounting for a 45.9% global revenue share. The comprehensive presence of major players undergoing initiatives to accelerate their predictive genetic and consumer genomics testing offerings is expected to propel the market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer in the region has generated better awareness related to the role of genetics in their presence, owing to increased demand for testing services in the region. Furthermore, the increasing pace of initiatives companies undertake to monitor the functioning and expand the scope of available genetic testing tools is anticipated to drive market growth in North America.

U.S. Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Trends

The presence of organizations such as the American Society of Human Genetics, the National Society of Genetic Counselors, and the American Board of Genetic Counseling has led to a constant monitoring of medical genetic services in the economy accelerating the market growth in the U.S. In addition, the widespread availability of services provided by major companies such as Myriad Genetics and 23 and Me driven by the development of advanced testing kits is further expected to drive the growth of the predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing awareness across the regional population are related to the availability of genetic testing tests to detect the risk of chronic conditions. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure in regional countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive market growth.

India Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Trends

In India, the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the increasing presence of multinational companies that provide genetic testing kits, has enhanced the significant contribution of the country in the region. For instance, in November 2023, a genomics-based research and diagnostics company, Strand Life Sciences launched a new line of genomic-based tests for preventive wellness, ‘Strand Genomic Wellness’ in Bengaluru, India. The aim behind this launch was to help individuals manage and understand their disease better.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8925

Related Report

Chile Radiotherapy Market- The global Chile radiotherapy market size was exhibited at USD 21.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 41.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Laparoscopic Devices Market- The global laparoscopic devices market size was estimated at USD 7.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 14.82 billion by 2033 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market- was estimated at USD 3.50 billion in 2023, is expected to surpass around USD 7.94 billion by 2033, and is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033. The global scanning electron microscopes market size was estimated at USD 3.50 billion in 2023, is expected to surpass around USD 7.94 billion by 2033, and is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Pessary Market- The global pessary market size was exhibited at USD 412.80 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 659.71 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Top Companies

• 23andMe, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• BGI

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• ARUP Laboratories

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer Genomics Market Recent Developments

• In August 2024, a France-based developer of in-vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences solutions, the completion of the sale of the company’s EndoPredict business unit to Eurobio Scientific was announced by Myriad Genetics.

• In July 2024, to launch a comprehensive study to advance lung cancer research efforts, 23andMe announced its partnership with 20 notable lung cancer advocacy institutes. The aim behind this launch was to understand the genetics of lung cancer people to help provide optimal care to patients, ensure a risk reduction, and improve its detection.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market

By Test

Predictive Testing

Genetic Susceptibility Test



Predictive Diagnostics



Population Screening

Consumer Genomics

Wellness Genomics

Nutria Genetics



Skin & Metabolism Genetics



Others

By Application

Breast & Ovarian Cancer

Cardiovascular Screening

Diabetic Screening & Monitoring

Colon Cancer

Parkinsonism/Alzheimer’s Disease

Urologic Screening/Prostate Cancer Screening

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

Other Cancer Screening

Other Diseases

By Setting

DTC

Professional

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8925

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com