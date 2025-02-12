Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 7.34 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global ovarian cancer drugs market size was estimated at USD 3.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 7.34 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Key Takeaways:

· Among the major drug classes, PARP inhibitors contributed to the majority of the market share in 2024

· The targeted therapy segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

· The radiation therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 46.0% in 2024.

· The online pharmacy material segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

· North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.0% in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

U.S. Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. ovarian cancer drugs market size is evaluated at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 2.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2025 to 2034.

Higher Prevalence of Cancer: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.0% in 2024. In the United States alone, it is estimated that over 19,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The region benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, including access to top-tier medical facilities, specialized oncologists, and clinical trials that help accelerate the development of new drugs.

U.S. Ovarian cancer drugs market Trends:

· PARP Inhibitor has grown significantly due to the increase in cancer patients all over the world with BRCA Mutations and according to the National Cancer Institute, the U.S alone will see 18.1 million in 2022 to 22.5 million by 2032, underscoring the need for effective treatments.

Rising Government Support: Asian Countries to Boom Rapidly

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The ovarian cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth due to increasing cancer awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in availability of advanced therapies. China’s large population and increasing cancer incidence make it a key market for ovarian cancer drugs. The government is focusing on improving cancer care, and the availability of newer treatments is growing.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends in Asian Countries:

· Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca and Glaxosmithkline Plc are the major companies operating in the Asia-Pacific Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market.

· In India , nearly 7.4% women are being diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is among the top reason for more than 5% Disability Adjusted Life Years and according to current scenario , there has been huge increase in most registered cases of Ovarian Cancer.

The ovarian cancer drugs market refers to the segment of the pharmaceutical industry focused on the development, manufacturing, and sale of drugs specifically designed to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is one of the most common and deadly types of cancer affecting women, often diagnosed at advanced stages, making effective treatment options critical.

The reason that drugs are being consumed by women for this cancer is that targeted cancer drugs act on regulating the cells or the way the cells communicate with each other. The basic benefit of ovarian cancer drugs, e.g., antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), is that they directly attack tumor cells and may have a leaner toxic nature or effect than chemotherapy.

Regarding government initiatives, the American Association for Cancer Research, the world’s largest and oldest professional organization in cancer research, is observing September as “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month” to raise awareness. The other Government initiatives related to cancer are:

The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Balika Samruddhi Yojana by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The main opportunities in the Ovarian cancer drugs market are that recently, MIRV was officially confirmed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration in the year 2023 for dealing with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), whose checking is going on in Europe and soon will be available globally for patients. The PARP inhibitors dominated the market in terms of income, and the overall ovarian cancer drugs market is classically divided into three markets: PARP inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, and PD-L1 inhibitors.

Artificial Intelligence is widely used in diagnosing ovarian cancer treatment using ultrasound technology in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Firstly, ultrasound is a diagnostic technique that is used with the hope of obtaining an image of the human body. Thus, AI plays a crucial role in predicting the pathological treatment of ovarian cancer. Secondly, a multi-criteria decision-making based classification fusion risk prediction framework (MCF) was used to make such a model, linking 20 different AI-classified models to reach an integrated prediction tool for promoting ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Ovarian cancer drugs market Trends:

· Paclitaxel addition to cisplatin in HIPEC with IDS showed a trend towards longer DFS without increasing perioperative morbidity in advanced-stage ovarian cancer patients: The patients from Paclitaxel category with advanced stage ovarian cancer gain an DFS of 60.4 weeks as compared to cisplatin monotherapy and cisplatin/paclitaxel groups in 83.9 weeks.

· The overall paramount -age standardised rate for ovarian cancer was most in Eastern and European countries and the lowest was observed in Asia and Africa between year 2013-2017.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 4.09 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 7.34 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report updated February 2025 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Therapeutic Class, Treatment, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc.; Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Clovis Oncology; ImmunoGen, Inc.; Vivesto AB Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Segments Insights:

By Therapeutic Class:

In 2024, PARP inhibitors segment held the largest share of the ovarian cancer drugs market, driven by their continued adoption and superior effectiveness. The growing use of checkpoint inhibitors is also anticipated to support the market's expansion. Current research in ovarian cancer treatment is focusing on innovative therapies such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and, most notably, combination regimens. Immuno-oncological agents have shown encouraging results, offering improved survival rates and reduced toxicity.

However, the response rate for single-agent PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate. As a result, combination therapies, particularly those involving checkpoint inhibitors, are expected to be introduced in first-line treatment settings. These combinations aim to address significant unmet needs, such as overcoming tumor resistance, enhancing progression-free survival, and preserving patients' quality of life.

By Treatment:

The targeted therapy segment held the largest market share in 2024. These therapies are specifically designed to target and attack cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells, offering more effective treatment with fewer side effects. In the case of ovarian cancer, targeted therapies focus on inhibiting specific molecular targets that drive cancer cell growth. Bevacizumab, an angiogenesis inhibitor used in ovarian cancer treatment, has been shown to reduce tumor size and slow the progression of advanced epithelial ovarian cancer.

On the other hand, the radiation therapy segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This treatment employs high-energy X-rays to destroy cancer cells in a non-invasive and painless manner, targeting only the cancer-affected area. Radiation therapy is particularly useful for treating regions where cancer has metastasized, such as the spinal cord or brain, in addition to the primary tumor site. The most commonly administered forms of radiation therapy for ovarian cancer are external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy.

By End-use:

The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 46.0% in 2024. This dominance is primarily due to the crucial role hospital pharmacies play in providing timely access to essential medications for ovarian cancer patients, which is vital for effective treatment. Additionally, patients diagnosed and treated for ovarian cancer in hospitals often have greater trust in the hospital pharmacies, further driving the growth of this segment. The convenience and reliability of receiving cancer treatments and medications directly from hospital pharmacies contribute to their strong position in the market.

The online pharmacy material segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. These digital platforms offer patients convenient access to a broad range of medications, including those used in the treatment of ovarian cancer. By enabling patients to order prescribed medications from the comfort of their homes, online pharmacies eliminate the need for physical visits, contributing to the segment's rapid growth over the forecast period. This added convenience and accessibility are key drivers behind the expansion of the online pharmacy market.

Some of the prominent players in the ovarian cancer drugs market include:

· AbbVie Inc.

· Pfizer, Inc.

· AstraZeneca

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

· Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

· Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

· Clovis Oncology

· ImmunoGen, Inc.

· Vivesto AB

Ovarian cancer drugs market Recent Developments:

· In August 2024, Lupin launched generic cancer drugs in US - it's a Mumbai based Drug maker who has collaborated with For Doz Pharma Corporation and has received official approval from USFDA, Lupin.

· In October 2024, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma will be entering into Ontology market and to launch adult vaccines too - The big pharmaceutical and healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline will enter the preventive healthcare ecosystem and provide vaccines for adult aged people. Apart from this, it has launched two different therapies.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the ovarian cancer drugs market

By Therapeutic Class

· PARP Inhibitors

· Angiogenesis Inhibitors

· PD-L1 Inhibitors

By End-use

· Hospital Pharmacy

· Retail Pharmacy

· Online Pharmacy

By Treatment

· Chemotherapy

· Radiation Therapy

· Hormonal Therapy

· Targeted Therapy & Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

