Paragonix Technologies Expands Abdominal Research in GUARDIAN Clinical Registries

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy of Tampa General Hospital appointed as principal investigator amidst significant registry expansion





WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a leading organ transplant company, today announces a significant milestone in the expansion of the GUARDIAN-Liver clinical registry, now bolstered by over 500 enrollments. In tandem with this growth, the company has appointed Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, Vice President and Chief of the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Transplant Institute, as the study’s principal investigator. Dr. Dhanireddy’s esteemed leadership is set to further advance the evaluation of liver preservation and transport technologies.

Dr. Dhanireddy serves as the Vice President and Chief of the TGH Transplant Institute, in addition to his role as the Surgical Director of the Comprehensive Liver Disease & Transplant Center. With a deep clinical focus on liver transplantation and the surgical management of liver diseases, Dr. Dhanireddy’s research interests encompass organ allocation, increasing the utilization of donor livers, new technology approaches in donor liver transport, preservation and assessment, disparities in access to transplantation, and transplant tolerance. A skilled surgeon with over two decades of experience in transplant medicine, Dr. Dhanireddy brings invaluable expertise to the research efforts empowering the GUARDIAN registry. As principal investigator, he will lead and oversee the research team’s collective efforts, ensuring the highest standards of conduct, safety, data analysis, and reporting are maintained.

“I’m honored to lead the GUARDIAN-Liver study as Principal Investigator, especially at this pivotal moment in liver transplantation where advancements in new technology are increasing the utilization of donor livers,” said Dr. Dhanireddy. “Expanding the donor pool and improving outcomes has long been a personal focus of mine, and I’m eager to explore the quantifiable impact of the LIVERguard system on transplant outcomes. I look forward to delving into the nuances of transplant recovery and successful transplantation, with the goal of providing surgeons the information needed to select effective technologies and technology combinations to provide life-saving transplants to their patients in need.”

Paragonix’s GUARDIAN registries represent the largest clinical registries focused on the impact of donor organ preservation. The GUARDIAN-Liver registry concentrates on evaluating the post-transplant outcomes in patients who received donor livers preserved and transported using the Paragonix LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System, as compared to traditional ice storage. Additional assessments will include the use of the LIVERguard in combination with other available assessment tools prior to transplantation. The study aims to gather and analyze a wide range of clinical effectiveness parameters, providing a comprehensive understanding of how preservation technologies influence patient outcomes and the factors that contribute to their long-term success.

“The expansion of this registry marks a pivotal milestone for Paragonix as we continue to advance the science of liver preservation,” said Lisa Anderson, Ph.D., President of Paragonix Technologies. “This growth highlights our commitment to research and innovation, allowing us to continually explore and uncover the profound impact of our devices on transplant outcomes. We are excited to welcome Dr. Dhanireddy as the principal investigator and are confident that his leadership will drive our research forward at such a critical time.”

The first GUARDIAN-Liver report under Dr. Dhanireddy’s leadership will be available in early 2025.

For more information about the GUARDIAN Registries, please visit www.paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation. Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

Paragonix Media Contact: Adam Lafreniere, Vice President, Marketing

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com