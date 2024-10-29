Precision Medicine Global Thought Leader, Dr. Howard McLeod, Joins Cofactor Genomics’ Advisory Board as Cofactor Brings OncoPrism test to Partnered Hospitals

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofactor Genomics, Inc., a clinical-stage company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA, announced today that Dr. Howard McLeod, Pharm.D., FASCO, FCCP, has been appointed to Cofactor’s Advisory Board. Dr. McLeod is a global thought leader in the field of precision medicine with more than 25 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning all areas of pharmaceutical and regulatory science, from preclinical through post-market development with an emphasis on oncology.





“As we work to onboard our partnered healthcare systems across the US with the recently Medicare-approved OncoPrism, Dr. McLeod’s vast experience integrating precision medicine solutions into health systems is invaluable,” said Dr. Jarret Glasscock, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cofactor Genomics. “On a personal note, I have long admired Howard’s ability to translate between the worlds of precision medicine and patient care, understanding how to address the needs of hospital systems with precision medicine solutions.”

Dr. McLeod added, “What the team at Cofactor has accomplished over the past several years of developing a product with such high potential clinical utility is no small feat. I am excited to help Cofactor bring precision medicine to the forefront of clinical decision-making so that those affected by cancer can receive more informed treatments.”

Dr. McLeod is an academic, industry, and regulatory veteran with more than 25-years of experience leading successful precision medicine efforts, particularly in oncology. Dr. McLeod currently serves as Director of the Center for Precision Medicine & Functional Genomics and as Professor of Medicine and Biology at Utah Tech University. He has overseen all aspects of the precision medicine pipeline, including research, clinical trial design, translational development, operations, and regulatory affairs. He has also been an active Board Member and/or Founder for over a dozen privately held and publicly traded companies. Howard has published over 600 peer reviewed papers on precision medicine, pharmacogenomics, or cancer pharmacology with collaborators from most major medical centers.

About Cofactor:

Cofactor Genomics is a clinical-stage diagnostics company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. Unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health is accomplished through Cofactor’s PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. HEMs represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA that transform billions of biological RNA data points to Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

