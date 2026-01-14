PharmaTher Expands PharmaPatch(TM) Platform into GLP-1 for Obesity, Leveraging Its Ketamine and Psychedelic Patch Programs

Needle-free administration using microneedle-enhanced intradermal delivery

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the therapeutic potential of ketamine, psychedelics, and GLP-1 drugs for neuropsychiatric and obesity disorders, today announced a new strategic initiative to expand its PharmaPatch™ microneedle patch platform into GLP-1 therapies for the potential treatment of obesity.PharmaTher's decision to enter the obesity market builds on the Company's successful development progress with its ketamine and multiple psychedelic compounds patch programs, including pre-IND-enabling work and published research demonstrating controlled, sustained delivery and flexible patch design principles."PharmaTher built PharmaPatch™ to solve real-world administration challenges delivering medicines in a patient-friendly form factor with the potential to support sustained drug exposure," said Fabio Chianelli, Founder and CEO of PharmaTher. "After advancing our ketamine and multiple psychedelic patch programs, we are now applying that platform to one of the largest and fastest-growing opportunities in global healthcare: GLP-1 therapy for obesity. Our objective is to develop a needle-free, at-home microneedle patch designed to support long-acting delivery-potentially up to one month from a single patch application."PharmaTher's ketamine and psychedelic patch programs have been designed to enable controlled and sustained delivery and to reduce administration burden, with reported results supporting extended delivery, tolerability, and flexible dosing through patch size and drug loading parameters.The Company believes these platform capabilities are directly relevant to GLP-1 therapies, where long-term adherence and convenience are important drivers of real-world effectiveness.Obesity represents major and growing public health challenges in the United States. CDC reports that more than 2 in 5 U.S. adults have obesity.Industry forecasts underscore the scale of the commercial opportunity. Grand View Research estimates the U.S. obesity treatment market generated approximately $11.2 billion in 2024 and may reach approximately $48.5 billion by 2030, driven in part by GLP-1 therapies.PharmaTher's GLP-1 PharmaPatch™ initiative is designed to explore a differentiated delivery approach with the potential to offer several patient and product advantages versus conventional injection-based regimens, including:PharmaTher plans to progress the GLP-1 PharmaPatch™ initiative through feasibility work and preclinical evaluation. The Company is finalizing a patent application covering innovations arising from this program and expects to file the application later this month.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets that can be efficiently monetized to generate revenue, equity value, and strategic partnerships. The Company currently manages three assets: (i) KETARx™ portfolio of ketamine drugs and data; (ii) PharmaPatch™ microneedle patch platform delivering ketamine, psychedelics, and GLP-1 drugs for neuropsychiatric and obesity disorders; and (iii) a 49% equity interest in Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., which is focused on a patented oral formulation of cepharanthine for infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit