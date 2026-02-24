SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orthofix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Financial Guidance

February 24, 2026 | 
18 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, provided full-year 2026 financial guidance and updated its three-year financial targets. All pro forma measures contained within this release exclude the impact of the Company’s decision to discontinue its M6™ product lines.



Highlights

  • Fourth quarter reported 2025 net sales of $219.9 million, including sales from M6 artificial cervical and lumbar discs, and non-GAAP pro forma net sales of $218.6 million, excluding sales from M6 discs, representing an increase of 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a non-GAAP pro forma constant currency basis compared to fourth quarter 2024
  • Fourth quarter 2025 Global Spine Fixation1 reported net sales growth of 10% and constant currency net sales growth of 10% compared to prior year period, including U.S. Spine Fixation net sales growth of 5%; Full-year 2025 Global Spine Fixation reported net sales growth of 10% and constant currency net sales growth of 10%, both compared to full-year 2024, including U.S. Spine Fixation net sales growth of 6%
  • Bone Growth Therapies (“BGT”) reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales growth of 7% compared to prior-year period and full-year 2025 net sales growth of 6% compared to full-year 2024
  • U.S. Limb Reconstruction (formerly U.S. Orthopedics) reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales growth of 8% compared to prior-year period and full-year 2025 net sales growth of 16% compared to full-year 2024
  • Fourth quarter 2025 reported net loss of $(2.2) million and non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $29.2 million, with non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin expanding approximately 230 basis points compared to reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin for fourth quarter 2024
  • Standout quarter of robust free cash flow generation—$16.8 million in fourth quarter 2025; Delivered positive full-year 2025 free cash flow of $3.1 million, excluding M6-related restructuring charges, and near breakeven free cash flow for full-year 2025

“The fourth quarter capped a year of meaningful operational progress for Orthofix,” said Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout 2025, BGT and U.S. Limb Reconstruction delivered strong performance, and the work we did to finalize our Spine commercial channel supported double-digit year‑over‑year constant currency net sales growth in our global Spine Fixation business. This momentum contributed to our eighth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth and a standout quarter of free cash flow generation, clear evidence of the strength of our focused initiatives and margin-enhancement efforts.”

Mr. Calafiore added, “As we move into 2026, our priorities remain centered on expanding market penetration, accelerating adoption of enabling technologies, such as 7D FLASH™ Navigation, and advancing commercial execution. With full-year contributions from the TRUELOK™ Elevate System and the FITBONE™ Bone Transport and Trochanteric Lengthening Nails, the planned second-half full launch of VIRATA™, continued Spine commercial channel optimization, a renewed focus on advancing our Biologics portfolio, and sustained momentum across our Limb Reconstruction and BGT businesses, we believe the Company is well-positioned to deliver durable top-line growth, expanding margins, and strong free cash flow that supports long-term shareholder value.”

1 Spine Fixation is comprised of the Company’s Spinal Implants product category, excluding motion preservation product offerings

Financial Results Overview

Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Sales and Financial Results

The following table provides net sales by major product category and by reporting segment on a pro forma basis, removing the effects of the Company’s discontinued M6 product lines:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

 

 

Constant
Currency
Change

 

Bone Growth Therapies

 

$

68.3

 

 

$

63.9

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

7.0

%

Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies*

 

 

112.3

 

 

 

110.2

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

1.8

%

Global Spine*

 

 

180.6

 

 

 

174.1

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

3.7

%

Global Limb Reconstruction

 

 

38.0

 

 

 

35.8

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

(0.1

%)

Pro forma net sales*

 

 

218.6

 

 

 

209.9

 

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

3.1

%

Impact from discontinuation of M6 product lines

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

(77.2

%)

 

 

(77.5

%)

Reported net sales

 

$

219.9

 

 

$

215.7

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

0.9

%

* Results above for each of Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies; Global Spine; and pro forma net sales exclude the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines. Since pro forma net sales represent a non-GAAP measure, see the reconciliation above of the Company’s pro forma net sales to its reported figures under U.S. GAAP. The Company’s reported figures under U.S. GAAP represent each of the pro forma line items discussed above plus the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines.

For the fourth quarter 2025, net sales were $219.9 million, including sales from M6 artificial cervical and lumbar discs, and pro forma net sales were $218.6 million, excluding sales from M6 discs, representing an increase of 2.0% on a reported basis and 3.1% on a pro forma constant currency basis compared to fourth quarter 2024.

For the fourth quarter 2025, gross margins were 71.1% and were 71.4% on a non-GAAP pro forma adjusted basis.

Fourth quarter 2025 reported net loss was $(2.2) million, or $(0.06) per share compared to reported net loss of $(29.1) million, or $(0.75) per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million, or 13.4% of pro forma net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $5.3 million compared to reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million, or 11.1% of reported net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Net Sales and Financial Results

The following table provides net sales by major product category and by reporting segment on a pro forma basis, removing the effects of the Company’s discontinued M6 product lines:

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

 

 

Constant
Currency
Change

 

Bone Growth Therapies

 

$

247.2

 

 

$

233.4

 

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

5.9

%

Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies*

 

 

430.0

 

 

 

418.5

 

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.8

%

Global Spine*

 

 

677.2

 

 

 

651.9

 

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

3.9

%

Global Limb Reconstruction

 

 

134.7

 

 

 

124.2

 

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

5.3

%

Pro forma net sales*

 

 

811.9

 

 

 

776.1

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

4.1

%

Impact from discontinuation of M6 product lines

 

 

10.4

 

 

 

23.4

 

 

 

(55.4

%)

 

 

(55.5

%)

Reported net sales

 

$

822.3

 

 

$

799.5

 

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.4

%

* Results above for each of Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies; Global Spine; and pro forma net sales exclude the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines. Since pro forma net sales represent a non-GAAP measure, see the reconciliation above of the Company’s pro forma net sales to its reported figures under U.S. GAAP. The Company’s reported figures under U.S. GAAP represent each of the pro forma line items discussed above plus the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines.

For the full-year 2025, net sales were $822.3 million, including sales from M6 artificial cervical and lumbar discs, and pro forma net sales were $811.9 million, excluding sales from M6 discs, representing an increase of 2.9% on a reported basis and 4.1% on a pro forma constant currency basis compared to full-year 2024.

For the full-year 2025, gross margins were 68.8% and were 71.6% on a non-GAAP pro forma adjusted basis.

Full-year 2025 net loss was $(92.2) million, or $(2.33) per share, compared to net loss of $(126.0) million, or $(3.30) per share in the prior year period. Full-year 2025 non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million, or 10.6% of non-GAAP pro forma net sales for the same period, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $67.4 million, or 8.4% of reported net sales, in the prior year period.

Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on December 31, 2025 totaled $85.1 million compared to $65.9 million on September 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

The Company is providing full-year 2026 guidance as follows:

  • Net sales expected to range between $850 million to $860 million. The Company’s expected net sales represent implied year-over-year pro forma constant currency growth of approximately 5.5% at the midpoint of the range. This guidance range is based on current foreign currency exchange rates and does not take into account any additional potential exchange rate changes that may occur this year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA expected to be $95 million to $98 million. This represents 70 basis points of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin expansion at the midpoint of the range compared to 2025.
  • Free cash flow expected to be positive for full-year 2026, excluding the impact of any potential legal settlements.

Three-Year Financial Targets

The Company is updating its three-year financial targets and recalibrating the timeline by one year to fully capture the anticipated benefits of its Spine commercial channel optimization. This refreshed 2026-2028 outlook affirms the Company’s expectation of delivering above-market net sales growth, expanding its profitability profile, and generating sustained positive free cash flow:

  • 6.5% to 7.5% net sales CAGR from 2026 through 2028
  • Mid-teens non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales for the full-year 2028
  • Positive free cash flow generation from 2026 through 2028, excluding the impact of any potential legal settlements

An investor presentation for the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results is available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Conference Call

Orthofix will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 596-4144 in the U.S., and (646) 968-2525 in all other locations, and referencing the conference ID 2236604. A webcast and replay of the conference call may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, Orthofix delivers exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, limb reconstruction solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH Navigation System. Learn more about our surgical and therapeutic solutions at Orthofix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” “positioned,” “deliver,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include the Company’s expectations regarding net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (ii) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (iii) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (iv) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (v) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (vi) our ability to successfully optimize our commercial channels, (vii) our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company is unable to provide expectations of GAAP net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measures to adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the ultimate outcome of matters (including acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

219,911

 

 

$

215,657

 

 

$

822,312

 

 

$

799,491

 

Cost of sales

 

 

63,569

 

 

 

66,816

 

 

 

256,295

 

 

 

253,606

 

Gross profit

 

 

156,342

 

 

 

148,841

 

 

 

566,017

 

 

 

545,885

 

Sales, general, and administrative

 

 

136,752

 

 

 

136,479

 

 

 

554,329

 

 

 

532,525

 

Research and development

 

 

15,373

 

 

 

18,807

 

 

 

65,847

 

 

 

73,643

 

Acquisition-related amortization, impairment, and remeasurement

 

 

3,723

 

 

 

5,031

 

 

 

27,269

 

 

 

24,336

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

494

 

 

 

(11,476

)

 

 

(81,428

)

 

 

(84,619

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(4,351

)

 

 

(14,920

)

 

 

(17,488

)

 

 

(29,631

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

(3,315

)

 

 

8,106

 

 

 

(9,625

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(2,192

)

 

 

(29,711

)

 

 

(90,810

)

 

 

(123,875

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

564

 

 

 

(1,382

)

 

 

(2,122

)

Net loss

 

$

(2,222

)

 

$

(29,147

)

 

$

(92,192

)

 

$

(125,997

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(2.33

)

 

$

(3.30

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.75

)

 

 

(2.33

)

 

 

(3.30

)

Weighted average number of common shares (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

40.0

 

 

 

38.7

 

 

 

39.6

 

 

 

38.1

 

Diluted

 

 

40.0

 

 

 

38.7

 

 

 

39.6

 

 

 

38.1

 

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data)

 

December 31, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

82,025

 

 

$

83,238

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,090

 

 

 

2,500

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,308 and $7,418, respectively

 

 

135,746

 

 

 

134,713

 

Inventories

 

 

172,319

 

 

 

189,452

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

23,667

 

 

 

23,382

 

Total current assets

 

 

416,847

 

 

 

433,285

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

129,399

 

 

 

139,804

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

72,765

 

 

 

98,803

 

Goodwill

 

 

194,934

 

 

 

194,934

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

36,702

 

 

 

26,468

 

Total assets

 

$

850,647

 

 

$

893,294

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

58,392

 

 

$

48,803

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

 

837

 

 

 

755

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

111,253

 

 

 

119,070

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

170,482

 

 

 

168,628

 

Long-term debt

 

 

157,391

 

 

 

157,015

 

Long-term portion of finance lease liability

 

 

17,060

 

 

 

17,835

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

55,677

 

 

 

46,692

 

Total liabilities

 

 

400,610

 

 

 

390,170

 

Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;
39,834 and 38,486 issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2025 and 2024, respectively

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

3,849

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

813,769

 

 

 

779,718

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(368,333

)

 

 

(276,141

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

618

 

 

 

(4,302

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

450,037

 

 

 

503,124

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

850,647

 

 

$

893,294

 

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of various financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), to various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude (or in the case of free cash flow, include) items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding the nature of these exclusions, why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website at www.orthofix.com.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, have been adjusted to eliminate the financial effects of the Company’s decision to discontinue its M6 product lines. Accordingly, previously reported figures for 2024 have been recast to reflect the financial impact of this decision.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Gross profit

 

$

156,342

 

 

$

148,841

 

 

$

566,017

 

 

$

545,885

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

398

 

 

 

462

 

 

 

1,695

 

 

 

2,053

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(392

)

 

 

675

 

 

 

4,111

 

 

 

6,254

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

(401

)

 

 

 

 

 

13,309

 

 

 

 

Strategic investments

 

 

2

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

192

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,188

 

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

313

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

1,253

 

 

 

1,153

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

156,262

 

 

$

153,370

 

 

$

586,444

 

 

$

567,725

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

71.1

%

 

 

71.1

%

 

 

71.3

%

 

 

71.0

%

Adjusted gross profit attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

(256

)

 

 

(3,316

)

 

 

(4,791

)

 

 

(11,556

)

Pro forma adjusted gross profit

 

$

156,006

 

 

$

150,054

 

 

$

581,653

 

 

$

556,169

 

Pro forma adjusted gross margin as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

71.4

%

 

 

71.5

%

 

 

71.6

%

 

 

71.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,222

)

 

$

(29,147

)

 

$

(92,192

)

 

$

(125,997

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(564

)

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

2,122

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

4,351

 

 

 

14,920

 

 

 

17,488

 

 

 

29,631

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,078

 

 

 

15,994

 

 

 

77,321

 

 

 

60,061

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

7,214

 

 

 

7,165

 

 

 

28,688

 

 

 

32,455

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

314

 

 

 

3,132

 

 

 

(2,910

)

 

 

4,395

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(49

)

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

6,093

 

 

 

14,485

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

495

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,564

 

 

 

 

Strategic investments

 

 

821

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

4,915

 

 

 

910

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

660

 

 

 

3,737

 

 

 

(1,140

)

 

 

19,088

 

Interest and (gain) loss on investments

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

5,120

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

5,169

 

 

 

5,452

 

 

 

33,788

 

 

 

15,770

 

Succession charges

 

 

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,376

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

(1,972

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,826

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

27,882

 

 

$

23,937

 

 

$

83,123

 

 

$

67,416

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

8.4

%

Operating losses attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

1,323

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

6,371

 

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA

 

$

29,205

 

 

$

24,995

 

 

$

85,864

 

 

$

73,787

 

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

9.5

%

Adjusted Net Income

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,222

)

 

$

(29,147

)

 

$

(92,192

)

 

$

(125,997

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

7,214

 

 

 

7,165

 

 

 

28,688

 

 

 

32,455

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

314

 

 

 

3,132

 

 

 

(2,910

)

 

 

4,395

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(449

)

 

 

4,430

 

 

 

8,962

 

 

 

17,864

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

496

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,495

 

 

 

 

Strategic investments

 

 

824

 

 

 

470

 

 

 

4,966

 

 

 

1,036

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

660

 

 

 

3,737

 

 

 

(1,140

)

 

 

19,088

 

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

3,376

 

 

 

4,837

 

 

 

15,627

 

 

 

19,323

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

5,169

 

 

 

5,452

 

 

 

33,788

 

 

 

15,770

 

Succession charges

 

 

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,376

 

Interest and (gain) loss on investments

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

5,070

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

(2,197

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,813

)

 

 

 

Long-term income tax rate adjustment

 

 

(3,668

)

 

 

(796

)

 

 

(6,123

)

 

 

1,981

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

9,510

 

 

$

595

 

 

$

19,300

 

 

$

361

 

Operating losses attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

2,282

 

 

 

8,261

 

Long-term income tax rate adjustment for M6 product lines

 

 

(374

)

 

 

(429

)

 

 

(639

)

 

 

(2,313

)

Pro forma adjusted net income

 

$

10,472

 

 

$

1,699

 

 

$

20,943

 

 

$

6,309

 

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

33,347

 

 

$

25,790

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(34,598

)

 

 

(27,580

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(786

)

 

 

50,709

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

1,414

 

 

 

(938

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

(623

)

 

$

47,981

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

33,347

 

 

$

25,790

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(34,626

)

 

 

(34,876

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(1,279

)

 

$

(9,086

)


Contacts

Company Contact

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
+1 209.613.6945


Read full story here
Texas Earnings Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac