Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating/Financial Results

Obesity programs: Core focus on obesity includes exploratory co-administration BMT-801 study and two novel development drug candidates Phase 2 BMT-801 clinical study with MC4R agonist bremelanotide plus GLP-1/GIP dual agonist tirzepatide Patient enrollment completed October 2024 Topline results expected 1Q calendar year 2025 Multiple clinical trials targeted in calendar year 2025 with long-acting MC4R peptide and oral small molecule compounds General obesity, weight loss management, and rare MC4R pathway diseases like hypothalamic obesity

Dry eye disease (DED) and other ocular programs, ulcerative colitis (UC), male sexual dysfunction, and diabetic nephropathy programs: Investment bank engaged as a financial advisor to explore strategic options for non-obesity programs

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced operating and financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“With the establishment of pharmacotherapy as the primary treatment for the millions of obese patients and the high discontinuation rate (67%) of obese patients on current therapies resulting from side effects and a weight-loss plateau effect in the first year, we believe our MC4R long-acting peptide and oral small molecule compounds could address the unmet needs and challenges of these treatments,” said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. “We look forward to releasing topline data results from our Phase 2 BMT-801 clinical study of our melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, bremelanotide, plus a glucagon like peptide-1/gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GLP-1/GIP) dual agonist, tirzepatide, in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Furthermore, we are excited to advance our obesity programs and start multiple clinical trials in 2025 aimed at treating general obesity, weight loss management, and rare MC4R pathway diseases like hypothalamic obesity.”

Dr. Spana noted, “We believe focusing on our core and most valuable programs in obesity is the right course of action for the long-term success of Palatin. We have retained an investment bank to conduct, explore, and evaluate strategic options for our non-obesity programs. At this stage, there has been significant interest in and ongoing discussions for our Phase 3 DED program, early-stage glaucoma and retina development programs, and our Phase 2 UC program from multiple parties.”

The MC4R pathway plays a key role in the regulation of energy storage and food intake. The novel MC4R selective agonists being developed by Palatin could potentially play a vital role in treating obesity as monotherapy and/or combination therapy.

Program Updates and Anticipated Milestones

Obesity Programs:

Phase 2 BMT-801 clinical study for the co-administration of melanocortin agonist bremelanotide (MC4R) with tirzepatide (GLP-1/GIP dual agonist) in obese patients: Patient enrollment completed October 2024 The study enrolled approximately twice the target of 60 patients at four sites in the U.S, primarily due to strong patient demand and efficiency of the clinical trial sites Primary endpoint: Demonstrate the safety and increased efficacy of co-administration of bremelanotide with tirzepatide on reducing body weight Patients will be treated with tirzepatide-only for four weeks, have eligibility confirmed, then randomized to one of four treatment arms Patients will undergo multiple assessments of safety and efficacy to help profile the effectiveness of bremelanotide in treating general obesity as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with GLP-1 therapy Topline results expected in 1Q calendar year 2025 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT06565611

Presented a poster titled “Structural Modification Allows the Removal of Melanocortin Receptor 1 Agonism From Melanocortin Receptor 4 Agonists,” at the 19th Annual Peptide Therapeutics Symposium in October 2024 : MC4R selectivity significantly reduces potential for skin pigmentation

: Presented data on novel melanocortin-4 receptor selective oral small molecule PL7737 obesity program at ObesityWeek ® 2024 in November 2024 : Oral PL7737 significantly decreased food intake and body weight

2024 in : Novel MC4R selective long-acting peptide and oral small molecule agonists: Potential for monotherapy or combination (with a GLP-1 agonist) therapy Initiation of investigational new drug (IND) enabling activities expected to commence 1Q calendar year 2025 Filing of INDs anticipated 2H of calendar year 2025 Commencement of Phase 1 clinical studies targeted for 4Q of calendar year 2025



Ocular Programs (melanocortin receptor agonists):

Phase 3 PL9643 clinical program for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED): MELODY-1 pivotal study successfully completed Statistical significance (p<0.025) met for co-primary symptom endpoint of pain Statistical significance (p<0.05) met for 7 of 11 secondary symptom endpoints at the 12-week treatment period Rapid onset of efficacy in multiple symptom endpoints at 2 weeks and continued improvement to 12 weeks with statistical significance (p<0.05) met Statistical significance (p<0.05) met for multiple sign endpoints, including 4 fluorescein staining endpoints at the 2-week treatment period Corneal fluorescein staining is used to measure corneal epithelial damage and reductions in corneal fluorescein staining with treatments like PL9643, indicating improvement in corneal health Excellent safety and tolerability profile MELODY-2 & MELODY-3 clinical studies Concluded positive Type C meeting with the FDA and reached agreement on sign and symptom endpoints for remaining two Phase 3 pivotal trial protocols Subject to funding, patient enrollment ready to begin 1Q calendar year 2025 Potential collaboration and funding discussions ongoing Glaucoma (PL9588) and retina (PL9654) development programs Development candidates ready for IND-enabling toxicology studies Glaucoma drug candidate shows lack of adverse events and potential for neuroprotection as differentiating factors Retina drug candidate provides potential differentiating factors



Male Sexual Dysfunction Program:

Historical data show that approximately 35% of men with ED have an inadequate response to PDE5i treatments, which represents a large underserved market

Palatin previously conducted clinical trials showing the synergistic effects of combining bremelanotide with a PDE5i as a treatment for ED

Palatin initiated a clinical development program for the evaluation of bremelanotide co-formulated with a PDE5 inhibitor (PDE5i) for the treatment of ED in patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy: Subject to funding, pharmacokinetics (PK) study ready to start 1Q of calendar year 2025 Patient recruitment in Phase 2/3 clinical study could start 2H calendar year 2025



Ulcerative Colitis Program (melanocortin receptor agonist):

Phase 2 PL8177 oral formulation for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC): Enrollment near complete / interim analysis expected 1Q calendar year 2025 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT05466890 Potential collaboration and funding discussions ongoing



Diabetic Nephropathy Program – The BREAKOUT Study (melanocortin receptor agonist):

Phase 2 BREAKOUT study of bremelanotide (BMT 701) study in patients with diabetic kidney disease: Topline results expected 4Q calendar year 2024 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT05709444



Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder:

Asset sale to Cosette Pharmaceuticals for up to $171 million closed in December 2023 : Potential milestones of up to $159 million based on annual net sales ranging from $15 million to $200 million Palatin retains rights to and use of bremelanotide for obesity and male ED Received $2.5 million deferred upfront payment in November 2024

Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue consists of gross product sales of Vyleesi, net of expenses, allowances and accruals, and license and contract revenue.

Pursuant to the completion of the sale of Vyleesi’s worldwide rights for female sexual dysfunction to Cosette Pharmaceuticals for up to $171 million in December 2023, Palatin did not record any product sales to pharmacy distributors, for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the first quarter ended September 30, 2023, gross product sales were $4.6 million and net product revenue was $2.1 million.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $7.8 million for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the comparable quarter last year. The decrease was mainly the result of the elimination of selling expenses related to Vyleesi offset by greater spending on our MCR programs.

Other (Expense) / Income

Total other (expense) / income, net, consists mainly of foreign currency transaction (loss) and gains and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, which Palatin had recorded as a liability on the consolidated financial statements, including the revisions of certain prior period amounts to correct a misstatement with respect to classifying warrants as equity instead of a liability. The statement of operations was adjusted each quarter through fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 to reflect changes in the fair value of these warrants. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Palatin recorded a fair value adjustment gain of $0.7 million.

Cash Flows

Palatin’s net cash used in operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $7.0 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $5.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in net cash used in operations is mainly due to the increase in the net loss during the period and secondarily to working capital changes.

Net Loss

Palatin’s net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $7.8 million, or $(0.39) per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted common share, for the same period in 2023.

The increase in net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, over the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was mainly due to the elimination of Vyleesi net product revenue, offset by the elimination of Vyleesi selling expenses and the recognition of the change in fair value of warrant liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2024, Palatin’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $9.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Palatin received a scheduled $2.5 million deferred upfront payment in November 2024 related to the sale of Vyleesi to Cosette Pharmaceuticals.

The Company is actively engaged with multiple potential funding sources for future operating cash needs.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists

The melanocortin receptor (“MCR”) system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1R through MC5R. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin’s strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin’s website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 REVENUES Product revenue, net $ - $ 2,105,977 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development 5,743,754 5,014,630 Selling, general and administrative 2,020,931 3,200,244 Total operating expenses 7,764,685 8,214,874 Loss from operations (7,764,685) (6,108,897) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Investment income 78,576 71,630 Foreign currency (loss) gain (131,600) 159,750 Interest expense (5,940) (10,882) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - 682,400 Total other (expense) income, net (58,964) 902,898 NET LOSS $ (7,823,649) $ (5,205,999) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.39) $ (0.43) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 19,845,106 12,170,699

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,384,214 $ 9,527,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 228,435 242,272 Total current assets 2,612,649 9,769,668 Property and equipment, net 307,571 388,361 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 438,123 527,321 Other assets 56,916 56,916 Total assets $ 3,415,259 $ 10,742,266 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIENCY) EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,949,028 $ 4,101,929 Accrued expenses 4,573,292 4,185,046 Short-term operating lease liabilities 319,520 380,542 Short-term finance lease liabilities 18,527 46,014 Other current liabilities 1,001,350 944,150 Total current liabilities 9,861,717 9,657,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 132,447 163,782 Other long-term liabilities 1,106,700 1,032,300 Total liabilities 11,100,864 10,853,763 Stockholders’ deficiency: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 10,000,000 shares: shares issued and outstanding designated as follows: Series A Convertible: authorized 4,030 shares as of September 30, 2024: issued and outstanding 4,030 shares as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 40 40 Common stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 300,000,000 shares: issued and outstanding 19,548,167 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 17,926,640 shares as of June 30, 2024 195,481 179,266 Additional paid-in capital 441,709,073 441,475,747 Accumulated deficit (449,590,199) (441,766,550) Total stockholders’ deficiency (7,685,605) (111,497) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficiency $ 3,415,259 $ 10,742,266

