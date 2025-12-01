Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Size to Reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2034, Growing at a Stellar 13.8% CAGR

The global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market size was calculated at USD 2.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 3.05 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 9.76 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2034, Study Published by Vision Research Reports.

The growth of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic industry is being driven by the growth in incidence of pancreatic cancer, technological development in diagnostics, and rising awareness and early detection.

What is the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market?

Pancreatic cancer occurs when cells in the pancreas change and grow out of control, which makes a tumor. The pancreas is a gland in the abdomen (belly), which is between the stomach and the spine. It creates hormones that control blood sugar levels and enzymes, too, that aid in digestion.

Many of the pancreatic cells begin in the ducts of the pancreas. The crucial pancreatic duct (the duct of Wirsung) links the pancreas to the main bile duct. Early-stage pancreatic tumors do not show up on imaging tests. For this reason, several people do not receive a diagnosis until the cancer has spread. Pancreatic cancer is also resistant to many usual cancer drugs, which makes it eminently challenging to diagnose.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Key Highlights:

• By region, North America led the market with the largest share of 41% in 2024.

• By region, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By product, the consumables segment contributed the largest market share of 49% in 2024.

• By product, the services segment is expected to grow at the notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By test type, the imaging test segment generated the maximum market share of 58% in 2024.

• By cancer type, the exocrine cancer segment captured the maximum market share of 94% in 2024.

• By end use, the hospitals segment contributed the largest market share of 57% in 2024.

• By end use, the laboratories segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Latest Trend in the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market

• Ultrasound Examination: Transabdominal ultrasonography (TUS) examination is a widely used imaging modality at the beginning of the treatment of PC due to its non-invasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility too. It delivers high-frequency sound waves to generate images of the pancreas and environmental patterns.

• MRI: MRI is another necessary imaging modality for the treatment and staging of the PC.MRI serves as a developed opposition for the soft tissues as compared with CT, which makes it specifically useful for classifying pancreatic lesions and analysing liver metastases. MRI procedures such as diffusion-weighted imaging and magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography develop the imaging of the pancreatic ductal machine and the tumor cellularity, respectively.

• CT: CT is chosen as the standard for the crucial staging of PC. It serves as an overall cross-sectional image of the pancreas that assists in checking the tumor location, size, and involvement of adjacent structures. Multidetector CT with the pancreatic rule develops the characterization and identification of pancreatic tumors.

• Percutaneous Biopsy: Percutaneous biopsy, specifically CT-guided percutaneous FNA biopsy (FNAB0, is widely used for the diagnosis of PC. This procedure included the introduction of a needle through the skin to obtain tissue samples from the pancreas, which is being directed by imaging procedures such as ultrasound or CT, too.

• FNAB: FNAB applies a thin needle to extract cells from a lesion for cytological checking. The process is frequently directed by ultrasound or CT to ensure precise needle placement. FNAB has displayed smoothness in the treatment of PC, with studies reporting a high sensitivity ( 93%) and a specificity rate of 91%.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Incidence and Late-Stage Diagnosis

The global rise in pancreatic cancer cases combined with its tendency to be diagnosed at advanced stages, continues to drive strong demand for improved diagnostic tools. Because symptoms often appear late, there is a growing clinical need for more sensitive early-detection methods such as biomarker assays, advanced imaging, and liquid biopsy tests. This increasing disease burden places pressure on healthcare systems and fuels investment in faster, more accurate, and minimally invasive diagnostics.

Restraint

High Cost and Limited Accessibility of Advanced Diagnostics

A major barrier to market growth is the high cost of advanced diagnostic technologies, including molecular tests, AI-enhanced imaging, and endoscopic procedures. In many regions, these tools remain inaccessible due to limited reimbursement, shortages of specialized clinicians, and inadequate diagnostic infrastructure. As a result, early detection rates remain low, slowing adoption and limiting the overall reach of cutting-edge pancreatic cancer diagnostics.

Opportunity

Expansion of Biomarker and Liquid Biopsy Innovations

Breakthroughs in biomarker discovery, genomics, and liquid biopsy technologies present a significant opportunity for the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market. Novel markers for early-stage detection, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assays, and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) platforms are gaining momentum. These innovations have the potential to transform clinical practice by enabling earlier, less invasive, and more accurate identification of pancreatic cancer an area with historically limited diagnostic options.

Major Technological Advancements in the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms are being created to check the patient data and medical imaging with unprecedented precision. These technologies can check subtle designs in imaging studies, such as MRIs or CT scans, that can be indicative of early pancreatic cancer. Google Health and the other tech giants are contributing excessively to AI-driven diagnostics, which carries promise for earlier detection and tailored treatment planning.

Furthermore, scientists are constantly identifying novel biomarkers linked with pancreatic cancer. Metabolomics and proteomics profiling, among which developments in genomic technologies are at the forefront of the detection of new biomarkers, which can be used in conjunction with current diagnostic machines to develop precision.

With an instance of this,

• In April 2025, the AI-powered DAMO PANDA machine has been permitted improved device designation by the FDA, which develops the checking procedure for the device, and labeling is a crucial moment in the usage of AI for cancer diagnosis and detection.

• In May 2025, An Artificial Intelligence procedure for detecting DNA Fragments in DNA tumors and disseminating in a patient’s blood was created by Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center investigators, which assists in determining if pancreatic cancer therapies are operating.

• In July 2025, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a top non-profit organisation that is dedicated to combat pancreatic cancer, recently revealed a new data partnership with Acurion, a leading company in AI-driven oncology diagnostics organization, whose goal is to subtype for optimal diagnosis selection.

Partnerships and Deals in the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market:

• In November 2025, Azenta revealed a strategic collaboration with the PRECEDE Foundation, which is an international, multi-institutional partner that concentrates on early prevention and detection of pancreatic cancer.

• In September 2025, BCAL Diagnostics officially entered into a new licence agreement with ClearNote Health Inc., which is a US-dependent accuracy diagnostics startup, for the purpose of distributing ClearNote Health’s ovarian and pancreatic blood tests in Australia and New Zealand (NZ).

• In August 2025, NVIDIA partnered with 12 worldwide institutions to create an overall pancreatic CT dataset, with an aim of developing early detection rates for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 3.05 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.47 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 5.82 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.54 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 9.76 Billion Growth rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 13.8% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Test Type, By Cancer Type, By End-use Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; Illumina, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Abbott; BD; Myriad Genetics, Inc; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi, Ltd; Danaher; Prestige Biopharma Ltd; BioMarker Strategies; ASURAGEN, INC

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis

The North America dominated the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market in 2024, as in this region, approximately 67,000 new cases of the PDAC were treated in 2024, which has an annual incidence rate of 1.1%. The mortality rates have continued to grow since the 1930s, which is a trend partially attributable to the obesity pandemic. Following, PDAC has become the third most fatal solid malignancy in the United States, after lung and colorectal cancer, which is projected to become the second top cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States by the year 2030.

Canada Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Analysis

The growth of non-invasive liquid biopsy procedures is a developing trend in early detection. Scientists in Canada and internationally are searching for biomarkers, like circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), to assist in screening for pancreatic cancer and guide diagnosis. Also, the multi-disciplinary partnership goal is to serve coordination and communication among various healthcare professionals to accelerate treatment.

The Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest growing in the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat and diagnose, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, were healthcare infrastructure changes widely. Development in diagnostics and therapeutics is updating patient results, which allows earlier detection and more focused treatments. Diagnostics and smooth therapeutics excessively depend on standards and APIs that allow seamless data exchange. FHIR and HL7 standards make sure that electronic health records (EHRs) talk effectively across stages.

India Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Analysis

Pancreatic cancer diagnostics in India are in a state of fast updating, with a developing market size due to growing disease prevalence and growing healthcare infrastructure. The main trend is a move towards more high-level, less invasive diagnostic and precise procedures, which include liquid biopsies, sophisticated imaging, and the development of early detection and the patient's results too.

Liquid biopsies are a developing technology that tracks circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and other biomarkers from blood samples.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

Why did the Consumables Segment Dominated the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, as pancreatic enzyme items are available in both prescription and non-prescription forms. The various brands of pancreatic enzyme products are not the same. All prescription pancreatic enzyme products are being approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure safety, effectiveness, and production consistency.

Over-the-counter pancreatic enzyme supplements are available without a detailed prescription. Since they are considered dietary supplements instead of drugs, the FDA does not control their manufacturing. While producers of over-the-counter supplements are required to ensure the safety of their products, there is no management of production constants from one batch to the next. The approved capsules for pancreatic cancer diagnostics are Pancreaze, Pertzye, and Zenpep.

The services segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the market. Surgery is the only treatment that can cure pancreatic cancer, but it is the only option for about 20% of cases. This points out that it is crucial to define whether a patient may benefit from the surgery at the time of pancreatic cancer diagnosis and fit surgery only when it may serve clinical benefits. Resectable cancer is confined to the pancreas or has only spread to the surrounding tissue, and the tumor can be completely removed with surgery.

Test Type Analysis

The imaging test segment dominated the market in 2024, as imaging tests play a crucial role in classifying any type of abnormality in the pancreas. In order to perform these tests, which assist in locating tumors, the tests use their size and check whether the cancer has spread into other body parts. A PET scan is an important imaging test that also means positron emission tomography, as this scan serves a much clearer point of view from inside the body. Also, the Endoscopic ultrasound has displayed that standard ultrasound might miss any kind of deep tumors, while the endoscopic ultrasound provides a clearer view from the interior.

The blood tests segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate in the market. The CA 19-9 (Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9) test counts the level of a protein known as CA 19-9 in the blood. This protein is generated by the bile duct, pancreatic, and some other cancer cells. Early treatment is important for perfect diagnosis results, and one of the tests for pancreatic cancer is the CA 19-9 blood test.

Another is liquid biopsy, as it is a high-level blood test that measures cell-free DNA that is released into the bloodstream. Liquid biopsies are a growing area of problems in cancer diagnostics and can provide accurate information about particular genetic mutations that assist in guiding treatment decisions.

Cancer Type Analysis

The exocrine segment dominated the market in 2024, as approximately 90% of the pancreatic cancers are differentiated under these exocrine tumors. These types of tumors generally begin in the exocrine cells that generate enzymes that assist in digesting food. The most prevalent type of pancreatic cancer is adenocarcinoma, which usually starts in the cells that line the organs. So, among these, Acinar Cell Carcinoma is a rare kind of cancer that generally grows in the acinar cells, which are totally responsible for releasing enzymes.

The endocrine segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the market. Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNETs), or the islet cell tumors, are a kind of cancer that begins in the pancreas. Pancreatic NETs are a less prevalent type of pancreatic cancer, which accounts for less than 2% of pancreatic cancers, which points to having a better prognosis than the more prevalent type. Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors occur in neuroendocrine cells, a special cell type that is found in the pancreas and other areas of the body, but only cancers that originate from the neuroendocrine cells in the pancreas are considered.

End-Use Analysis

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024, so with the assistance of growth and acceptance of high-level imaging technologies, genetic testing, and multidisciplinary care teams, hospitals have become complicated for diagnosing pancreatic cancer. These growths have enabled earlier and more precise detection that was previously possible, which has given patients more treatment options and accurate results.

Hospitals now deliver overall screening programs for high-risk patients with elements such as family history of pancreatic cancer and inherited genetic mutations.

The laboratories segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate in the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market. Laboratories became a centre for pancreatic cancer diagnostics by developing from simple pathology labs to standard centres that are capable of processing high-level imaging, liquid biopsies, and he biomarkers. The biopsy specimens, received during the surgery or the endoscopy, are being sent to labs where pathologists check the tissue under a microscope. This is the gold standard in order to confirm a cancer diagnosis and to check the particular type of tumor. Serum creators such as carbohydrate antigen named an 19 9 (CA19-9) and the carcinoembryonic antigen were among the primary lab tests to assist in diagnosing and tracking pancreatic cancer.

Recent Developments in the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market

• In May 2025, Geneseeq Technology, in partnership with top clinical institutions, developed an innovative blood-based screening test that can update early detection of pancreatic cancer, capable of saving lives by detecting the disease at more treatable stages.

• In December 2024, PharisDx revealed the OncoSweep Pancreas Highlight, which is a liquid biopsy test that uses a microRNA and the CA 19-9 biomarkers in order to check early-stage pancreatic cancer, which serves as the latest hope for individuals at elevated risk.

• In September 2025, Exact Sciences Corp, which is a top company in terms of cancer diagnostics, revealed the launch of the Cancerguard test, which is a latest multi-cancer early detection blood test that is now available as a laboratory-developed test in the United States.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Key Companies:

• QIAGEN

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• F. Hoffmann-La-Riche Ltd

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• BD

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Agilnet Technologies, Inc

• Myriad Genetics, Inc

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Prestige Biopharma Inc

• Abbott

• ASURAGEN,INC

• BioMarker Strategies

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Services

By Test Type

• Imaging Test

• CT Scan

• MRI

• Ultrasound

• PET

• Others

• Biopsy

• Blood Test

• Liver Function Tests

• Tumor Markers

• Others

• Others

By Cancer Type

• Exocrine

• Adenocarcinoma

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Adenosquamous Carcinoma

• Colloid Carcinoma

• Endocrine

By End-Use

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Laboratories

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

