SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pharmascience Canada announces the launch of ᴾʳpms-DOLUTEGRAVIR

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is pleased to announce the launch of ᴾʳpms–DOLUTEGRAVIR (dolutegravir tablets).

"This launch is a proud moment for Pharmascience. As the only Canadian generic manufacturer to have received Health Canada authorization for this product, we are taking a meaningful step toward improving access for patients, while further strengthening our portfolio in this important area. This launch is a demonstration of our unwavering dedication to delivering medicines that make Canada's healthcare system more sustainable and accessible.", said Mike Dutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada.

About Pharmascience inc.

Pharmascience Inc., founded in 1983, is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company has 1,600 employees and is among the leading drug manufacturers in Canada. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience relies on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in over 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada's top 100 investors in research and development (R&D) in 2025, with annual investments of $55 million, Pharmascience Inc. is a major player in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmascience Inc. places great importance on investing in its employees and in youth, supporting their personal and professional development through various programs and initiatives. In 2026, Pharmascience was certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

Canada Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract creative art collage, market declines in the stock market. The concept of collapse or bankruptcy.
Earnings
Novartis’ sales dip as generics pressure intensifies, radioequivalents loom
April 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dashed line from pills isolated on white
Pipeline
Pfizer culls early PD-L1 asset after series of clinical wins, deals in cancer
April 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
stock pile of used auto parts store for sale recycle, car old wheel hub spare part from scrapyard
Business
Lilly exits Rigel alliance, adding to RIPK1 scrap heap
April 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Lung cancer
Gilead, Arcus tumble again in TIGIT, triggering 2 trial culls
April 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac