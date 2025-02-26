Personalized Medicine Market Size to Increase USD 1,315.43 Billion by 2034

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Personalized Medicine Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 400.46 Bn by 2034

The U.S. personalized medicine market size reached USD 179.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 400.46 billion by 2034, registering at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2025 to 2034.

🔹 Canada personalized medicine market size was estimated at USD 72.72 billion in 2024, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.30% between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 Germany personalized medicine market size surpassed USD 40.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 8.40% between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 China personalized medicine market size was evaluated at USD 29.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% from 2025 and 2034.

🔹 South Korea personalized medicine market was valued at USD 24.86 billion in 2024, at a healthy CAGR of 8.70% between 2025 and 2034.

North America dominated the global personalized medicine market. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government investment and funding for research and developments, and regulatory approvals for newly innovative treatment approaches are driving the personalized medicine market expansion in North America. Regional approaches to support research and development and pharmaceutical infrastructure are the major trends of the market growth.

The United States is leading the regional market with a high adoption rate of personalized medicines, driven by the increased prevalence of chronic disease and growing awareness of personalized medicines among healthcare professionals and patients. The presence of key market companies in the country and their effective approaches toward target therapies and precision treatments are leveraging the market.

🔹In August 2024, Edward Abrahams, president of PMC (Personalized Medicine Coalition), announced funding for support to increase PMC’s efforts at the 18th Annual Personalized Medicine Conference as well as a new Implementing Precision Oncology (IPO) initiative.

Asia Pacific is expected to generate a significant market share in the forecast period with growing healthcare infrastructure and an emphasis on low-cost clinical trials. Expanding healthcare in developing countries is the major factor contributing to boosting personalized medicine approaches in Asia. Asian countries face several challenges, including personalized medicine-related High costs, Ethical issues, and the Need for clear guidelines. However, the government's focus on supporting research and development is shaping the market to success.

China is leading the regional market with the highest share due to countries expanding healthcare infrastructure, well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government initiatives to advance the healthcare area. China is poised to be a global leader in precision medicine due to its rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare settings.

For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation Outlook

Product Outlook

The personalized nutrition and wellness segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment growth is majorly attributed to increased nutritional products. Growing awareness of nutrigenomics is driving a shift toward the adoption of personalized nutrition products. The segment growth is further anticipated due to the increasing adoption of digital health technologies, including mobile apps and wearable devices to track nutritional intake individually, physical health, and activities, which fulling demands for personalized nutrition and wellness solutions.

On the other hand, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is projected to generate a significant market share in the forecast period. Personalized medicine therapeutics allow more targeted, efficient, and accurate treatment solutions. The demand for personalized medicine therapeutics has increased to minimize adverse reactions, optimize drug dosages, and improve treatment outcomes. Technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing play a vital role in segment expansion.

Application Outlook

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024 because of increased cancer prevalence and high research activities for innovation and development of personalized medicines for cancer. Advancements in genetic testing and target therapies are significantly improving the efficacy of personalized medicines, leading to an enhanced demand rate. Moreover, factors like increased use of liquid biopsy, growth in precision medicine, and increasing adoption of immunotherapies are fulfilling segment growth.

🔹In June 2024, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to use routine clinical data, such as that from a simple blood test to predictive cancer response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of immunotherapy drug that helps immune cells kill cancer cells.

However, the CNS (central nervous system) segment is projected to grow notably in the forecast period with an increased prevalence of CNS disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and depression risks. Advanced genetic testing enables personalized medicines according to individual genetic variations within the brain. The increasing use of pharmacogenomics and digital therapies demands personalized medicines.

End-Use Outlook

The hospital segment led the market. This growth is anticipated due to increased chronic disease prevalence and patient hospitalizations. Hospitals are prior adopters of personalized medicines. The rising demand for precision medicines to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost burdens has driven hospitals to shift toward personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, the availability of specialized infrastructure makes hospitals majorly preferred by patients.

The diagnostic centers will expand significantly due to their service of providing critical diagnostic testing and analysis services. Diagnostic centers provide genetic testing, such as next-generation sequencing and imaging and radiology services, to boost personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, diagnostic centers analyze biomarkers, enabling personalized medicine approaches.

Browse More Insights:

🔹Precision Oncology Market: The global market size accounted for USD 120.97 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 312.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.95% between 2024 and 2034.

🔹Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: The global market size was USD 76.49 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 83.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 207.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2034.

🔹Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market: The global generative AI in personalized medicine market is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars from 2024 to 2034.

🔹Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: The global market size is calculated at USD 19.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 82.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to 2034.

🔹Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Medicine Market: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market size was accounted for USD 2.32 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 49.49 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 35.80% from 2025 to 2034.

🔹U.S. Precision Medicine Market: The market size accounted for USD 49.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 232.49 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2034.

🔹Personalized Nutrition Market: The global market size was accounted for USD 15.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.63% from 2025 to 2034.

🔹Personalized Genomics Market: The global market size accounted for USD 10.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 12.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.57 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.73 from 2025 to 2034.

🔹Concierge Medicine Market: The global market size was estimated at USD 20.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 39.02 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.

🔹Generative AI In Medicine Market: The global size is worth around USD 1,063.53 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 45,819.11 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 45.69% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Personalized Medicine Market Key Players

🔹GE Healthcare

🔹Illumina Inc.

🔹IBM Corporation

🔹Precision Biologics

🔹Exact Sciences Corporation

🔹Exagen Inc.

🔹Danaher Corporation

🔹Decode Genetics Inc.

🔹Biogen

🔹Celera Diagnostics LLC

What’s Going on Around the Globe?

🔹In January 2025, Dr. Matthew Dankner and Dr. Reza Forghani at McGill University developed an AI model that MRI scans to detect brain cancer spread. This AI model was tested by using MRI scans from patients who had brain metastases removed.

🔹In February 2025, Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and ShanghaiTech University developed a novel method for growing brain tumors of individual patients in the laboratory that mimics the original structure and the molecular properties of the parental tumor as closely as possible.

🔹In February 2025, Inside Precision Medicine, the leading media brand, covers the full spectrum of precision medicine. Announced the hosting of its third annual State of Precision Medicine Summit on March 5th, 2025.

The research report categorizes the Personalized Medicine Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

🔹Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

• Genetic Testing

• DTC Diagnostics

• Esoteric Lab Services

• Esoteric Lab Tests

🔹Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

• Pharmaceutical

• Genomic Medicine

• Medical Devices

🔹Personalized Medical Care

• Telemedicine

• Health Information Technology

🔹Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

• Retail Nutrition

• Complementary and Alternative Medicine

By Application

🔹Oncology

🔹CNS

🔹Immunology

🔹Respiratory

🔹Liver

🔹Rheumatology

🔹Others

By End-use

🔹Hospitals

🔹Diagnostic Centers

🔹Research and Academic Institutes

🔹Others

By Technology

🔹Big Data Analytics

🔹Artificial Intelligence

🔹Bioinformatics

🔹Gene Sequencing

🔹Drug Discovery

🔹Companion Diagnostics

🔹Genetics

🔹Liquid Biopsy

🔹Others (Predictive Modelling, Imaging, etc.)

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1491

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter