Pfizer Reports Solid First-Quarter 2025 Results And Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

Delivers Robust Earnings Performance, Successfully Navigating a Dynamic Environment

Made Significant Progress Strengthening the R&D Organization

On Track to Exceed Net Cost Savings Targets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance(1).

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer:

“We continued to execute with focus and discipline against our strategic priorities, including strengthening our R&D organization and driving improved productivity. With the underlying strength of our business, we believe we can be agile in navigating an uncertain and volatile external environment.”

David Denton, CFO and EVP of Pfizer:

“Our overall solid first-quarter performance demonstrates our continued focus on commercial execution amid U.S. Medicare Part D headwinds. Our focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline is driving strong results to our bottom line. We are currently trending towards the upper end of our 2025 Adjusted diluted EPS guidance range.”

OVERALL RESULTS

First-Quarter 2025 Revenues of $13.7 Billion, Reported (2) Diluted EPS of $0.52, and Adjusted (3) Diluted EPS of $0.92

Diluted EPS of $0.52, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.92 On Track to Deliver Operating Margin Expansion from Ongoing Cost Realignment Program (4) with Approximately $4.5 Billion of Net Cost Savings by End of 2025, and Announces Additional Productivity Gains Expected Through 2027 Leveraging Digital Enablement and Process Simplification Additional Anticipated Net Cost Savings of Approximately $1.2 Billion (4) Primarily in SI&A by End of 2027 Expanded Program to Include Anticipated R&D Re-Organization Cost Savings of Approximately $500 Million by End of 2026, with Savings to be Reinvested in the Pipeline

with Approximately $4.5 Billion of Net Cost Savings by End of 2025, and Announces Additional Productivity Gains Expected Through 2027 Leveraging Digital Enablement and Process Simplification First Phase of Manufacturing Optimization Program On Track to Deliver Approximately $1.5 Billion in Net Cost Savings by End of 2027 with Initial Savings Anticipated in the Latter Part of 2025

Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. References to operational variances pertain to period-over-period changes that exclude the impact of foreign exchange rates(5).

Results for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024(6) are summarized below.

($ in millions, except per share amounts) First-Quarter 2025 2024 % Change Revenues $ 13,715 $ 14,879 (8 %) Reported(2) Net Income 2,967 3,115 (5 %) Reported(2) Diluted EPS 0.52 0.55 (5 %) Adjusted(3) Income 5,237 4,674 12 % Adjusted(3) Diluted EPS 0.92 0.82 12 %

REVENUES

($ in millions) First-Quarter 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Global Biopharmaceuticals Business (Biopharma) $ 13,441 $ 14,604 (8 %) (6 %) Pfizer CentreOne (PC1) 257 258 — 2 % Pfizer Ignite 17 17 (3 %) (3 %) TOTAL REVENUES $ 13,715 $ 14,879 (8 %) (6 %)

2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(1)

Reaffirms All Components of Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance(1), including Revenues in a Range of $61.0 to $64.0 Billion and Adjusted(3) Diluted EPS in a Range of $2.80 to $3.00. The company’s reaffirmed guidance does not currently include any potential impact related to future tariffs and trade policy changes, which we are unable to predict at this time.

Pfizer’s 2025 financial guidance(1) is presented below.

Revenues $61.0 to $64.0 billion Adjusted(3) SI&A Expenses $13.3 to $14.3 billion Adjusted(3) R&D Expenses $10.7 to $11.7 billion Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted(3) Income Approximately 15.0% Adjusted(3) Diluted EPS $2.80 to $3.00

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

During the first three months of 2025, Pfizer deployed its capital in a variety of ways, which primarily included:

Reinvesting capital into initiatives intended to enhance the future growth prospects of the company, including: $2.2 billion invested in internal research and development projects, and Approximately $90 million invested in business development transactions.

Returning capital directly to shareholders through $2.4 billion of cash dividends, or $0.43 per share of common stock.

No share repurchases have been completed to date in 2025. As of April 29, 2025, Pfizer’s remaining share repurchase authorization is $3.3 billion. Current financial guidance does not anticipate any share repurchases in 2025. Pfizer has actively de-levered and as of March 30, 2025 is below our previously stated gross leverage(7) target. The company expects to continue to de-lever in a prudent manner in order to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy. This includes maintaining the flexibility to deploy capital towards potential value-creating business development transactions and the potential to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 5,710 million and 5,697 million were used to calculate Reported(2) and Adjusted(3) diluted EPS for first-quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (First-Quarter 2025 vs. First-Quarter 2024)

First-quarter 2025 revenues totaled $13.7 billion, a decrease of $1.2 billion, or 8%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting an operational decrease of $908 million, or 6%, as well as an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $256 million, or 2%. The operational decrease was primarily driven by a decline in Paxlovid revenues, partially offset by growth from the Vyndaqel family, Comirnaty(8), and several other products across categories despite the unfavorable impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Medicare Part D Redesign.

First-quarter 2025 operational revenue reflected higher revenues primarily for:

Vyndaqel family (Vyndaqel, Vyndamax, Vynmac) globally, up 33% operationally, driven largely by strong demand with continuing uptake in patient diagnosis, primarily in the U.S. and international developed markets; partially offset by lower net price in the U.S. mostly due to the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign;

Comirnaty (8) globally, up 62% operationally, driven primarily by higher revenues in the U.S. reflecting lower expected returns and higher market share, as well as higher contractual deliveries in certain international markets;

globally, up 62% operationally, driven primarily by higher revenues in the U.S. reflecting lower expected returns and higher market share, as well as higher contractual deliveries in certain international markets; Padcev globally, up 25% operationally, driven primarily by increased market share in first-line metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC);

Nurtec ODT/Vydura globally, up 40% operationally, driven primarily by strong demand in the U.S. and favorable changes in channel mix and, to a much lesser extent, recent launches in certain international markets; and

Lorbrena globally, up 39% operationally, driven primarily by increased patient share in the first-line ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (ALK+ mNSCLC) treatment setting in the U.S., China, and certain other international markets;

more than offset primarily by lower revenues for:

Paxlovid globally, down $1.5 billion or 75% operationally, mostly driven by the U.S. market in part due to the non-recurrence of the $771 million favorable final adjustment (9) recorded in the first quarter of 2024 to the estimated non-cash revenue reversal of $3.5 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decline was also attributable to both (i) lower COVID-19 infections across U.S. and international markets and (ii) lower international government purchases;

recorded in the first quarter of 2024 to the estimated non-cash revenue reversal of $3.5 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decline was also attributable to both (i) lower COVID-19 infections across U.S. and international markets and (ii) lower international government purchases; Eliquis globally, down 4% operationally, driven primarily by lower net price in the U.S. including the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign; partially offset by strong underlying demand as well as higher revenues in international markets partly due to timing of shipments;

Xeljanz globally, down 31% operationally, mostly driven by lower net price in the U.S. due to unfavorable changes in channel mix as well as the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign; and

Ibrance globally, down 6% operationally, driven primarily by generic entry and timing of shipments in certain international markets, as well as lower net price in the U.S. mostly due to the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign.

GAAP Reported(2) Statement of Operations Highlights

SELECTED REPORTED(2) COSTS AND EXPENSES

($ in millions) First-Quarter 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Cost of Sales(2) $ 2,845 $ 3,379 (16 %) (9 %) Percent of Revenues 20.7 % 22.7 % N/A N/A SI&A Expenses(2) 3,031 3,495 (13 %) (12 %) R&D Expenses(2) 2,203 2,493 (12 %) (11 %) Acquired IPR&D Expenses(2) 9 — * * Other (Income)/Deductions—net(2) 953 680 40 % 54 % Effective Tax Rate on Reported(2) Income (6.8 %) 8.6 % * Indicates calculation not meaningful or results are greater than 100%.

First-quarter 2025 Cost of Sales(2) as a percentage of revenues decreased by 2.0 percentage points compared to the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by a favorable revision of our estimate of accrued royalties and the favorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of changes in sales mix as well as the non-recurrence of the Paxlovid favorable final adjustment(9) recorded in the first quarter of 2024 to the estimated non-cash revenue reversal recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

First-quarter 2025 SI&A Expenses(2) decreased 12% operationally compared with the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting ongoing productivity improvements that drove a decrease in marketing and promotional spend for various products and lower spending in corporate enabling functions, as well as lower spending on COVID-19 products.

First-quarter 2025 R&D Expenses(2) decreased 11% operationally compared with the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by a net decrease in spending due to pipeline focus and optimization, as well as lower compensation-related expenses.

The unfavorable period-over-period change in Other (income)/deductions—net(2) of $273 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with the prior-year quarter, was driven primarily by (i) net losses on equity securities in the first quarter of 2025 versus net gains on equity securities in the first quarter of 2024, (ii) the non-recurrence of a gain on the partial sale of our investment in Haleon plc in the first quarter of 2024 and (iii) higher intangible asset impairment charges; partially offset by (iv) lower net interest expense.

Pfizer’s effective tax rate on Reported(2) income for the first quarter of 2025 is negative, primarily due to favorable global income tax resolutions in multiple tax jurisdictions spanning multiple tax years, as well as a favorable change in the jurisdictional mix of earnings.

Adjusted(3) Statement of Operations Highlights

SELECTED ADJUSTED(3) COSTS AND EXPENSES

($ in millions) First-Quarter 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Adjusted(3) Cost of Sales $ 2,593 $ 3,036 (15 %) (8 %) Percent of Revenues 18.9 % 20.4 % N/A N/A Adjusted(3) SI&A Expenses 3,010 3,454 (13 %) (12 %) Adjusted(3) R&D Expenses 2,173 2,477 (12 %) (12 %) Adjusted(3) Other (Income)/Deductions—net 246 296 (17 %) 14 % Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted(3) Income 7.8 % 16.6 %

See the reconciliations of certain Reported(2) to non-GAAP Adjusted(3) financial measures and associated footnotes in the financial tables section of this press release located at the hyperlink below.

RECENT NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS (Since February 4, 2025)

Product Developments

Product/Project Milestone Recent Development Link Abrysvo

(Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) Regulatory April 2025. Announced the European Commission (EC) amended the marketing authorization for Abrysvo to extend the indication to include prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 18 through 59 years of age. The authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Full Release ACIP Vote April 2025. Announced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to expand its recommendation for the use of RSV vaccines approved for adults 50-59 years of age at increased risk of RSV-associated LRTD, which includes Abrysvo. The updated ACIP recommendation, which lowers the recommended age for RSV vaccination from 60 to 50 for high-risk adults, is pending final approval by the director of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services. Full Release Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Regulatory February 2025. Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Adcetris in combination with lenalidomide and a rituximab product for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma, or high-grade B-cell lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy who are not eligible for autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Full Release Padcev

(enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Phase 3 Results February 2025. Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Inc. presented additional follow-up results from the Phase 3 EV-302 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-A39) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Padcev plus Keytruda(10) (pembrolizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor) in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC). The results showed a sustained overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit consistent with the findings of the primary analysis after an additional 12 months of follow-up (median follow-up of 29.1 months), with no new safety signals identified. Full Release Talzenna (talazoparib) Phase 3 Results February 2025. Announced positive OS results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna, an oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide), an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared to placebo plus Xtandi in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The safety profile of Talzenna plus Xtandi was generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine. Full Release

Pipeline Developments

A comprehensive update of Pfizer’s development pipeline was published today and is now available at www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline. It includes an overview of Pfizer’s research and a list of compounds in development with targeted indication and phase of development, as well as mechanism of action for some candidates in Phase 1 and all candidates from Phase 2 through registration.

Product/Project Milestone Recent Development Link danuglipron Discontinued April 2025. Announced the decision to discontinue development of danuglipron (PF-06882961), an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which was being investigated for chronic weight management. This decision followed a review of the totality of information, including all clinical data generated to date for danuglipron and recent input from regulators. The company remains committed to evaluating and advancing promising programs for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including obesity. Full Release sasanlimab Phase 3 Results April 2025. Presented results from the pivotal Phase 3 CREST trial of sasanlimab, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), in combination with standard of care (SOC) Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) as induction therapy with or without maintenance in patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The findings showed a 32% reduction in risk of disease-related events, including high-grade disease recurrence or progression, with the sasanlimab combination regimen as compared with SOC treatment alone. The overall safety profile of sasanlimab in combination with BCG was generally consistent with the known profile of BCG and data reported from clinical trials with sasanlimab. The profile of sasanlimab was also generally consistent with the reported safety profile of PD-1 inhibitors. Pfizer has shared these data with global health authorities to support potential regulatory filings. Full Release vepdegestrant Phase 3 Results March 2025. Arvinas, Inc. and Pfizer announced topline results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial (NCT05654623) evaluating vepdegestrant monotherapy versus fulvestrant in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease progressed following prior treatment with cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy. The trial met its primary endpoint in the estrogen receptor 1-mutant (ESR1m) population, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to fulvestrant. The results exceeded the pre-specified target hazard ratio of 0.60 in the ESR1m population. The trial did not reach statistical significance in improvement in PFS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. Full Release

Corporate Developments

Topic Recent Development Link Cost Realignment Program(4) Announced at Q1-2025 Earnings. Pfizer announced approximately $1.2 billion of additional anticipated savings associated with its ongoing cost realignment program(4), expected to be achieved by the end of 2027, designed to further reduce costs primarily in SI&A driven in large part by enhanced digital enablement, including automation and AI, and simplification of business processes. We expect one-time costs to achieve the additional savings to be incurred through 2027 and to total approximately $1.6 billion, primarily representing cash expenditures for severance, digital enablement and implementation.



We remain on track to deliver net cost savings of approximately $4.5 billion by the end of 2025, and, with the additional targeted savings, we now expect total net cost savings of approximately $5.7 billion from this program through 2027. N/A Announced at Q1-2025 Earnings. In connection with our efforts to simplify the structure and sharpen the focus of our R&D organization, in the first quarter of 2025 we expanded this program after having identified additional opportunities to drive improvements in productivity and operational efficiencies through enhanced digital enablement, including automation and AI, and simplification of business processes. Savings associated with the simplification of our R&D organization are anticipated to be realized by the end of 2026 and are expected to total approximately $500 million and be reinvested in R&D programs. We expect one-time costs to implement these initiatives to be incurred through 2026 and to total approximately $600 million, primarily representing cash expenditures for severance, digital enablement and implementation. N/A Haleon Stock Sale March 2025. Pfizer sold 618 million ordinary shares of its investment in Haleon to institutional investors and separately Haleon purchased 44 million ordinary shares from Pfizer for a combined total net proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion. This follows the previously announced sale of 700 million Haleon shares in January 2025 which resulted in approximately $3.0 billion in net cash proceeds. Pfizer has fully exited its position in Haleon. N/A R&D Leadership March 2025. James List, M.D., Ph.D., joined Pfizer as Chief Internal Medicine Officer, overseeing the company’s Internal Medicine portfolio, from early discovery to late development, inclusive of Medical Affairs and Business Development strategies. He is responsible for advancing Pfizer’s emerging pipeline of cardiovascular, metabolic, and obesity medicines. Dr. List reports to Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Pfizer Research & Development. Full Release February 2025. Announced Jeffrey Legos, Ph.D., MBA, will join Pfizer as Chief Oncology Officer and will be responsible for leading the company’s Oncology R&D, overseeing all functions from pre-clinical to late-stage clinical development activities. Dr. Legos will report to Chris Boshoff, and will succeed Roger Dansey, M.D., Interim Chief Oncology Officer, who will transition to retirement as previously communicated. Full Release February 2025. Announced Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., rejoined Pfizer as Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President. In this role, Dr. Cavazzoni leads Pfizer’s regulatory, pharmacovigilance, safety, epidemiology, and medical information and evidence generation, among other medical functions, and reports to Chris Boshoff. Full Release

For additional details, see the financial schedules and product revenue table within the press release located at the hyperlink above, and the attached disclosure notice.

(1) Pfizer does not provide guidance for U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) Reported financial measures (other than revenues) or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP Reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, certain acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses from equity securities, actuarial gains and losses from pension and postretirement plan remeasurements, potential future asset impairments and pending litigation without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP Reported results for the guidance period. Financial guidance for full-year 2025 reflects the following:



Does not assume the completion of any business development transactions not completed as of March 30, 2025.

An anticipated unfavorable revenue impact of approximately $0.6 billion due to recent and expected generic and biosimilar competition for certain products that have recently lost patent or regulatory protection or that are anticipated to lose patent or regulatory protection.

Exchange rates assumed are a blend of actual rates in effect through first-quarter 2025 and mid-April 2025 rates for the remainder of the year.

Guidance for Adjusted (3) diluted EPS assumes diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 5.74 billion shares, and assumes no share repurchases in 2025.

diluted EPS assumes diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 5.74 billion shares, and assumes no share repurchases in 2025. Does not currently include any potential impact related to future tariffs and trade policy changes, which we are unable to predict at this time. (2) Revenues is defined as revenues in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reported net income and its components are defined as net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders and its components in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (3) Adjusted income and Adjusted diluted EPS are defined as U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders before the impact of amortization of intangible assets, certain acquisition-related items, discontinued operations and certain significant items. See the accompanying reconciliations of certain GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted information for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 in the press release at the hyperlink above. Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS(2). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Income section of Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Pfizer’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the accompanying Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Income section of the press release located at the hyperlink above for a definition of each component of Adjusted income as well as other relevant information. (4) Approximately $4.5 billion of overall net cost savings from Pfizer’s ongoing cost realignment program are expected to be achieved by the end of 2025. An additional approximately $1.2 billion of anticipated net cost savings is expected to be fully achieved by the end of 2027. The net cost savings are calculated versus the midpoint of Pfizer’s 2023 SI&A and R&D expense guidance provided on August 1, 2023. (5) References to operational variances in this press release pertain to period-over-period changes that exclude the impact of foreign exchange rates. Although foreign exchange rate changes are part of Pfizer’s business, they are not within Pfizer’s control and because they can mask positive or negative trends in the business, Pfizer believes presenting operational variances excluding these foreign exchange changes provides useful information to evaluate Pfizer’s results. (6) Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November 30 while Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for U.S. subsidiaries is December 31. Therefore, Pfizer’s first quarter for U.S. subsidiaries reflects the three months ended on March 30, 2025 and March 31, 2024, while Pfizer’s first quarter for subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. reflects the three months ended on February 23, 2025 and February 25, 2024. (7) Gross leverage (Adjusted Debt to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ratio) is determined by comparing our total debt (including short-term borrowings, long-term debt, repatriation tax, and lease liabilities (short- and long-term)) as of March 30, 2025 to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is determined by making the following adjustments to GAAP Income from continuing operations before provision/(benefit) for taxes on income: (i) adding net interest expense, depreciation & amortization, acquisition-related charges, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges; and (ii) adjusting by actuarial valuation and other pension and postretirement plan gains/(losses), gains/(losses) on equity securities, and certain other certain significant items. (8) As used in this document, “Comirnaty” refers to, as applicable, and as authorized or approved, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine; Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) original monovalent formula; the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5); the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula); Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) 2023-2024 Formula; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (2024-2025 Formula); Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) 2024-2025 Formula; Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1; Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/BA.5; Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5; Comirnaty JN.1 and Comirnaty KP.2. “Comirnaty” includes product revenues and alliance revenues related to sales of the above-mentioned vaccines. (9) First-quarter 2024 Paxlovid revenue included a $771 million favorable final adjustment to the estimated non-cash revenue reversal of $3.5 billion recorded in fourth-quarter 2023, reflecting 5.1 million EUA-labeled treatment courses returned by the U.S. government through February 29, 2024 versus the estimated 6.5 million treatment courses that were expected to be returned as of December 31, 2023. (10) Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

