Personalized Genomics Market Size to Worth USD 27.77 billion by 2030

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Personalized Genomics Market size was valued at US$ 9.14 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 27.77 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the personalized genomics market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population and the increasing acceptance of precision medicine. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 or above is projected to grow from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. The proportion of the global population over 60 years is increasing and this growing elderly population is more susceptible to chronic medical conditions. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 60-65% of older adults in the US have multiple chronic conditions such as cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, etc. This has increased the demand for personalized genomic tests to develop tailored treatment plans based on an individual's genetic makeup. Moreover, precision medicine has gained importance in clinical research and practice. It integrates genomic data like DNA sequencing with clinical treatments, such as targeted therapies, for disease management. This integration supports better treatment target discovery and therapeutic efficacy assessments.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6210

Key Market Trends:

The key trends in the personalized genomics market include growing consumer awareness and increasing availability of direct-to-consumer genomic tests. Many companies have launched direct-to-consumer genetic tests that provide information about ancestry, traits and health risks. For example, 23andMe provides health reports that analyze variations in DNA linked to conditions like Type 2 diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer's disease, and celiac disease. This has increased the accessibility of low-cost genetic testing without requiring a doctor's prescription. Further, there is an increasing acknowledgment of the influence of genetics and lifestyle on health risks. This has raised consumer awareness about preventive personalized care plans. There is also a rising focus on multi-gene panel tests and pharmacogenomic tests. Multi-gene panel kits analyze hundreds of cancer-related genes simultaneously to guide therapeutic decisions. Pharmacogenomic tests determine genetic variations affecting drug metabolism to optimize drug selection and dosage for each patient.

Personalized Genomics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 9.14 billion Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 27.77 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Test Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Declining Costs of Sequencing Fueling Adoption Growing Focus on Early Disease Diagnosis and Prevention Demand for Personalized Medicine Approaches Surge in R&D Investments and Partnerships Restraints & Challenges High Costs and Limited Reimbursement Uncertainty in Regulatory Frameworks Complex Data Interpretation

Market Opportunities

The integration of multiomics approaches such as genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics is expected to drive significant market opportunities over the forecast period. Multiomics testing provides a comprehensive understanding of an individual's health by analyzing multiple levels of biological data. It helps physicians gain deeper clinical insights to develop tailored treatment plans. Growing demand for precision medicine will boost the adoption of multiomics approaches among healthcare providers and researchers. Key players are making investments in developing multiomics platforms and tests to gain a competitive edge in this high growth segment.

Nutrigenomics is another major opportunity area which analyzes how genes interact with nutrients. It helps understand how diet and nutrients can influence an individual's genetic predisposition to diseases. Growing consumer awareness about nutrition, diet and wellness is driving the demand for nutrigenomics testing. Market players are launching specialized nutrigenomic tests and partnering with fitness apps/wearables to provide personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations. Rising focus on preventive healthcare also augments the nutrigenomics market prospects over the next decade.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6210

Key Market Takeaways

The global personalized genomics market size was valued at USD 27.77 Bn in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2024-2031. Growing importance of precision medicine and genomic testing is fueling the market growth.

The diagnostic testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to rising application of genetic testing for cancer risk assessment and pharmacogenomic testing. Within this segment, oncology testing segment is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period.

Next generation sequencing technology held the largest market share in 2019 due to advantages such as high throughput, scalability and speed. Meanwhile, polymerase chain reaction segment is projected to witness fastest growth over forecast period.

North America dominated the global personalized genomics market in 2019 led by strong regulatory approvals, advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as presence of key market players in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth during the forecast timeline supported by expansion of genomics research programs and diagnostics facilities in emerging economies like China and India.

Competitor Insights:

Xcode

Qiagen

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche

Lonza

Invitae

Genetic Technologies

Eastern Biotech

DNA Genotek

Recent Developments

In June, Illumina announced their newest sequencing platform, the NovaSeq X, which can sequence a whole human genome in under 12 hours for around $1,000. This new level of speed and affordability is expected to significantly expand the clinical applications of whole genome sequencing over the next year. More individuals will be able to access their full genome data to gain insights into their ancestry, traits and health risks. On the research front, population-scale genome projects are now feasible, accelerating our understanding of human genetic variation and disease.

In July, 23andMe received FDA clearance to provide health risk reports for some hereditary cancers based on variants in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Customers can now learn their risks for conditions like breast, ovarian and prostate cancer from a simple saliva sample at home. Ancestry also began releasing health reports ontraits like liver enzymes and lactose intolerance. While healthcare providers remain cautious about DTC testing without clinical context, consumers are embracing the opportunity to gain more medical knowledge from their DNA.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6210

Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports:

Shigella Vaccines Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Global biochips market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.50 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.15 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 841.4 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The flow cytometry market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.52 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.39 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362

UK: +442039578553

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com