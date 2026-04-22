Precede Biosciences Launches Precede Bio Insight™, a Genome-Wide Liquid Biopsy for Functional Tumor Biology at AACR 2026

Precede Bio Insight debuts as a first-of-its-kind product enabling genome-wide inference of gene expression, pathway activity, and cell states from just 1 mL of plasma

AACR studies demonstrate the ability to predict therapeutic response, reveal resistance mechanisms, and quantitatively assess target expression and pathway activity with concordance to tissue

Data span breast and prostate cancer and highlight applications across next-generation endocrine therapies and emerging targeted modalities, including radioligand therapies and antibody-drug conjugates—areas with extensive global clinical trial activity



BOSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company powering next-generation precision medicine through its comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today announced the launch of Precede Bio Insight™ and the presentation of new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting, held April 17–22 in San Diego, California.

Precede Bio Insight is a first-of-its-kind product that decodes genome-wide transcriptional biology from cell-free DNA in just 1 mL of plasma, enabling quantitative inference of gene expression, pathway activity, and cell states with concordance to tissue-based measurements. By simultaneously assessing therapeutic targets, resistance pathways, and tumor lineage programs in a single assay, Insight provides a functional, systems-level view of tumor biology to inform drug development and patient selection.

“Cancer clinical trials enroll close to 300,000 patients annually, yet access to real-time functional tumor biology remains limited, constraining mechanistic insight and the ability to refine therapeutic development strategies,” said Rehan Verjee, Chief Executive Officer of Precede Biosciences. “With the launch of Precede Bio Insight, R&D teams can now serially access genome-wide visibility across targets, pathways, and cell states from just 1 mL of plasma, enabling smarter decisions about patient selection, treatment combinations, and sequencing.”

The Insight launch is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence, including the three studies presented at AACR 2026, conducted in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Genentech, and Emory University School of Medicine. Across these studies, profiling from plasma:

Correlated with tissue-based measures of tumor biology, including RNA expression and protein target expression

Enabled multiplexed, quantitative assessment of therapeutically relevant targets and pathways such as DLL3, CEACAM5, and the ER pathway

Captured tumor heterogeneity and lineage plasticity, including continuous states of neuroendocrine differentiation

Predicted response to endocrine therapy, including next-generation SERDs, through a plasma-based functional measure of tumor ER pathway dependence

Provided early pharmacodynamic readout of treatment response

Revealed resistance mechanisms beyond genomic alterations





AACR 2026 Presentations

Characterization of functional estrogen receptor (ER) dependence via comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy stratifies endocrine therapy (ET) responders with metastatic breast cancer (MBC)



A liquid biopsy assay of estrogen receptor activity predicts response to giredestrant in ER+/HER2− advanced breast cancer



Plasma-based comprehensive epigenomic profiling enables multiplexed prediction of target gene expression and detection of resistance mechanisms





Data presentations are available in the presentations section of the company website at www.precede.bio.

Precede Bio Insight is available for research and development collaborations. To learn more or to start a partnership discussion, visit insight.precede.bio.

About Precede Biosciences

Precede Biosciences is a precision diagnostics and data company redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By unlocking genome-wide transcriptional biology through a novel, comprehensive epigenomics approach, the company enables researchers and clinicians to better understand disease biology in real time. By partnering with developers of new medicines and advancing its own diagnostic tests, Precede Bio is working toward a future in which drug development is more efficient and patients receive minimally invasive diagnostics and treatments aligned to the biology of their disease. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Precede Bio Insight™

Precede Bio Insight is a first-of-its-kind, research-use-only (RUO) product that enables genome-wide liquid biopsy of gene expression from just 1 mL of plasma. Powered by comprehensive epigenomic profiling of cell-free DNA and advanced machine learning, Insight generates quantitative measures of tumor and immune transcriptional biology, including target expression, pathway activity, and cell states. This approach provides a unified, functional view of tumor biology to inform critical R&D decisions, including patient selection and the design of more precise treatment combinations and sequencing strategies. To learn more, visit insight.precede.bio.

Media Contact:

Donelle M. Gregory

media@precede.bio