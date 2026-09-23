Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Development Update and Upcoming Catalysts at Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference

Date: September 30, 2026 Time: 10:20 AM (ET) Event: Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference Location: Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer, today announced that it will present at the Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference, taking place September 30 to October 1, 2026, at the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the Company's completed Phase 1b clinical study of PH-762 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), including planned next steps designed to advance the program toward its next stage of clinical development.The presentation will highlight Phio's strategy to build on the favorable safety profile demonstrated in the Phase 1b study and discuss key upcoming clinical, regulatory, and development objectives intended to unlock further value from the PH-762 program."Our participation at Life Sciences Future Conference provides an opportunity to share our progress with investors, industry leaders, and potential strategic partners," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and President, Phio Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to discussing the advancement of PH-762 and the significant potential of our INTASYL platform to address unmet needs in cancer treatment."In addition to the company presentation, members of Phio's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.Life Sciences Future is the annual gathering of Pennsylvania's life sciences community, hosted by Life Sciences PA, bringing together biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, investors, strategic partners, and industry advisors to discuss innovation and opportunities across the life sciences sector.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit