Pharmaceutical Excipients Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 8.4% with USD 19.29 Billion Valuation

The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.96 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.29 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2032. The pharmaceutical excipients market is experiencing consistent growth, supported by the growing complexity of drug formulations and the rising need for advanced drug delivery solutions. Although excipients are pharmacologically inactive, they play a vital role in improving the stability, bioavailability, and production efficiency of pharmaceutical products.
Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/124
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Takeaways
Inorganic chemicals segment is slated account for more than half of the global pharmaceutical excipients market share in 2025.
Based on functionality, fillers and diluents category is projected to dominate the global market during the assessment period.
North America is expected to maintain its dominance, accounting for over two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical excipients industry share in 2025.
Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for pharmaceutical excipients market companies over the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Generic Drugs Triggering Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest pharmaceutical excipients market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for generic and biologic drugs is one such prominent growth driver.
Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is putting generic drugs into the limelight. People are increasing opting for generic medications due to easy accessibility and low cost. This is expected to drive demand for pharmaceutical excipients.
Generic formulations often rely heavily on pharmaceutical excipients like fillers, binders, viscosity agents, and disintegrants. Thus, as the demand for generic drugs continues to grow, so will sales of pharmaceutical excipients. Similarly, rising popularity of biologics is contributing to market growth.
Also Read: Glucose Excipient Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Regulatory Hurdles and Cost Constraints Limiting Market Growth
The global pharmaceutical excipients market outlook looks promising due to increasing demand for generic drugs and biologics. However, high development costs and regulatory hurdles might limit market growth to some extent.
Excipients must comply with stringent safety, quality, and functional performance standards set by regulatory authorities. This makes approval costly and time-consuming, thereby slowing down pharmaceutical excipients market growth.
Developing new excipients requires a lot of money for research, safety testing, and meeting regulations, but the profits are often uncertain. Because of this, many manufacturers avoid taking risks and instead keep using a small set of well-known excipients.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/124
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Creating Growth Opportunities
The global prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing significantly. For example, according to the WHO, over 800 million adults worldwide have diabetes. This leads to long-term use of medicines, which increases the need for excipients in oral, injectable, and controlled-release drugs. Similarly, rising geriatric population is expected to create growth opportunities for pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers during the assessment period.
Emerging Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Trends
Rising popularity of natural excipients is a key trend in the pharmaceutical excipients market. There is a shift towards natural and plant-based excipients like cellulose and starches. This transition towards green excipients is expected to support market expansion during the forthcoming period.
Multifunctional excipients that combine functions to simplify or improve formulations are gaining traction globally. These excipients reduce the number of ingredients needed in a formulation, improving efficiency as well as reducing costs. Rising adoption of these advanced excipients will play a key role in driving the market forward.
Growing demand for patient-friendly formulations is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market. Products like orally disintegrating tablets, liquids, and chewables are becoming more popular because they are easier to take. This is increasing the use of pharmaceutical excipients, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.
Innovations in drug delivery systems are expected to uplift pharmaceutical excipient demand. This is because new delivery methods like biologics, mRNA vaccines, and sustained/controlled release require advanced excipients.
Industry players are focusing on developing novel and multifunctional excipients to address the challenges of complex APIs, such as biologics and gene therapies. These innovations will bode well for the market.
Also Read: Nutraceutical Excipient Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032
Analyst’s View
“The global pharmaceutical excipients industry is expected to grow rapidly, owing to increasing demand for generic drugs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory emphasis on safety and quality, growing popularity of natural and sustainable excipients, and innovation in drug delivery systems,” said a lead CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Global Chronic Disease Prevalence
|
|
Technological Disruption in Drug Delivery Systems
|
|
Sustainability and Green Chemistry Initiatives
|
Competitor Insights Key companies in pharmaceutical excipients
market report include: - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. - BASF SE - Ashland Global Holdings
Inc. - Innophos - Roquette Frères - Colorcon Inc. - Merck KGaA - JRS Pharma - Croda International Plc - Evonik Industries AG - Kerry Group plc - The Lubrizol Corporation - Innophos Holdings Inc. - Archer Daniels Midland Company
(ADM) - WACKER Chemie AG - DFE Pharma - Meggle Group Key Developments ·
In
September 2025, Evonik launched MaxiPure Polysorbate 80, a highly pure surfactant
designed for biologics and parenteral drug formulations (injectables). This new
excipient addresses key challenges like viral inactivation, protein stability,
and consistent solubilisation of hydrophobic APIs. ·
In
June 2025, BASF opened its new GMP Solution Centre in Wyandotte, Michigan. This
facility will be used to produce innovative solutions like bioprocessing
ingredients and excipients for small molecules as well as biopharma
applications. ·
In November
2024, Clariant
introduced new high-performing excipients at the CPHI India 2024 trade show.
These novel excipients are designed to support the development of safe, stable,
and effective medicines. Request
For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/124 Market Segmentation Also Read: Sugar-Based Excipients
Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032 Our Trusted Partners: Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights Get Recent News: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news About Us: Coherent
Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer
behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth
insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused
shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made
research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We
are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants,
analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries. Contact
Us: Mr. Shah Coherent
Market Insights Pvt. Ltd, U.S.: +
12524771362 U.K.: +442039578553 AUS:
+61-8-7924-7805 INDIA:
+91-848-285-0837 ✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Competitor Insights
Key companies in pharmaceutical excipients market report include:
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Innophos
- Roquette Frères
- Colorcon Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- JRS Pharma
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kerry Group plc
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Innophos Holdings Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
- WACKER Chemie AG
- DFE Pharma
- Meggle Group
Key Developments
· In September 2025, Evonik launched MaxiPure Polysorbate 80, a highly pure surfactant designed for biologics and parenteral drug formulations (injectables). This new excipient addresses key challenges like viral inactivation, protein stability, and consistent solubilisation of hydrophobic APIs.
· In June 2025, BASF opened its new GMP Solution Centre in Wyandotte, Michigan. This facility will be used to produce innovative solutions like bioprocessing ingredients and excipients for small molecules as well as biopharma applications.
· In November 2024, Clariant introduced new high-performing excipients at the CPHI India 2024 trade show. These novel excipients are designed to support the development of safe, stable, and effective medicines.
Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/124
Market Segmentation
Also Read: Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd,
U.S.: + 12524771362
U.K.: +442039578553
AUS: +61-8-7924-7805
INDIA: +91-848-285-0837
✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com