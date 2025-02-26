Personalized Medicine Market Size to Increase USD 1,315.43 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global personalized medicine market size is evaluated at USD 654.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase around USD 1,315.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.10 % from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the personalized medicine industry was valued at USD 614.22 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 1,233.23 billion by 2033. Growth in cell and gene therapies is the major driver of the global personalized medicines market. Advancements in genetic analysis and molecular diagnosis further drive a shift toward personalized medicines.
Personalized Medicine Market Key Takeaway
🔹North America led the market by holding 45.33% of market share in 2024.
🔹Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
🔹The personalized nutrition and wellness segment contributed the highest market share of 48.40% in 2024.
🔹The personalized medicine therapeutics segment is expanding at the fastest CAGR of 8.10% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹The oncology segment contributed the biggest market share of 41.96% in 2024.
🔹The hospitals segment contributed the highest market share of 38.63% in 2024.
Personalized Medicine Market Revenue Analysis:
Global Personalized Medicine Market Revenue (US$ Bn), By Region 2021-2024
|
By Region
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
North America
|
237.64
|
247.91
|
261.65
|
278.40
|
Europe
|
154.14
|
160.45
|
168.91
|
179.26
|
APAC
|
94.86
|
98.99
|
104.77
|
111.79
|
LAMEA
|
39.80
|
41.37
|
42.87
|
44.78
|
Total
|
526.44
|
548.72
|
578.21
|
614.22
Global Personalized Medicine Market Revenue (US$ Bn), By Product 2021-2024
|
By Product
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Personalized Medicine Diagnostics
|
91.27
|
94.93
|
99.28
|
104.66
|
Personalized Medicine Therapeutics
|
63.31
|
66.18
|
70.04
|
74.72
|
Personalized Medical Care
|
118.57
|
123.35
|
129.74
|
137.55
|
Personalized Nutrition and Wellness
|
253.29
|
264.26
|
279.16
|
297.28
|
Total
|
526.44
|
548.72
|
578.21
|
614.22
Global Personalized Medicine Market Revenue (US$ Bn), By Application 2021-2024
|
By Application
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Oncology
|
218.93
|
228.93
|
241.92
|
257.73
|
CNS
|
74.72
|
78.30
|
82.95
|
88.59
|
Immunology
|
84.90
|
88.78
|
93.66
|
99.60
|
Respiratory
|
34.85
|
35.89
|
37.51
|
39.53
|
Liver
|
27.34
|
28.09
|
29.34
|
30.90
|
Rhematology
|
18.46
|
18.77
|
19.56
|
20.55
|
Others (Infectious Diseases, cardiovascular, psychatric diseases, etc.)
|
67.24
|
69.96
|
73.27
|
77.35
|
Total
|
526.44
|
548.72
|
578.21
|
614.22
Global Personalized Medicine Market Revenue (US$ Bn), By End User 2021-2024
|
By End User
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Hospitals
|
201.26
|
210.24
|
222.85
|
237.26
|
Diagnostic Centers
|
97.13
|
101.71
|
107.20
|
113.90
|
Research and Academic Institutes
|
77.81
|
81.57
|
86.14
|
91.70
|
Others ( Pharma and Biotechnology Companies)
|
150.25
|
155.21
|
162.03
|
171.37
|
Total
|
526.44
|
548.72
|
578.21
|
614.22
Outlook of AI Efforts in Personalized Medicines
AI technology is being highly implemented in personalized medicines to analyze a broad amount of data, pattern identifications, and optimize treatments. Researchers are prioritizing AI implementation to enable more precise diagnoses and efficient drug discovery.
The ability of AI to identify specific biomarkers via genetic and clinical data is trending in the personalized medicine market. The healthcare sector is looking at AI to reduce cost burden and improve treatment outcomes. With growing research for developments of AI models to comply with advanced existing technologies and make easier disease detection and potential risk factors to treat at the very initial stage is wide.
Personalized Medicine Market Potential
Personalized medicines are the developments of tailored and customized medical treatment solutions for the individual patient, which use the patient's genetic makeup, environment, digital health data, and lifestyle factors. Increased chronic disease prevalence such as cancer, central nervous system, cardiovascular, infectious disease, and age-related disease are the key drivers for increased adoption of personalized medicines. Furthermore, factors such as rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, government initiatives in research and development, growing genetic database developments, and technology advancements are contributing to the market growth.
The industry holds significant potential due to the rising adoption of precision medicines, demand for target therapies, and advancements in genetic testing and analysis. Advancements in genAI and precision medicine are seeking extreme changes in the personalized market to provide tailored treatment solutions based on unique predictions. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on Hyper-Personalized Medicine to allow the development and use of tailored treatment care beyond consideration of genetic profiling by a patient's lifestyle and environmental factors is trending in the market.
🔹In February 2025, Axplora, a partner to pharma companies and biotechs for complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced investments of USD 52.5 million for its Mourenx plant in Southwest France to boost its capabilities in the areas of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
Personalized Medicine Market Key Trends
Aging Population
The aging population is the major trend in the personalized medicine market. The growing prevalence of age-related diseases, including Alzheimer’s, cancer, and Parkinson’s, are the key factors driving the need for precision medicine and target therapies in the geriatric population. Personalized medicine has achieved extreme popularity in the aging population. The personalized medicine market is seeking significant growth due to the increased demand for preventive care solutions for age-related diseases. Additionally, growing technological advancements and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML are providing personalized medicines with more importance in the aging population.
Developments of Genetic Databases
Growing genetic database developments are key drivers of personalized medicines' developments and adoptions. Rising awareness of personalized medicines and their demands is driving the need for large-scale genetic databases to develop tailored treatment solutions. Cutting-edge technologies like next-generation sequencing are allowing rapid and cost-effective genetic sequencing, creating a need for the development of genetic databases.
Additionally, collaborative approaches between research institutes and healthcare providers have driven the development of large-scale genetic databases. Increased development of genetic databases is providing major support for personalized medicine approaches and allowing leverage of advanced technologies to analyze databases and enabling personalized medicine insights.
Personalized Medicine Market Report Coverage
|
Report Attributes
|
Key Statistics
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 614.22 Billion
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 654.46 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 1,315.43 Billion
|
CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
8.10%
|
Leading Market
|
North America
|
Fastest Growing Region
|
Asia Pacific
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Product, Application, End Use, Technology, and Region
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
U.S. personalized medicine market size reached USD 179.66 billion in 2024 and
is projected to surpass USD 400.46 billion by 2034, registering at a CAGR of
8.50% from 2025 to 2034. 🔹 Canada personalized medicine market size
was estimated at USD 72.72 billion in 2024, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.30%
between 2025 and 2034. 🔹 Germany personalized medicine market size
surpassed USD 40.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a solid CAGR
of 8.40% between 2025 and 2034. 🔹 China personalized medicine market size
was evaluated at USD 29.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR
of 8.90% from 2025 and 2034. 🔹 South Korea personalized medicine
market was valued at USD 24.86 billion in 2024, at a healthy CAGR of 8.70%
between 2025 and 2034. North
America dominated the global personalized medicine market. Well-established
healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government investment
and funding for research and developments, and regulatory approvals for newly
innovative treatment approaches are driving the personalized medicine market
expansion in North America. Regional approaches to support research and development
and pharmaceutical infrastructure are the major trends of the market growth. The
United States is leading the regional market with a high adoption rate of
personalized medicines, driven by the increased prevalence of chronic disease
and growing awareness of personalized medicines among healthcare professionals
and patients. The presence of key market companies in the country and their
effective approaches toward target therapies and precision treatments are
leveraging the market. 🔹In August 2024, Edward Abrahams,
president of PMC (Personalized Medicine Coalition), announced funding for
support to increase PMC’s efforts at the 18th Annual Personalized Medicine
Conference as well as a new Implementing Precision Oncology
(IPO) initiative. Asia
Pacific is expected to generate a significant market share in the forecast
period with growing healthcare infrastructure and an emphasis on low-cost clinical trials. Expanding healthcare in
developing countries is the major factor contributing to boosting personalized
medicine approaches in Asia. Asian countries face several challenges, including
personalized medicine-related High costs, Ethical issues, and the Need for
clear guidelines. However, the government's focus on supporting research and
development is shaping the market to success. China
is leading the regional market with the highest share due to countries
expanding healthcare infrastructure, well-established pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies, and government initiatives to advance the healthcare
area. China is poised to be a global leader in precision medicine due to its
personalized nutrition and wellness segment accounted for the largest market
share in 2024. The segment growth is majorly attributed to increased
nutritional products. Growing awareness of nutrigenomics is driving a shift
toward the adoption of personalized nutrition products. The segment growth is
further anticipated due to the increasing adoption of digital health
technologies, including mobile apps and wearable devices to track
nutritional intake individually, physical health, and activities, which fulling
demands for personalized nutrition and wellness solutions. On
the other hand, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is projected to
generate a significant market share in the forecast period. Personalized
medicine therapeutics allow more targeted, efficient, and accurate treatment
solutions. The demand for personalized medicine therapeutics has increased to
minimize adverse reactions, optimize drug dosages, and improve treatment
outcomes. Technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing play a
vital role in segment expansion. Application Outlook The
oncology segment dominated the market in 2024 because of increased cancer
prevalence and high research activities for innovation and development of
personalized medicines for cancer. Advancements in genetic testing and target
therapies are significantly improving the efficacy of personalized medicines,
leading to an enhanced demand rate. Moreover, factors like increased use of liquid biopsy, growth in precision
medicine, and increasing adoption of immunotherapies are fulfilling segment
growth. 🔹In June 2024, researchers at the
National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed an artificial intelligence (AI)
tool designed to use routine clinical data, such as that from a simple blood
test to predictive cancer response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of
immunotherapy drug that helps immune cells kill cancer cells. However,
the CNS (central nervous system) segment is projected to grow notably in the
forecast period with an increased prevalence of CNS disorders, including
Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and depression risks. Advanced genetic
testing enables personalized medicines according to individual genetic
variations within the brain. The increasing use of pharmacogenomics and digital therapies
demands personalized medicines. End-Use Outlook The
hospital segment led the market. This growth is anticipated due to increased
chronic disease prevalence and patient hospitalizations. Hospitals are prior
adopters of personalized medicines. The rising demand for precision medicines
to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost burdens has driven hospitals to
shift toward personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, the availability
of specialized infrastructure makes hospitals majorly preferred by patients. The
diagnostic centers will expand significantly due to their service of providing
critical diagnostic testing and analysis services. Diagnostic centers provide
genetic testing, such as next-generation sequencing and imaging and radiology
services, to boost personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, diagnostic
centers analyze biomarkers, enabling personalized medicine approaches. Browse More Insights: 🔹Precision Oncology Market: The global market
size accounted for USD 120.97 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach
around USD 312.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.95% between 2024
and 2034. 🔹Non-Oncology Precision Medicine
Market: The global market size was USD 76.49 billion in
2023, calculated at USD 83.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around
USD 207.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2034. 🔹Generative AI In Personalized
Medicine Market: The global generative AI in personalized medicine market is
surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of
dollars from 2024 to 2034. 🔹Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: The global market
size is calculated at USD 19.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass
around USD 82.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to
2034. 🔹Artificial Intelligence (AI) In
Precision Medicine Market: The global artificial intelligence
(AI) in precision medicine market size was accounted for USD 2.32 billion in
2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 49.49 billion by 2034, growing at a
CAGR of 35.80% from 2025 to 2034. 🔹U.S. Precision Medicine Market: The market size
accounted for USD 49.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD
232.49 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2034. 🔹Personalized Nutrition Market: The global market
size was accounted for USD 15.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach
around USD 60.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.63% from 2025 to
2034. 🔹Personalized Genomics Market: The global market
size accounted for USD 10.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from
USD 12.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.57 billion by 2034, expanding
at a CAGR of 17.73 from 2025 to 2034. 🔹Concierge Medicine Market: The global market
size was estimated at USD 20.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach
around USD 39.02 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034. 🔹Generative AI In Medicine Market: The global size is worth
around USD 1,063.53 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 45,819.11
million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 45.69% over the forecast period from 2024
to 2034. Personalized Medicine Market Key Players 🔹GE Healthcare 🔹Illumina Inc. 🔹IBM Corporation 🔹Precision Biologics 🔹Exact Sciences Corporation 🔹Exagen Inc. 🔹Danaher Corporation 🔹Decode Genetics Inc. 🔹Biogen 🔹Celera Diagnostics LLC What’s Going on Around the Globe? 🔹In January 2025, Dr. Matthew Dankner
and Dr. Reza Forghani at McGill University developed an AI model that MRI
scans to detect brain cancer spread. This AI model was tested by using MRI
scans from patients who had brain metastases removed. 🔹In February 2025, Scientists at the
German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and ShanghaiTech University developed a
novel method for growing brain tumors of individual patients in the laboratory
that mimics the original structure and the molecular properties of the parental
tumor as closely as possible. 🔹In February 2025, Inside Precision
Medicine, the leading media brand, covers the full spectrum of precision
medicine. Announced the hosting of its third annual State of Precision Medicine
Summit on March 5th, 2025. The research report categorizes the Personalized Medicine Market into the
following segments and subsegments: By Product 🔹Personalized Medicine Diagnostics • Genetic Testing • DTC Diagnostics • Esoteric Lab Services • Esoteric Lab Tests 🔹Personalized Medicine Therapeutics • Pharmaceutical • Genomic Medicine • Medical Devices 🔹Personalized Medical Care • Telemedicine • Health Information Technology 🔹Personalized Nutrition and Wellness • Retail Nutrition • Complementary and Alternative Medicine By Application 🔹Oncology 🔹CNS 🔹Immunology 🔹Respiratory 🔹Liver 🔹Rheumatology 🔹Others By End-use 🔹Hospitals 🔹Diagnostic Centers 🔹Research and Academic Institutes 🔹Others By Technology 🔹Big Data Analytics 🔹Artificial Intelligence 🔹Bioinformatics 🔹Gene Sequencing 🔹Drug Discovery 🔹Companion Diagnostics 🔹Genetics 🔹Liquid Biopsy 🔹Others (Predictive Modelling,
Imaging, etc.) By Region 🔹 North America 🔹 Europe 🔹 Asia Pacific 🔹Latin America 🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA) Thanks for
reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report
versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
Personalized Medicine Market Regional Analysis
U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 400.46 Bn by 2034
The U.S. personalized medicine market size reached USD 179.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 400.46 billion by 2034, registering at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹 Canada personalized medicine market size was estimated at USD 72.72 billion in 2024, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.30% between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 Germany personalized medicine market size surpassed USD 40.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 8.40% between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 China personalized medicine market size was evaluated at USD 29.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% from 2025 and 2034.
🔹 South Korea personalized medicine market was valued at USD 24.86 billion in 2024, at a healthy CAGR of 8.70% between 2025 and 2034.
North America dominated the global personalized medicine market. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government investment and funding for research and developments, and regulatory approvals for newly innovative treatment approaches are driving the personalized medicine market expansion in North America. Regional approaches to support research and development and pharmaceutical infrastructure are the major trends of the market growth.
The United States is leading the regional market with a high adoption rate of personalized medicines, driven by the increased prevalence of chronic disease and growing awareness of personalized medicines among healthcare professionals and patients. The presence of key market companies in the country and their effective approaches toward target therapies and precision treatments are leveraging the market.
🔹In August 2024, Edward Abrahams, president of PMC (Personalized Medicine Coalition), announced funding for support to increase PMC’s efforts at the 18th Annual Personalized Medicine Conference as well as a new Implementing Precision Oncology (IPO) initiative.
Asia Pacific is expected to generate a significant market share in the forecast period with growing healthcare infrastructure and an emphasis on low-cost clinical trials. Expanding healthcare in developing countries is the major factor contributing to boosting personalized medicine approaches in Asia. Asian countries face several challenges, including personalized medicine-related High costs, Ethical issues, and the Need for clear guidelines. However, the government's focus on supporting research and development is shaping the market to success.
China is leading the regional market with the highest share due to countries expanding healthcare infrastructure, well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government initiatives to advance the healthcare area. China is poised to be a global leader in precision medicine due to its rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare settings.
For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @
Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation Outlook
Product Outlook
The personalized nutrition and wellness segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment growth is majorly attributed to increased nutritional products. Growing awareness of nutrigenomics is driving a shift toward the adoption of personalized nutrition products. The segment growth is further anticipated due to the increasing adoption of digital health technologies, including mobile apps and wearable devices to track nutritional intake individually, physical health, and activities, which fulling demands for personalized nutrition and wellness solutions.
On the other hand, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is projected to generate a significant market share in the forecast period. Personalized medicine therapeutics allow more targeted, efficient, and accurate treatment solutions. The demand for personalized medicine therapeutics has increased to minimize adverse reactions, optimize drug dosages, and improve treatment outcomes. Technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing play a vital role in segment expansion.
Application Outlook
The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024 because of increased cancer prevalence and high research activities for innovation and development of personalized medicines for cancer. Advancements in genetic testing and target therapies are significantly improving the efficacy of personalized medicines, leading to an enhanced demand rate. Moreover, factors like increased use of liquid biopsy, growth in precision medicine, and increasing adoption of immunotherapies are fulfilling segment growth.
🔹In June 2024, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to use routine clinical data, such as that from a simple blood test to predictive cancer response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of immunotherapy drug that helps immune cells kill cancer cells.
However, the CNS (central nervous system) segment is projected to grow notably in the forecast period with an increased prevalence of CNS disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and depression risks. Advanced genetic testing enables personalized medicines according to individual genetic variations within the brain. The increasing use of pharmacogenomics and digital therapies demands personalized medicines.
End-Use Outlook
The hospital segment led the market. This growth is anticipated due to increased chronic disease prevalence and patient hospitalizations. Hospitals are prior adopters of personalized medicines. The rising demand for precision medicines to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost burdens has driven hospitals to shift toward personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, the availability of specialized infrastructure makes hospitals majorly preferred by patients.
The diagnostic centers will expand significantly due to their service of providing critical diagnostic testing and analysis services. Diagnostic centers provide genetic testing, such as next-generation sequencing and imaging and radiology services, to boost personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, diagnostic centers analyze biomarkers, enabling personalized medicine approaches.
Browse More Insights:
🔹Precision Oncology Market: The global market size accounted for USD 120.97 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 312.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.95% between 2024 and 2034.
🔹Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: The global market size was USD 76.49 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 83.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 207.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2034.
🔹Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market: The global generative AI in personalized medicine market is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars from 2024 to 2034.
🔹Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: The global market size is calculated at USD 19.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 82.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to 2034.
🔹Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Medicine Market: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market size was accounted for USD 2.32 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 49.49 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 35.80% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹U.S. Precision Medicine Market: The market size accounted for USD 49.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 232.49 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2034.
🔹Personalized Nutrition Market: The global market size was accounted for USD 15.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.63% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Personalized Genomics Market: The global market size accounted for USD 10.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 12.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.57 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.73 from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Concierge Medicine Market: The global market size was estimated at USD 20.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 39.02 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Generative AI In Medicine Market: The global size is worth around USD 1,063.53 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 45,819.11 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 45.69% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
Personalized Medicine Market Key Players
🔹GE Healthcare
🔹Illumina Inc.
🔹IBM Corporation
🔹Precision Biologics
🔹Exact Sciences Corporation
🔹Exagen Inc.
🔹Danaher Corporation
🔹Decode Genetics Inc.
🔹Biogen
🔹Celera Diagnostics LLC
What’s Going on Around the Globe?
🔹In January 2025, Dr. Matthew Dankner and Dr. Reza Forghani at McGill University developed an AI model that MRI scans to detect brain cancer spread. This AI model was tested by using MRI scans from patients who had brain metastases removed.
🔹In February 2025, Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and ShanghaiTech University developed a novel method for growing brain tumors of individual patients in the laboratory that mimics the original structure and the molecular properties of the parental tumor as closely as possible.
🔹In February 2025, Inside Precision Medicine, the leading media brand, covers the full spectrum of precision medicine. Announced the hosting of its third annual State of Precision Medicine Summit on March 5th, 2025.
The research report categorizes the Personalized Medicine Market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Product
🔹Personalized Medicine Diagnostics
• Genetic Testing
• DTC Diagnostics
• Esoteric Lab Services
• Esoteric Lab Tests
🔹Personalized Medicine Therapeutics
• Pharmaceutical
• Genomic Medicine
• Medical Devices
🔹Personalized Medical Care
• Telemedicine
• Health Information Technology
🔹Personalized Nutrition and Wellness
• Retail Nutrition
• Complementary and Alternative Medicine
By Application
🔹Oncology
🔹CNS
🔹Immunology
🔹Respiratory
🔹Liver
🔹Rheumatology
🔹Others
By End-use
🔹Hospitals
🔹Diagnostic Centers
🔹Research and Academic Institutes
🔹Others
By Technology
🔹Big Data Analytics
🔹Artificial Intelligence
🔹Bioinformatics
🔹Gene Sequencing
🔹Drug Discovery
🔹Companion Diagnostics
🔹Genetics
🔹Liquid Biopsy
🔹Others (Predictive Modelling, Imaging, etc.)
By Region
🔹 North America
🔹 Europe
🔹 Asia Pacific
🔹Latin America
🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
