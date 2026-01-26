Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Third Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026 at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ.Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Phio Pharmaceuticals will deliver a company presentation on January 28th at 9 AM in Borgata Hotel Room #1 and the management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event."All investors are invited to join this event to learn more about Phio Pharmaceuticals and our continuing pursuit towards a cancer free future using our INTASYL technology," stated Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Completion of treatment in the Phase 1b trial for PH-762 marks a significant step forward in advancing a promising treatment option for skin cancer."Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Phio Pharmaceuticals management team can register () to attend the conference at no cost.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit