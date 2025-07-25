Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with U.S. Manufacturing Source for Drug Substance

Agreement covers contract development and manufacturing of lead compound PH-762

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today it has entered into a comprehensive drug substance development services agreement with a U.S. manufacturer. The company will provide analytical and process development and cGMP manufacture of Phio's lead clinical development compound PH-762. This represents a critical next step in advancing Phio's intratumoral program to treat cutaneous carcinomas. Phio is currently enrolling patients for the 5and expected final cohort in its Phase 1b dose escalation study for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma and melanoma."We are delighted to be partnering with an organization known for its quality and expertise in oligonucleotide chemistry sequencing," said Mr. Bitterman, Phio's President and CEO. "Additionally, we value the strategic advantages to our management team of working with a U.S. based organization."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit