PerkinElmer Acquires Project Farma, Expanding Its OneSource Professional Services Offering for the Life Sciences Industry

SHELTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, a global leader in analytical solutions and specialized services for (bio)pharma, applied and food markets, today announced the acquisition of Project Farma, a subsidiary of Precision for Medicine. Project Farma is a leading life sciences consultancy focused on advancing technical operations from ideation through commercialization, offering project management, project controls, commissioning, qualification and validation, quality compliance and engineering consulting services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





“We are excited to welcome Project Farma’s highly skilled teams to PerkinElmer,” said Dirk Bontridder, CEO of PerkinElmer. “This acquisition expands the professional services offering of OneSource, our market-leading lab solutions business, and creates an even stronger solution offering for life sciences customers throughout the value chain. The addition further accelerates our mission to empower customers in delivering innovative therapies to market with greater speed and efficiency.”

Established in 2016, Project Farma is a patient-focused, global consultancy with a proven track record of planning, building, maintaining and retrofitting manufacturing facilities, capital expansions and technical operations in the life sciences industry. The company has a reputation as a leader in complex biologics, cell and gene therapies, radioligand and other novel modalities and in driving innovation and efficiency across the industry, helping clients bring groundbreaking therapies to market. Project Farma has supported large-scale initiatives, including helping design, build, scale and operate large Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facilities.

“Joining PerkinElmer’s OneSource business presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our mission of advancing next-generation medicines,” said Anshul Mangal, co-founder and CEO of Project Farma. “Leveraging PerkinElmer’s global customer portfolio and combining our expertise will enable us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to drug developers facing complex laboratory, manufacturing and other technical challenges globally.”

Bourne Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Precision for Medicine.

ABOUT PERKINELMER

We believe in the power of science to transform our world. Founded in 1937 and backed by New Mountain Capital since 2023, PerkinElmer is a global leader providing measurement, testing and sample preparation solutions, as well as specialized services for science-driven customers in (bio)pharma, applied and food markets. Powered by 5,000 passionate experts across 35 countries, we accelerate scientific breakthroughs through reliable insights, amplifying our customers’ impact towards a healthier, safer and more sustainable world. That’s what we call Science with Purpose.

For more information visit www.perkinelmer.com.

ABOUT PROJECT FARMA

Project Farma is a patient-focused global leader in advancing technical operations from ideation through commercialization with a proven track record of planning, building, and maintaining manufacturing facilities, capital expansions, and technical operations for complex biologics and novel modalities. Project Farma has executed 100+ facility builds, retrofits and expansions, managed 400+ large scale capital projects, industrialized 10+ commercial cell, gene, and novel therapies, and managed $6B+ in technical operations capital investments.

Partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, advanced therapy organizations, universities, hospitals, and government agencies, our team of experts drives innovation in technical operations and manufacturing to support advancement of groundbreaking therapies for patients in need.

For more information, visit projectfarma.com.

Contacts



Media:

Markus Leutert

VP Corporate Communications & ESG

mobile: +44 7447 034416

markus.leutert@perkinelmer.com