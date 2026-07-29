Peli BioThermal Partners with PAXAFE to Redefine Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Intelligence

Two industry leaders unite decades of temperature-controlled packaging excellence with next-generation AI-powered logistics intelligence to set a new standard in GDP/GMP-compliant pharma supply chain transparency and compliance.

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global partner to the life sciences industry and a leader in temperature-controlled packaging and services, and PAXAFE, a pioneering pharmaceutical logistics & quality intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together proven cold chain packaging expertise and cutting-edge digital innovation united by a single purpose: to protect the integrity of pharmaceutical supply chains worldwide.

Packaging Excellence Meets Digital Intelligence – A Comprehensive Approach to Critical Pharma Supply Chains

Peli BioThermal is the trusted cold chain partner to the global life sciences industry, providing temperature-controlled packaging and services that protect pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies during transport. The company has earned a reputation for reliability, innovation, and performance across even the most demanding pharmaceutical supply chains. Through a portfolio that includes the Crēdo Vault bulk shipper, CrēdoGO reusable shipper, and DV10 dry vapor shipper, Peli BioThermal continues to invest in solutions that help customers protect critical products and operate with confidence as regulatory requirements evolve and supply chains become increasingly complex.

PAXAFE brings a purpose-built pharmaceutical logistics intelligence platform to the partnership, designed specifically for the regulatory and operational demands of GDP- and GMP-governed environments. With a focus on lane planning, real-time visibility, quality operations and predictive analytics, PAXAFE delivers the digital depth that modern pharmaceutical supply chains require — turning complex logistics data into actionable intelligence that reduces risk, ensures compliance, and protects patient outcomes.

Together, Peli BioThermal and PAXAFE address the full spectrum of pharmaceutical supply chain needs: from the physical protection and transport of sensitive products in the field to the intelligent analysis, alerting, and compliance reporting that regulated industries depend on. Together, both companies are strengthening their offering with advanced compliance capabilities for GDP/GMP-regulated environments.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

The pharmaceutical supply chain is undergoing profound transformation. Regulatory requirements are intensifying, supply chains are growing more global and complex, and the expectation for seamless traceability and end-to-end transparency has never been higher. Peli BioThermal and PAXAFE share customers, markets, and an uncompromising commitment to quality — and it is the depth of their complementarity that creates value beyond what either could deliver independently:

Decades of trust & knowledge — proven expertise in temperature-controlled packaging combined with the agility and innovation of a modern logistics intelligence platform









— proven expertise in temperature-controlled packaging combined with the agility and innovation of a modern logistics intelligence platform Regulatory expertise — Joint competency across GDP, GMP and international compliance frameworks such as ISO 9001 quality standards and EcoVadis sustainability recognition— purpose-built for regulated environments









— Joint competency across GDP, GMP and international compliance frameworks such as ISO 9001 quality standards and EcoVadis sustainability recognition— purpose-built for regulated environments Global reach — A combined footprint spanning 90 countries across all continents, a deeper knowledge on both American and European markets supported by a distribution network built for scale, reliability, and local expertise









— A combined footprint spanning 90 countries across all continents, a deeper knowledge on both American and European markets supported by a distribution network built for scale, reliability, and local expertise End-to-end transparency — From smart monitoring devices in the field to cloud-based dashboards, automated reporting and AI-powered predictive analytics, the partnership covers the full monitoring lifecycle transforming raw supply chain data into actionable intelligence









— From smart monitoring devices in the field to cloud-based dashboards, automated reporting and AI-powered predictive analytics, the partnership covers the full monitoring lifecycle transforming raw supply chain data into actionable intelligence Patient-first & sensitive goods focus — At the centre of every decision: the responsibility to safeguard the quality and efficacy of pharmaceutical products reaching patients worldwide

Quotes

Sam Herbert, CEO, Peli BioThermal: "Peli BioThermal has built its reputation by being the partner life sciences companies can rely on when it matters most — protecting products at every stage of the cold chain. Partnering with PAXAFE is the logical next step in that journey. Together, we give the pharmaceutical industry something it has always needed: proven cold chain packaging reliability combined with the power of cutting-edge digital intelligence in a single, fully integrated solution."

Doug Ross, President and COO, Peli BioThermal: "Innovation has always been at the heart of how Peli BioThermal serves the life sciences industry. We continually challenge ourselves to look beyond traditional cold chain solutions and develop new ways to create value for our customers. Our partnership with PAXAFE brings together trusted packaging expertise and advanced digital intelligence to deliver a smarter, more connected future for pharmaceutical logistics. This is more than a technology integration—it's an example of how innovation can solve real-world challenges at scale."

Ilya Preston, CEO, PAXAFE: "Trust in the pharmaceutical supply chain is not given — it is earned, over time, through consistent performance and an unwavering focus on outcomes. What we are building together is not a vendor relationship — it is a shared commitment to raising the standard of what integrated pharmaceutical supply chain monitoring can deliver. That commitment is what the industry has been waiting for."

Brian Shultz, Chief Growth Officer, PAXAFE: "The market opportunity here is significant — and it is grounded in a real, unmet need. Pharmaceutical companies are under growing pressure to demonstrate compliance, reduce losses, deliver end-to-end transparency across their supply chains. What Peli BioThermal and PAXAFE bring to market together is an integrated answer to that challenge — combining proven cold chain packaging reliability with the predictive intelligence modern pharma logistics demands. Together, we are not just responding to market demand — we are defining what comes next."

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global partner to the life sciences industry, providing temperature-controlled packaging and services that protect pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies during transport. With a worldwide network of service centers and proven solutions covering all temperature ranges, Peli BioThermal supports clinical trials, commercial distribution, and emerging therapies, helping ensure medicines reach patients safely.

About PAXAFE

PAXAFE is a GxP cold chain decision intelligence & quality compliance platform that eliminates silos, digitizes and automates compliance workflows, and empowers teams with contextual intelligence to protect product, reduce cost, and drive toward zero waste.

Press Contact

Peli BioThermal - Loré Hunsicker - VP of Marketing - lore.hunsicker@pelibiothermal.com – www.pelibiothermal.com

PAXAFE – Ivan Castro – Head of Marketing - ivan@paxafe.com – 001 732 668 1901 - www.paxafe.com

Further information about the partnership is available at www.paxafe.com and www.pelibiothermal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peli-biothermal-partners-with-paxafe-to-redefine-pharmaceutical-cold-chain-intelligence-302836596.html

SOURCE PAXAFE, Inc.