Pangea Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Sdamlo™, the First and Only FDA-Approved, Amlodipine Powder for Oral Solution

Unit-dose, alcohol-free formulation designed to support precise dosing and ease of administration across pediatric, geriatric, dysphagic, and institutional care settings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amlodipine--Pangea Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based, patient-centered pharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated, clinically relevant products to market, today announced the U.S. launch of Sdamlo™ (amlodipine for oral solution), the first and only FDA-approved, patent-pending amlodipine powder formulation.

Sdamlo introduces a differentiated approach to one of the most widely prescribed cardiovascular therapies, offering a prescription-strength powdered oral solution designed to support ease of administration, precision dosing, and improved patient experience across a range of care settings.

Amlodipine remains a cornerstone treatment for hypertension and cardiovascular disease, yet traditional tablet and existing liquid formulations present challenges for certain patient populations. Sdamlo is designed to address these gaps with a novel unit-dose oral solution format that eliminates the need for swallowing tablets and simplifies medication administration for patients and caregivers.

“Sdamlo reflects our commitment to creating better products from proven molecules and bringing them to market in a way that always puts patients first,” said Tony LaViola, CEO and Co-Founder of Pangea Pharmaceuticals. “We are focused on identifying meaningful gaps in care and delivering solutions that improve access, simplify administration, and support better outcomes. This launch is an important step as we continue to build a differentiated portfolio of life-enhancing products.”

Sdamlo is well-suited for patients who have difficulty swallowing solid dosage forms, including pediatric, geriatric, and dysphagic populations. It is particularly beneficial for tube-fed patients, where traditional medications often require crushing and mixing, increasing the risk of dosing variability and tube clogging. Its ready-to-administer liquid format enables precise, consistent enteral delivery.

It is also ideal for institutional settings such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, where efficiency, accuracy, and ease of administration are critical.

Differentiated Formulation Designed for Real-World Use

Sdamlo’s powder for oral solution formulation utilizes a patent-pending lyophilization process to freeze-dry the active ingredient, supporting uniform distribution, enhanced stability, and reliable therapeutic performance.

The product offers several key advantages:

Easy-to-swallow format eliminating the need for tablets and reducing aspiration risk

eliminating the need for tablets and reducing aspiration risk Precision unit-dose delivery with no measuring, shaking, or stirring required

with no measuring, shaking, or stirring required Alcohol-free, preservative-free, and sucralose-free formulation , enhancing suitability for sensitive populations

, enhancing suitability for sensitive populations No refrigeration required , supporting flexibility across care settings

, supporting flexibility across care settings “No guess” dosing, designed to ensure patients receive the exact prescribed amount every time

Together, these attributes support treatment adherence, caregiver confidence, and improved patient experience, particularly in complex care environments.

Supporting Clinical and Operational Needs

Sdamlo’s unit-dose format is designed to provide value beyond the patient experience, supporting pharmacy workflow efficiency and consistency of administration.

In institutional and clinical settings, the product may help reduce preparation complexity and eliminate variability associated with alternative liquid preparation methods, offering a more streamlined and reliable option for healthcare providers.

Partnership and Platform Growth

Sdamlo is commercialized in partnership with Brillian Pharma, reflecting a shared commitment to bringing differentiated and clinically relevant products to market.

“We are proud to partner with Pangea Pharmaceuticals on the U.S. commercialization of Sdamlo, a product based on Brillian’s proprietary platform technology,” said Dr. Nolan Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Brillian Pharma. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing differentiated formulations of widely prescribed therapies while addressing challenges associated with traditional solid oral dosage forms. Sdamlo provides a more flexible option for patients who have difficulty swallowing, including pediatric and geriatric populations.”

The launch represents a broader milestone for Pangea Pharmaceuticals as the company continues to build a selective and growing pipeline of products designed to improve access and enhance patient care.

Pangea is focused on creating a commercial ecosystem that connects product innovation with efficient market execution, and is actively evaluating additional opportunities to collaborate with partners seeking to bring differentiated products to market.

“We are building a thoughtful and intentional portfolio centered on solutions that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives,” added LaViola. “Sdamlo is an early example of what this platform can deliver, and we see a significant opportunity to expand our pipeline through strategic partnerships and continued growth.”

Sdamlo will be available in multiple strengths, with initial availability beginning in March and additional strengths expected to launch in the coming months.

For more information on Sdamlo, visit www.sdamlorx.com, and to learn more about Pangea Pharmaceuticals, visit www.pangeapharm.com.

About Sdamlo™

Sdamlo™ (amlodipine for oral solution) is the first and only FDA-approved, patent-pending amlodipine powder formulation. Designed as a prescription-strength oral solution, Sdamlo supports ease of administration, precision dosing, and improved patient experience across pediatric, geriatric, dysphagic, and tube-fed populations. The product is alcohol-free, preservative-free, sucralose-free, requires no refrigeration, and is available in convenient unit-dose containers.

About Pangea Pharmaceuticals

Pangea Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based, patient-centered pharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated, clinically relevant products to market through thoughtful product strategy and strong commercial execution. The company is building a selective and expanding portfolio of products designed to improve patient access, enhance quality of life, and address meaningful gaps in care through strategic partnerships and innovation in delivery and formulation. Learn more at www.pangeapharm.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Sweredoski Larrea

410.610.6321

press@pangeapharm.com