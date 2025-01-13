Oral Typhoid Vaccine Market Size to Worth USD 285.6 million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the Oral Typhoid Vaccine Market size was valued at US$ 126.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 285.6 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the oral typhoid vaccine market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of typhoid fever across the globe. Typhoid fever remains a major public health problem in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. According to WHO, globally around 11-21 million cases of typhoid fever occur annually, causing 116,000 to 161,000 deaths. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for typhoid immunization programs in endemic regions is also propelling the growth of the oral typhoid vaccine market. For instance, in 2017, WHO recommended inclusion of typhoid conjugate vaccine in routine immunization programs for children over 6 months of age in typhoid endemic countries. However, high cost associated with typhoid vaccination especially in low-income countries may hamper market growth to a certain extent.

Key Market Trends:

Development of affordable oral typhoid vaccines is a key trend gaining significant traction in the oral typhoid vaccine market. For instance, in 2019, Bharat Biotech received approval from Drug Controller General of India for Typbar TCV, the world's first oral typhoid conjugate vaccine (OCV) indicated for active immunization against typhoid fever in all age groups. Furthermore, recent advancements in vaccine technologies such as genetically attenuation and live typhoid vaccines are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the oral typhoid vaccine market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of combination vaccines for typhoid immunization programs in developing countries is another major trend expected to fuel the growth of oral typhoid vaccine market between 2023 and 2030.

Oral Typhoid Vaccine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 126.8 million Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 285.6 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Growing awareness about the benefits of vaccination Rising disposable income of people in developing countries Increasing government initiatives to promote vaccination Restraints & Challenges Limited access in low-income regions Cold chain requirements Vaccine hesitancy

Market Opportunities

The live attenuated vaccines segment is expected to hold a sizable market share over the forecast period. Live attenuated vaccines trigger both mucosal and systemic immune responses which provide long lasting protection against typhoid fever. The most commonly used live attenuated oral typhoid vaccine is Vivotif, manufactured by PaxVax. Growth in emerging economies of Asia and Africa will drive the demand for low-cost and easy to administer live attenuated oral typhoid vaccines.

The conjugate vaccine segment is anticipated to witness high growth between 2023-2030. Conjugate vaccines produce stronger and longer lasting immunity as compared to plain polysaccharide vaccines. Typherix developed by Bharat Biotech is the first conjugate typhoid vaccine prequalified by WHO which has fueled its adoption in national immunization programs. Increasing awareness about better protection provided by conjugate vaccines against typhoid is boosting the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways

The global oral typhoid vaccine market size was valued at USD 285.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of multidrug-resistant strains of Salmonella Typhi bacteria and supportive government initiatives for typhoid control are fueling the market growth.

Competitor Insights:

Bharat Biotech

PaxVax

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) prequalified a new bivalent oral typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) from Bharat Biotech of India. Called Typbar-TCV, it provides protection against both typhoid fever and invasive non-typhoid Salmonella disease caused by Salmonella Paratyphi A. The two-dose vaccine can be given to children over 6 months of age. WHO prequalification means the vaccine has met WHO standards for quality, safety and efficacy and can now be procured by United Nations agencies for vaccination programs in developing countries where typhoid is endemic.

In July, pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, which manufactures two monovalent oral typhoid vaccines - Ty21a and Vi-TT, announced it will supply doses of its vaccines at competitive pricing to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance starting 2023. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will offer lower prices for both vaccines purchased via UNICEF and Gavi. This could help increase access in developing nations where typhoid is endemic but vaccination rates remain low due to the relatively high costs of existing vaccines.

