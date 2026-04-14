Parabilis Medicines Expands Executive Leadership Team

Helen Ho, Ph.D. joins Parabilis as Chief Business and Strategy Officer to advance corporate growth strategy and scale business development impact

Thomas Kotarakos promoted to Chief Financial Officer to shape financial strategy in support of continued execution across the company’s clinical and preclinical portfolio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parabilis Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer using its HeliconTM peptide platform to drug historically undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Helen Ho, Ph.D., as the company’s Chief Business and Strategy Officer, and the promotion of Thomas Kotarakos to Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Ho brings extensive experience scaling biopharmaceutical companies, leading corporate development strategies and executing high-impact partnerships and transactions across companies from research through commercialization. Mr. Kotarakos has played a central role in shaping the company’s financial strategy and infrastructure since joining Parabilis in 2021, including leading its oversubscribed $305 million Series F financing in January 2026.

“I am delighted to welcome Helen to Parabilis,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and President of Parabilis Medicines. “She brings a rare combination of strategic breadth, scientific rigor, and business development excellence, with a track record of helping companies grow from early innovation through late-stage development and commercialization. Helen’s leadership, judgment, and range will be invaluable as we advance zolucatetide, broaden our portfolio, and continue unlocking the full potential of our HeliconTM platform to deliver meaningful new medicines for patients.”

Dr. Mammen added, “I am also thrilled to recognize Tom’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer. Over the past four years, Tom has been instrumental in greatly strengthening our financial organization and helping guide Parabilis through several important inflection points, including our recent Series F financing. He combines discipline, sound judgment, and deep commitment to our mission. His promotion reflects both the magnitude of his contributions and the confidence we have in his leadership for the road ahead. With Helen’s appointment, Tom’s promotion, and the addition of Dr. Fawzi Benzaghou as Chief Medical Officer last year, we have assembled what I believe is one of the very best leadership teams in our industry.”

As Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Helen Ho, Ph.D. will lead Parabilis’s corporate growth strategy, business development, and portfolio management to support advancement of the company’s pipeline and continued expansion of its HeliconTM platform. She will also oversee corporate communications, alliance management, competitive intelligence, and new product planning.

Dr. Ho has over two decades of experience in building fully integrated biopharmaceutical companies. She most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Blueprint Medicines, where she played a key role in shaping the company’s corporate strategy and executing more than a dozen corporate transactions, which generated over $1 billion in proceeds. Earlier in her career, Dr. Ho held corporate development roles at TCR2 Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals, where she was integral in driving corporate financing and business development, respectively. Dr. Ho holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Yale University and a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“What drew me to Parabilis is its focus on tackling some of the most important and historically intractable targets in biology that have long been out of reach for existing therapeutic approaches,” said Dr. Ho. “With its Helicon platform and growing pipeline, the company is well positioned to deliver meaningful impact for patients. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and Board to scale that vision through bold strategy and thoughtful execution.”

Mr. Tom Kotarakos has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer after serving in finance leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Parabilis. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in multiple private financings, including the company’s $178 million Series D, $145 million Series E, and recent $305 million Series F rounds.

As CFO, Mr. Kotarakos will continue to guide financial strategy, investor engagement, financial planning and operations, IT, and facilities in support of the company’s business priorities. He will also continue being a critical contributor to Parabilis’ overall strategy and central to our performance culture. Prior to joining Parabilis, Mr. Kotarakos served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Operations at Codiak BioSciences, where he oversaw finance, accounting, IT, and facilities and supported organizational readiness for public-company operations. He also held senior finance roles at Seres Therapeutics and helped prepare the company for a public offering. Mr. Kotarakos is a CPA and holds an M.S. and a B.S. in Accounting from Bentley University.

“Over the past several years, we have built a strong financial foundation at Parabilis that balances discipline with ambition,” said Mr. Kotarakos. “As we advance our pipeline, I look forward to further strengthening our financial strategy and capital planning to position the company for the next phase of growth, focused on driving company performance, delivering value for our investors, and enabling meaningful outcomes for patients.”

About Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines that unlock high-impact protein targets long-considered undruggable. Leveraging over a decade of proprietary data, laboratory innovations, and AI- and physics-based algorithms, the company has developed a new class of stabilized, cell-penetrant alpha-helical peptides – Helicons™ – capable of modulating intracellular proteins that are inaccessible to traditional drug modalities.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Parabilis is advancing a focused pipeline of multiple first-in-class therapies across both rare and common cancers. Its lead candidate, zolucatetide (previously known as FOG-001), is the first direct inhibitor of the interaction between β-catenin and the T-cell factor (TCF) family of transcription factors, implicated in colorectal cancer, desmoid tumors, and a range of other Wnt/β-catenin-driven tumors. Parabilis is also advancing investigational degraders of ERG and allosteric ARON for the treatment of prostate cancer, as well as other preclinical programs.

Learn more about how the company is advancing a new generation of precision cancer medicines with the potential to meaningfully alter the trajectory of disease for patients in need: www.parabilismed.com.

Media Contact for Parabilis

Ten Bridge Communications

Lauren Crociati

lcrociati@tenbridgecommunications.com