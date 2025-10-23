PCI Biotech update

Oslo (Norway), 23 October 2025 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) today provides an update on the ongoing evaluation of its operations.

Reference is made to the company’s announcements dated 18th August 2025 and 25th September 2025, as well as the interim report for the first half of 2025 published on 29th August 2025. As previously communicated, current activities are focused on the evaluation of a new bioprocessing technology by an undisclosed party, conducted under a material transfer agreement without financial terms.

The company’s limited operations and the group’s future rely on continued interest under the ongoing technology evaluation. At present, there are no active discussions regarding strategic alternatives. The liquidity position of the PCI Biotech group is critical, and there can be no assurance that PCI Biotech will be able to secure financing. These material uncertainties cast significant doubt on the PCI Biotech group’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The management team has been restructured and now consists solely of the CEO position in the parent company, PCI Biotech Holding ASA. The wholly owned subsidiary, PCI Biotech AS, has opted not to have a CEO position. The board of directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will assume a similar role in the wholly owned subsidiary PCI Biotech AS.

Further information and updates will be provided when applicable.

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercialising new technologies and novel therapies through its photochemical technology platform originating from world-leading research at the Oslo University Hospital. The technology platform was until August 2025 under development in two different areas. (1) Photochemical lysis (PCL), inducing selective light-triggered cell lysis, which may enhance yield and purity in viral vector manufacturing. (2) Photochemical internalisation (PCI), inducing light-triggered endosomal release, which may unlock the potential of a wide array of modalities.

