Optimi Health Completes MDMA Export for PTSD Treatment Under Australia’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical psychedelic drug products, today reported that it has completed its first export of MDMA capsules to Australia in 2026 under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

The export included 1,000 of Optimi's MDMA capsules in a standardised 60 mg dosage form, supplied for use in authorised clinical programs for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The export followed completion of Optimi's first 2026 production cycle, and receipt of the required Australian import permits and Health Canada export permits authorising international shipment.

Based on standard clinical protocols, this quantity of MDMA represents sufficient supply to support over 300 authorised PTSD treatment sessions under MDMA-assisted therapy programs.

Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) are being collected by the Australian National University (ANU), which is developing one of the most comprehensive real-world evidence (RWE) datasets to date on MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Under the current framework, the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) offers reimbursement for eligible veterans receiving psychedelic-assisted therapy when delivered in accordance with program requirements.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 5-6% of Australians experience PTSD in a given year, representing roughly 1.3 to 1.5 million people, with higher prevalence among veterans and first responders.

Optimi holds a Drug Establishment Licence issued by Health Canada that authorises the manufacture of the MDMA capsules for regulated therapeutic use, including the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), where permitted by local authorities.

The Company's licensed Australian pharmacy partner acts as importer of record and national distributor, supplying authorised clinics across Australia in accordance with local regulatory requirements. This delivery enables participating clinics to proceed with MDMA-assisted therapy for eligible patients.

Clinicians, hospital networks, and authorised programs may seek information regarding access through Mind Medicine Australia at info@mindmedicineaustralia.org.

For global enquiries outside of Australia, please contact sales@optimihealth.ca.





About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

