Optimi Health Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of GMP-certified MDMA and psilocybin, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with MZ Investor Relations ("MZ"), an investor relations firm. MZ will provide Optimi with strategic support in capital markets advisory, corporate communications, and investor engagement.

Under the terms of the engagement, MZ will be paid US$9,000 per month to start and, upon reaching certain milestones, US$13,500 per month. The engagement has an initial 12-month term and will automatically renew for an additional 12 months unless either party provides 30 days' written notice of termination prior to the end of the then-current term. In addition, Optimi has granted MZ an aggregate of 1,900,000 stock options entitling MZ to purchase up to 1,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Of these, 700,000 options are exercisable at C$0.165 per share and vest immediately, 600,000 options are exercisable at C$0.20 per share vesting on December 18, 2025, and 600,000 options are exercisable at C$0.30 per share vesting on April 18, 2026. All options are subject to the terms of an option agreement between the Company and MZ and, unless otherwise provided in such agreement, will expire on August 20, 2028. To the Company's knowledge, MZ does not currently hold a security position in Optimi.

Manufacturing Update

Optimi is also pleased to report a production milestone with the completion of manufacturing and encapsulation of over 3,000 GMP doses of its 5mg natural psilocybin extract capsules. A portion of this batch will be used to treat patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) in Australia under its Authorized Prescribers Scheme, and to supply upcoming Phase 2 clinical trials in both Canada and abroad.

Ordering From Optimi

Licensed U.S. distributors and pharmaceutical companies holding the appropriate permits and DEA registrations may order Optimi's GMP-certified 40mg and 60mg MDMA capsules, 5mg natural psilocybin extract capsules, and API of both substances directly.

Authorized organizations in other jurisdictions with the required approvals and regulatory clearances may also access Optimi products for use in clinical trials, research, or compliant commercial distribution frameworks.

In Australia, entities seeking access to Optimi's MDMA and psilocybin products under the Authorized Prescribers Scheme may do so through Mind Medicine Australia.

To initiate procurement, contact:

sales@optimihealth.ca

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. is a Health Canada-licensed, GMP-compliant manufacturer and supplier of natural psilocybin and MDMA. Dedicated to producing high-quality psychedelic products, the Company aims to support the global advancement of mental health therapies through rigorous compliance, innovation, and collaboration.





Forward-Looking Statements

