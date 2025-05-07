PAQ Therapeutics Announces $39 Million Series B Financing and Initiates Phase 1 Trial to Advance Novel Approach Addressing KRAS-Driven Cancers with High Unmet Need

--Series B co-led by MRL Ventures Fund (MRLV) and Bayland Capital, with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., LAV Fund, BioTrack Capital, and Sherpa Health Partners--

--First patient dosed in Phase 1 clinical study of lead candidate PT0253, a potent, selective KRAS G12D degrader--

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAQ Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing best- and first-in-class KRAS degraders for patients with lethal cancers lacking effective treatment options, today announced the completion of its $39 million Series B funding. The Series B round was co-led by Bayland Capital and MRL Ventures Fund (MRLV), with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), LAV Fund, BioTrack Capital, and existing investor Sherpa Health Partners.

The capital raised will fund PAQ's next stage of clinical development for the company's lead asset PT0253, a potent and selective degrader of KRAS G12D, a known driver for a range of solid tumors. PT0253 has demonstrated best-in-class potential based on preclinical comparison to existing agents currently in clinical development targeting the same KRAS mutant. In Q1 2025, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 study to assess its safety and tolerability.

"The successful completion of our Series B funding and rapid enrollment of our Phase 1 trial in the US for PT0253 mark significant steps forward in our clinical development efforts," said Nan Ji, PhD, PAQ's co-founder, President, and CEO. "The strong support from our investors validates the potential of our innovative approach. We now turn our focus to executing a robust clinical development plan while continuing to develop a differentiated pipeline of KRAS degraders."

The funds will also support the advancement of the company's second asset through IND-enabling studies.

"PAQ represents a compelling opportunity to develop transformative therapies for oncology populations with high unmet need," said Olga Danilchanka, Partner, MRLV, the therapeutics-focused corporate venture arm of Merck & Co. "Their innovative efforts advancing the targeted protein degradation modality aligns with our commitment to backing scientifically rigorous teams that tackle pressing medical challenges. We're confident in PAQ's ability to unlock the full potential of KRAS degraders and are proud to support their journey toward achieving clinical impact."

"The team at PAQ is at the forefront of an innovative approach to treat some of the most underserved patient populations in oncology," said Yuexing Su, Founding Partner, Bayland Capital. "We were attracted to PAQ based on its scientific approach, preclinical data, and experienced leadership team. We believe there is tremendous potential for KRAS degraders and are excited to be part of PAQ's next stage of growth."

PAQ Therapeutics was founded in 2020 and completed a $30M Series A financing in 2021. Over the last three years, the PAQ team gained proprietary understanding of KRAS biology, which guided medicinal chemistry to identify KRAS degraders. These programs have the potential to address key limitations of clinical-stage KRAS inhibitors, offering more effective and durable treatments.

About PAQ Therapeutics



PAQ Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best- and first-in-class KRAS degraders for lethal cancers lacking effective treatment options.

Media Contact:



Peg Rusconi, Deerfield Group



Peg.Rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

SOURCE PAQ Therapeutics